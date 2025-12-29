Big Joke fights back, questions the latest case against him as Anti Corruption official files complaint

Big Joke blasts back over ฿10m gold-bribe probe. Ex-deputy national police chief says he is being framed again. He questioned why a complaint was filed after an investigation began. NACC boss denies taking gold and files a counter-complaint against a former subordinate of General Surachate.

Former top cop General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn hit back hard on Monday against a new police investigation accusing him of bribing a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) commissioner with more than ฿10 million in gold. He demanded to know why the complaint was only filed on December 23rd, even though a police investigation team was set up on December 8th. Meanwhile, the commissioner firmly denies the allegation and has filed a complaint against Surachate’s former subordinate for making false statements. Surachate says the case is a deliberate attempt to frame him and links it to a rift inside the police force that broke into the open in 2023.

Former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn pushed back forcefully on Monday. The response followed a weekend police operation. The operation targeted allegations that he bribed a senior National Anti-Corruption Commission official.

The former top cop stoutly rejected the claims again to police investigators and later to reporters. In particular, he said the case relies on a disgruntled former subordinate. At length, he stated that the subordinate was unhappy and resentful. Certainly, he was adamant the allegations were untrue. He also insisted that he would fight the case through the courts.

Meanwhile, he questioned the sequence of the investigation. He noted that a probe reportedly began on December 8. Yet, the formal complaint was filed on December 23. He said this reversed the standard procedure.

General Surachate argues due process failures while linking the bribery claims to an earlier gambling case

Normally, a report is filed first. Then, investigators form a team. General Surachate said the reversal raised concerns. Undeniably, he felt legal fairness was in doubt. He said he would challenge the process step by step.

Additionally, General Surachate, known as “Big Joke,” said he was saddened. He said he felt disappointment, not anger, at the actions of the former subordinate officer. He stated that he feared his subordinates may have acted to protect themselves.

The former deputy police chief also suggested that they may have believed promises of reinstatement in the police force. Of course, he worried they could have been deceived. He warned that unsupported claims could harm them. In the meantime, he insisted that he would rely on the law.

At 10:30 AM on Monday, December 29, 2025, he arrived at the Anti-Corruption Division. Big Joke was accompanied by his lawyer, Mr. Sanyapat Samart. He submitted further documents and evidence. Afterwards, he again denied offering or directing anyone to offer gold bars. In addition, he said he never took money from anyone. Certainly, he insisted he never ordered payments to anyone in NACC. He said he would cooperate with investigators fully.

Police outline alleged gold delivery to senior NACC official with video evidence as investigation expands

However, he argued that due process had not been followed. In particular, he noted the accuser admitted to passing gold forward. He said that, significantly, that person has not been charged. Furthermore, he highlighted that only he faced prosecution. Certainly, he felt the prosecution process breached the Constitution.

Previously, he had not known about any investigation team. However, he learned the team was reportedly formed on December 8. Meanwhile, a police formal complaint was filed subsequently on December 23. Therefore, he asked why the investigative team existed before the complaint.

Furthermore, he referred to the previous separate gambling website case. Indeed, this is the basis for the purported bribe, as the matter was referred last year to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The former deputy police chief told reporters that the gambling website case had caused him distress. Nonetheless, he wondered why only he faced serious penalties. Notably, he said his subordinate was only suspended. Certainly, he had not received equal treatment. He added that fairness remained in question.

Furthermore, he told reporters he had not spoken to the subordinate in this matter for more than a year. He admitted that personal tensions existed. In particular, he recalled that a live broadcast had discussed the subordinate’s private life. Big Joke said he thought that this had angered the officer. He added that family members were affected. He thought this may explain the complaint.

Key witness claims order came from Surachate while NACC case stalled amid resignations and disputes

Moreover, he said some officers may hope for career support by conniving to have him prosecuted. Big Joke suggested they may expect to return to civil service. Of course, he cautioned them to ask whether they were certain that promises would be honoured.

General Surachate warned that they could later be abandoned. He added that he had always treated his team well. Following this latest twist, he said he was disappointed but not vengeful. He repeated that he would continue through the courts.

Meanwhile, a National Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner responded. A lawyer acting on behalf of the top official on Monday rejected any suggestion that he had accepted a gold bribe. The purported gold was said to weigh 246 baht. It was reportedly linked to the former deputy police chief. The Commissioner hotly disputed the allegation.

On December 29, police searched 11 locations. The searches were carried out in Bangkok and Surat Thani. They followed a complaint filed on December 23. The complaint alleged malfeasance in office. It stated that gold bars worth about ฿10 million were delivered.

Police cite pressure over gold return as Surachate launches fierce public attacks on top officials

The case centred on the senior NACC official. The gold was allegedly used to influence a corruption investigation. In particular, the gambling website case against General Surachate, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the force last year.

According to police, a senior investigator filed the complaint. Therefore, police sought prosecution under Section 157. The section addresses abuse of office. It covers dishonest performance of duty. It also covers harm caused by officials. The Criminal Court then issued search warrants. Police seized documents and gold. Reports stated that up to 120 baht weight of gold was recovered. However, some gold remains missing.

Investigators said the alleged bribery began on August 31, 2024. The process reportedly continued on September 1. A police colonel was allegedly ordered to deliver gold bars. Furthermore, he was told to film the operation. Before that, he stored the gold at home.

The policeman claims to have filmed two cardboard boxes containing the gold. Afterwards, he travelled to the Southern Thai Association building. The handover took place in the car park. At length, the recipient was inside a black Toyota Alphard. Following this, van left the scene immediately.

Reports highlight deep police divisions as oversight bodies urge prosecutions of many senior officers

Afterwards, investigators said the video remained available. It could be used as leverage. Later, associates of the NACC official tried to return the gold. However, the return never took place. A complaint followed. Therefore, the December operation was launched.

On December 26, General Surachate went to the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division. He first declined to give a statement. However, he later agreed to hear the charges. He denied wrongdoing. Officials confirmed that legal procedures would continue.

Subsequently, the key witness came forward. He was identified as Pol. Col. Pakphum Phismay. The former Big Joke subordinate claims General Surachate ordered the gold delivery. In particular, he claims the recording was for pressure if needed. The police officer stated that the goal was to influence an NACC investigation. The case concerned General Surachate and associates.

However, the NACC investigation later stalled. Several members retired. The quorum became unstable. Some members objected to the case findings. Therefore, the matter did not advance to a full meeting. Public criticism grew.

Surachate alleges plot to block him as police widen inquiry into alleged ฿10 million baht gold bribe

Meanwhile, police sources said pressure continued. Associates of the NACC official again attempted to return the gold. The return did not proceed. The complaint therefore stood.

In parallel, General Surachate has recently made particularly strong public remarks. In October, he called the Royal Thai Police a criminal organisation. He said this at the highest command levels. He spoke on national television.

In November, he called for the National Police Chief to resign. General Surachat also criticised Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s handling of major floods. The former top cop repeatedly insists that he is being targeted. He also denied wrongdoing in earlier gambling website and university examination matters. Certainly, he claims those efforts to get him have failed.

Separately, a Prime Ministerial report in 2024 identified deep divisions in the force. It said factions existed within the Royal Thai Police. Later, in October 2025, the Police Complaints Review Board issued a bombshell recommendation. It called for charges and prosecutions against around 200 senior officers. These included a former national commissioner. The recommendation related directly to claims earlier raised by General Surachate.

Investigators trace bribery to gambling case and submit new evidence as court approved searches

Basically, General Surachate claims there is a plot to exclude him from the police force. This plot commenced in 2023 when he was on the verge of being appointed National Police Commissioner.

This weekend, responding to the latest charges against General Surachate Hakparn, investigators searched a rented office linked to him and his associates. Police reported locating records of gold purchases. Officers also found a money trail diagram. They said officers at the scene came under pressure. Nevertheless, the search proceeded.

Investigators then interviewed a key witness, the former subordinate of Big Joke, about the alleged gold handover. He said he passed the gold directly to the top NACC official. The official remained in the Alphard van. Police said the testimony was crucial. It was direct evidence of the transaction.

Furthermore, police found 120 baht weight of gold at a residence. The property belonged to Mr. S. Notably, this was an associate of the NACC official or commissioner. In addition, he also served on an NACC subcommittee. He was accused of assisting with asset declarations linked to General Surachate. These declarations involved funds tied to firearm purchases. The source was reportedly amulet sales. However, a former governor denied receiving the funds. That matter remains with the NACC.

Anti-Corruption Division gathers statements and documents as internal affairs probe widens

Importantly, investigators traced events back to 2024. They said the main matter is linked to the gambling website case. The alleged goal was relief from criminal exposure. On December 27, Pol. Col. Pakphum submitted the video to the police.

He also gave detailed statements. He said public remarks by General Surachate were inaccurate. Investigators compiled the evidence. They submitted it to the Criminal Court. Consequently, eleven warrants followed.

Throughout, General Surachate denied all allegations. He said senior officers were acting against him. Police declined to respond to those remarks. They confirmed only that the process continues. They also stated that some gold remains missing.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Division continues collecting statements. It is cataloguing seized documents. The case involves serving and former police officers. Civilian associates are also implicated. Investigators are analysing communications. They are mapping the gold trail. They are also verifying the timing of each report.

Finally, the case now stands as a major internal affairs investigation. It spans leadership disputes, NACC processes, and police operations. The probe continues under Section 157 and related anti-corruption laws.

Certainly, this latest scandal further exposes the deeply disturbing situation regarding factionalism and alleged corruption within the Royal Thai Police. Indeed, the depth and scope of the allegations and machinations appear to be growing ever deeper.

