Aussie Simon Peter Carman charged with murder of teenager in Pattaya after being nabbed at the airport

Australian Simon Peter Carman, 46, has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old Pattaya sex worker after police say CCTV exposed him hiding her body in a suitcase, dumping it beside railway tracks and trying to flee Thailand before confessing while claiming self-defence.

Simon Peter Carman, 46, now faces a murder prosecution in Thailand after police say he killed a 17-year-old Thai girl, hid her body inside a suitcase and dumped it beside railway tracks before trying to flee the country through Suvarnabhumi Airport. Although the Australian insists the teenager died during a struggle and claims he acted in self-defence, detectives say a detailed CCTV trail, forensic evidence and his eventual confession unravelled his denials and rapidly exposed one of Pattaya’s most disturbing homicides this year.

Police have charged an Australian man with intentionally murdering a 17-year-old Thai girl before hiding her body inside a suitcase and dumping it beside railway tracks in Pattaya. He was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while trying to leave Thailand.

However, after initially denying any involvement, he later confessed during police questioning. He nevertheless insists the killing happened in self-defence.

Simon Peter Carman, 46, was arrested on Friday evening after detectives pieced together an almost complete CCTV trail. The recordings followed him from his condominium to the remote dumping site.

They also captured his attempted escape. By Saturday morning, investigators had completed their interrogation. They formally charged him with four serious offences before taking him to Pattaya Provincial Court for his first remand hearing.

Police uncover a dumped suitcase as Australian suspect changes his story after detectives confront him

The victim, Thanchanok Donhomlao, 17, from Kalasin province, was found dead inside a black suitcase abandoned in long grass beside railway tracks in the Khao Makok area. The discovery ended an intensive search that had begun only hours earlier.

Notably, the suitcase was found about 4.2 kilometres from the Jomtien Second Road condominium, where police believe she was killed.

At 9am on Saturday, June 27, investigators brought Carman into a fresh interview room at Pattaya City Police Station. His lawyer sat beside him throughout the questioning. An interpreter was also present.

Initially, the Australian maintained his innocence. However, detectives confronted him with CCTV footage showing him dragging a heavy suitcase from the condominium before loading it onto a motorcycle. Faced with that evidence, police said his account changed dramatically.

Investigators described his statement as a partial confession. According to police, Carman admitted putting the teenager’s body inside the suitcase before transporting it to the railway tracks. However, he insisted the death was accidental. He repeatedly claimed he had acted only in self-defence.

CCTV trail reveals teenager entered the condominium but was never seen leaving the building alive

The investigation began after Thanchanok vanished during the early hours of June 25. CCTV footage showed her walking hand in hand with Carman into the condominium at 3.34am. Both entered a room on the 15th floor. However, investigators never found any footage showing her leaving the building. That single missing movement immediately became the investigation’s turning point.

In response, detectives began collecting footage from cameras inside the building and across nearby streets. Piece by piece, the recordings revealed the suspect’s movements.

At 9.34pm on June 25, cameras captured Carman dragging a large black suitcase from the condominium. The footage showed him struggling with its weight before lifting it onto the rear of a red Yamaha Aerox motorcycle carrying Prachuap Khiri Khan registration plates.

From there, the CCTV trail continued across Pattaya. The motorcycle headed towards Sukhumvit Road before turning into Soi Chaiyapruek 2. It then travelled against traffic along the road beside the railway tracks. Shortly afterwards, it disappeared from camera coverage for more than nine minutes. When it returned, the suitcase had gone. Consequently, investigators believed the missing teenager’s body had been abandoned somewhere nearby.

Separately, Thanchanok’s friends had become increasingly alarmed after losing contact with her. After she remained missing for about 24 hours, one friend reported her disappearance to Pattaya City Police.

Airport arrest follows frantic search after police trace suspect from Pattaya condominium to Bangkok terminal

Detectives quickly established that Carman was the last known person seen with her. Officers searched his apartment soon afterwards. Inside, they found signs of a violent struggle. However, both the suspect and the teenager had disappeared.

As part of the investigation, detectives examined Carman’s recent movements. They discovered he had hurriedly packed clothing before leaving Pattaya. Pattaya Provincial Court then approved an arrest warrant accusing him of taking a minor under 18 from parental custody for indecent purposes. Meanwhile, Immigration Bureau officers were alerted as police tracked him towards Bangkok.

At about 7pm on June 26, officers found Carman at Suvarnabhumi Airport while he was buying a ticket to return to Australia. Before he could board a flight, Immigration officers detained him. Police said he appeared tense during the arrest. They also found scratches across his neck and arms, which investigators believed were consistent with a struggle. Even then, Carman strongly denied harming the teenager.

On another front, detectives continued examining the CCTV evidence gathered throughout Pattaya. Within less than five hours, they reconstructed the motorcycle’s route. Finally, at 11.17pm on June 26, officers found the black 26-inch suitcase abandoned in dense grass beside the railway tracks. Rescue workers opened it after forensic officers secured the scene.

Forensic evidence and CCTV footage persuade suspect to admit moving the body while claiming self-defence

Inside lay the body of a young woman curled tightly into the suitcase beneath a thin brown sheet. Police said she was naked. Her face showed severe bruising and swelling. Blood was visible around her mouth and nose.

Detectives believed she had been dead for at least two days. Furthermore, distinctive tattoos matched those of Thanchanok. Nevertheless, the body was transferred to the Police Hospital’s Forensic Science Institute for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Back at Pattaya City Police Station, investigators intensified their questioning. Pol. Lt. Col. Kanoknan Suksi led the interrogation. Again, Carman denied responsibility. Detectives then presented the CCTV sequence in full. It showed him entering the condominium with the teenager. It later showed him dragging the suitcase outside. Finally, it showed him returning alone without it. According to the police, that evidence broke his resistance.

Carman told investigators he met Thanchanok at Jomtien Beach at about 3am on June 25. They then travelled together to his condominium. According to his statement, the teenager later received a telephone call and decided she wanted to leave. He claimed she also said she was menstruating. He said she asked for 500 baht before leaving. However, he alleged she suddenly demanded more money. When he refused, the argument escalated.

Police said Carman gave inconsistent accounts about the knife. In one version, he claimed the teenager held the knife against his neck. In another, he claimed she held it against her own throat. Investigators have not confirmed either account.

Suspect claims fatal struggle began over a knife before body was hidden in a suitcase for more than a day

However, Carman admitted to grabbing the knife with one hand while gripping the teenager’s neck with the other. He said he strangled her during the struggle until she stopped moving. According to his statement, he then realised she had died.

Afterwards, Carman admitted placing the body inside a suitcase. He carried it into the bathroom, where it remained for more than a day. He claimed he did not know what to do next. Eventually, he loaded the suitcase onto his motorcycle and rode towards the railway tracks. There, he abandoned it in long grass before returning to the condominium.

Later, police believe Carman packed his remaining clothes and left Pattaya immediately. He then travelled directly to Suvarnabhumi Airport. Investigators believe he intended to leave Thailand before detectives identified him. Instead, officers intercepted him before departure.

During questioning, Carman apologised to the victim’s family. He again insisted he never intended to kill the teenager. He maintained that the death resulted from self-defence.

Police have nevertheless charged him with intentional murder, concealing and moving a body, and offences relating to taking a minor aged over 15 but under 18 for indecent purposes.

Meanwhile, forensic specialists continue examining evidence recovered from the condominium, the motorcycle, the suitcase and the victim’s body as detectives complete the first phase of one of Pattaya’s highest-profile homicide investigations this year.

Further reading:

46 year old Aussie arrested at Bangkok’s main airport charged with murdering a 17 year old prostitute

Pattaya crackdown on hookers as police swoop on the beachfront area. Asians and Africans to be deported

Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday