Resigned Big Joke confirms he remains in Bangkok in tennis court media interview after flight rumours

Big Joke resurfaces at a Bangkok tennis court, denying flight after his police career ended as bribery and abuse cases emerge. NACC probes move toward Parliament while the former deputy police chief insists he remains in Thailand and is ready to fight the charges.

Former top cop General Surachate Hakparn, or Big Joke, spoke to reporters on Saturday from a tennis court in Bangkok, confirming he remains in the capital and is living a normal life after a damaging month for the former police leader. Once among the most senior figures in the Royal Thai Police, he was denied the force’s leadership in 2023 following a raid on his Bangkok home, and in early January, the Supreme Court confirmed his dismissal from the force as a case alleging an attempt to bribe a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) member advanced and moved closer to decisive action. On Saturday, General Surachate signalled a shift in approach, indicating he would speak less publicly going forward while maintaining that he remains committed to public service.

Former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn appeared publicly in Bangkok on Saturday after weeks of speculation. The appearance followed persistent claims that he had fled Thailand. Instead, he spoke directly to reporters from a tennis court near his Bangkok home.

Notably, the location was close to the residence searched by police in 2023. During the appearance, he appeared weary and restrained. Nevertheless, he addressed the central allegations and his current legal position.

The appearance came after a decisive Supreme Court ruling on January 8. On that date, the court upheld his dismissal from the Royal Thai Police. Consequently, his police career formally ended. The ruling confirmed an earlier decision by a disciplinary panel. Previously, Surachate had served as deputy national police chief. As a result of the ruling, he no longer holds any official role.

Court ruling fallout deepens as bribery probe, gold bar allegation and NACC procedures move parliament

The court decision followed serious developments in late December 2025. At that time, the Anti-Corruption Police questioned Surachate. The questioning concerned alleged bribery of a National Anti-Corruption Commission member.

Specifically, investigators alleged the use of a gold bar worth about 10 million baht. According to investigators, the alleged bribe sought influence in a gambling website case.

In January, the National Anti-Corruption Commission returned the investigation file to the police. Subsequently, the commission requested further investigative action and prosecution. At the same time, the NACC ordered proceedings against commissioners named in the allegations. The file will now be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament. If deemed sufficient, it will be forwarded to the Supreme Court. There, an independent investigative committee would be appointed.

Meanwhile, Surachate has not yet acknowledged formal charges. However, he has begun contesting the case in advance. He has appointed legal counsel to represent him. Throughout January, he insisted the case was flawed. Moreover, he claimed the evidence lacked proper foundation. He further alleged that a faction within the Royal Thai Police was targeting him.

Abuse complaints by former subordinates shift image as counter-complaint filed and investigations widen

In parallel, additional allegations surfaced in January. Two former subordinates filed complaints against Surachate. One complainant holds the rank of police lieutenant colonel. The other is a police colonel.

They alleged physical and verbal abuse by their former commander. Notably, one officer claimed a fractured ear and lasting psychological harm. According to the complaint, he sought psychiatric treatment.

Previously, Surachate was regarded as a powerful internal leader. He was seen as commanding intense loyalty among subordinates. However, following the abuse allegations, that perception shifted. In response, Surachate filed a counter-complaint. He accused the complainants of making false accusations. That case remains under investigation.

On Friday, January 30, police officials addressed the situation publicly. Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Panngaeo spoke at the Crime Suppression Division. He confirmed that investigators followed legal procedures. He stated that draft letters had been sent to relevant institutions. Those included the attorney general, the Senate president, and the NACC.

Police confirm legal steps, dismiss flight fears and outline pursuit options as scrutiny of Surachate

Jaroonkiat also commented on Surachate’s whereabouts. He said he did not know where Surachate was at that time. Nevertheless, he said possible flight was not a concern. He referred to red notice mechanisms. According to him, authorities could still pursue prosecution. He also noted that he and Surachate graduated from the Sam Phran Police Academy.

On Saturday, January 31, Surachate reappeared publicly through social media. His verified Facebook page broadcast a live video. The broadcast came after a period of inactivity. It originated from a tennis court at a hotel in Bangkok’s Laksi district. Consequently, it confirmed he remained in the capital.

During the broadcast, Surachate denied fleeing the country. He said he lives mainly in Bangkok. He stated that he remains in the same house previously searched by police. He added that he owns only one residence. Additionally, he said he occasionally travels to his family home in Songkhla province.

He also described his daily routine. He said he continues to live normally. He said he is often recognised in public. According to him, people frequently ask for photographs. He added that he plays tennis regularly. He said he uses his free time to improve himself.

Public silence explained as legal fight continues, tennis plans revealed and investigations unresolved

Notably, Surachate disclosed future plans. He said he is preparing for the Thailand National Tennis Championships. He plans to compete in the over-55 category later this year. He also urged the public to exercise regularly. He emphasised the importance of good health.

Surachate also explained his reduced public commentary. He said he spoke extensively last year. However, he said he became disheartened. He cited ongoing scams and illegal lending. He said public suffering remained unchanged. Therefore, he questioned the value of continued public statements.

Despite that, he stressed that he continues to fight his legal cases. He said silence does not mean withdrawal. He confirmed that his lawyers are handling public responses. He said he would appear immediately if summoned. He added that he is ready to face the legal process.

As of January 31, no arrest warrants have been issued. No court dates have been announced. The NACC process remains ongoing. Parliamentary review has not yetopened. Meanwhile, Surachate remains in Thailand. He remains under investigation as multiple cases proceed in parallel.

The story of Thailand’s top cop and player continues to unfold.

Further reading:

The Big Joke saga runs on as lawyer lodges counter suits against subordinate officers

Big Joke power saga goes to Supreme Court, Senate and Anti Corruption Commission all in three days

Big Joke faces key hurdles over the coming days as evidence is made public and Supreme Court decides

Police top brass introduce former Big Joke sidekick as a witness in the prosecution of the former cop

Accused man in Big Joke bribery case claims police in Surat Thani forced him to sign a false statement

Big Joke fights back, questions the latest case against him as Anti Corruption official files complaint

Big Joke plunged into new legal trouble as claims of a ฿10 million gold bar bribe are being investigated

Stinging attack on Prime Minister Anutin from former top cop Gen Surachate Hakparn over Hat Yai deaths

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies