Big Joke showdown: ex–deputy police chief Surachate faces a bombshell bribery probe over gold bars as court ruling nears that could make or break his career — he denies everything while investigators claim the evidence is overwhelming.

The senior police officer overseeing the bribery case against former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, known as Big Joke, has now handed the file to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for prosecution. He says audio and video clips forming part of the evidence may soon be released, along with testimony from former subordinates of the ex–police chief. The move comes just days before a Supreme Court ruling that could see General Surachate reinstated to the police force.

The long-running legal fight around former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn continues. He is known nationwide as Big Joke. His dispute with police leadership has lasted more than two years.

However, the pace has now increased. New anti-corruption proceedings are underway. Meanwhile, a Supreme Administrative Court ruling is approaching and may decide his status.

Investigators accuse the former deputy police chief of attempted bribery. The allegation centres on gold bars. The reported total weight is 246 baht. The alleged target was a commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC. The alleged purpose was to influence an investigation into an online gambling case. That investigation is already before the NACC. However, General Surachate denies the accusation.

Investigators submit the case under Section 61 as NACC examines gold bribery allegations

On Monday, Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew confirmed a major procedural step. Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Division handed a case file to the NACC. The submission took place under Section 61 of Thailand’s anti-corruption legislation.

Moreover, he said the case was supported by extensive evidence. He stated the investigation is over 90 per cent complete. He said the remaining material will be submitted later. Therefore, the case now sits formally before the NACC.

Police Major General Jaroonkiat said investigators also filed objections. The objections concern NACC commissioners who declined to take part in the inquiry.

Additionally, he said a letter will be sent to the President of the Senate. The letter will explain details of the commissioners’ involvement. He also confirmed the existence of audio and video recordings. These recordings are linked to the case. He said they will be released shortly.

Six suspects face allegations as investigators insist evidence is strong and NACC reviews case

So far, six suspects have been identified. Some suspects have acknowledged the charges. Others have not yet done so. However, the names of the suspects were not fully disclosed. Police Major General Jaroonkiat stated that he believes the evidence is strong.

He said he considers it sufficient to convict those responsible. Meanwhile, the NACC now has 30 days to decide. It must determine whether to proceed with the case itself. Alternatively, it may return the file to investigators.

General Surachate rejects the allegations. He denies involvement in any bribery. He also denies involvement in an online gambling website. The website is identified as BNKMASTER. Moreover, he denies any role in related money laundering activities.

He rejects the Anti-Corruption police prosecution effort outright. Additionally, he claims that subordinate officers have been offered inducements. These inducements reportedly include possible reinstatement to the force. He alleges that these incentives were linked to testimony against him.

EX deputy police chief challenges suspension order and questions legality of ongoing investigations

Furthermore, he questions the collection of evidence. He claims irregularities occurred during that process.

At the same time, a separate but connected legal battle continues. The former deputy police chief is challenging his suspension from duty. The Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police issued Order No. 178/2567 on April 18, 2024.

That order temporarily suspended him. The decision followed allegations of serious disciplinary misconduct. Investigators linked him to the online gambling website. The Criminal Court had previously, on April 1st 2024, issued an arrest warrant for the former top policeman.

The accusations include conspiracy to commit money laundering and related offences. He is also accused of being a public official involved in money laundering. His administrative appeal was dismissed by the Civil Service Commission of the Royal Thai Police.

Supreme Administrative Court prepares ruling as Big Joke seeks reinstatement as an officer

However, General Surachate argues that the suspension order was unlawful. He claims the order caused personal hardship and damage. The order was signed by National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet.

It was also witnessed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Therefore, he is now asking the Supreme Administrative Court to overturn the order. He wants reinstatement to the force.

The Supreme Administrative Court has scheduled January 9th for its ruling. The case names three defendants. They are the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, the Police Civil Service Ethics Committee and the Prime Minister.

The court will decide whether the suspension order was legal. However, the case has also triggered wider controversy. Allegations have been raised about interference within the Administrative Court. As a result, General Surachate filed criminal complaints. These complaints target senior administrative court officials. They were lodged with the Criminal Court for Corruption Cases.

Bribery case advances as investigators cite recordings and testimony while Surachate denies claims

Meanwhile, the bribery investigation continues in parallel. The Anti-Corruption Division has now completed most of its work. The case file is in the hands of the NACC. The commission must act within legal timelines.

Moreover, investigators say additional evidence will follow. They insist that the case is strongly supported. They state that the material includes recordings and testimony.

General Surachate maintains his denial. The former top cop rejects all online gambling allegations. He rejects all money laundering allegations. He rejects the bribery case. Additionally, Big Joke claims officers are being pressured.

He claims they are being encouraged to testify against him. He says they were offered inducements tied to reinstatement. Furthermore, he highlights what he calls irregular evidence handling. However, authorities continue their proceedings.

High-profile case now spans policing corruption and judiciary as Supreme Court ruling looms

The dispute has become one of Thailand’s most high-profile police controversies. It involves the top level of law enforcement.

It also involves the anti-corruption system. Moreover, it has now reached the highest administrative court. The outcome of the court ruling on January 9th may decide his career. It may reinstate him. Alternatively, it may confirm his suspension.

However, the bribery investigation will proceed regardless. The NACC must review the file. It must determine whether to exercise its powers. The Anti-Corruption Division says its work is almost done. It has formally named suspects. It claims the evidence is strong. Meanwhile, the court system prepares to give judgment.

General Surachate continues to describe the actions taken against him as unlawful. However, the police leadership stands by the original suspension. They cite ongoing criminal and disciplinary investigations.

The case file details allegations linked to the BNKMASTER gambling platform. It also details money laundering conspiracy charges. The Criminal Court approved an arrest warrant in the matter.

Judicial interference allegations add to growing controversy as NACC bribery case unfolds

In addition, the administrative case has drawn attention due to alleged judicial interference. Complaints have already been filed with the Criminal Court for Corruption Cases. These complaints name senior court figures. Therefore, the dispute now spans policing, anti-corruption, and the judiciary.

For now, the timeline is clear. The NACC has 30 days to decide on the bribery case file. Meanwhile, the Supreme Administrative Court will rule on January 9th. The ruling may decide whether General Surachate returns to the Royal Thai Police. The bribery and gambling-related investigations will continue.

However, the former deputy police chief remains defiant in his denials. General Surachate rejects the charges in full. He questions the anti-corruption probe process. He disputes the suspension. Meanwhile, investigators say their evidence is extensive. They insist the investigation is nearly complete. They state their confidence in conviction.

Therefore, the next developments will be decisive. Both the NACC decision and the top court ruling will shape the future of the case. The dispute continues to unfold at the highest levels of the Thai state and within the police force.

Further reading:

Police top brass introduce former Big Joke sidekick as a witness in the prosecution of the former cop

Accused man in Big Joke bribery case claims police in Surat Thani forced him to sign a false statement

Big Joke fights back, questions the latest case against him as Anti Corruption official files complaint

Big Joke plunged into new legal trouble as claims of a ฿10 million gold bar bribe are being investigated

Stinging attack on Prime Minister Anutin from former top cop Gen Surachate Hakparn over Hat Yai deaths

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies