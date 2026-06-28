Thailand’s new 8.3km border fence in Chanthaburi is 45% complete as a parliamentary delegation led by Monthian Songpracha inspects the project. Military chiefs say security gaps are temporary, border crossings remain shut and Cambodia is monitoring construction.

A new security fence along the Cambodian border in Chanthaburi is 45% complete, with military chiefs rejecting claims of permanent gaps, confirming Cambodia has been invited to monitor construction and insisting the project complies with international agreements. As parliament inspected the Chanthaburi frontier, officials also confirmed nearby border crossings remain closed, dismissed claims of missing boundary markers and outlined efforts to restore disputed border land and expand strategic access roads.

A new Thai border fence with Cambodia is 45% complete, military officials told a parliamentary committee on Friday as they rejected criticism over visible gaps in the structure. Officers insisted the openings are temporary, required under bilateral border procedures and will be sealed after construction finishes.

The House committee on national security, border affairs and national reform inspected the project in Chanthaburi province. Chairman Monthian Songpracha led the delegation to the Pong Nam Ron district to review construction and wider border security measures. The visit also examined supporting infrastructure being developed along the frontier.

Notably, officials from the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force stressed that Thailand is not acting unilaterally. Cambodian representatives have been invited to observe every stage of construction, they said. Military officers added that the process complies with international procedures and existing bilateral agreements. They said the approach is intended to ensure transparency throughout the project.

Border checkpoints stay shut as work advances on first phase of Thailand’s 8.3-kilometre frontier barrier

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that every border checkpoint in the area remains fully closed. They said the closures follow government policy and Royal Thai Navy directives. Border controls, therefore, remain fully enforced while construction continues.

The project is financed through the Hathaitip Fund, while the Army Development Command is carrying out the work. The first phase covers a 1.3-kilometre section between boundary markers 52 and 54. Officials said both governments previously approved that stretch through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). Construction has now reached 45%, according to the military briefing.

Looking ahead, the second phase will extend from boundary markers 54 to 59. That section will cover about seven kilometres. Supporting road construction has already begun to prepare for future security installations. Once both phases are completed, the barrier will stretch 8.3 kilometres. The design features a 1.95-metre concrete wall topped with barbed wire, creating a total height of 4.3 metres.

In response to public criticism, military officials addressed the apparent gaps visible in several sections. They explained that the disputed opening lies near boundary marker 52. A structure dating from the French colonial-era boundary agreement remains at that location. Officials said it is recognised as shared by both Thailand and Cambodia.

Officials reject claims over fence gaps and altered boundary markers during Chanthaburi border build

Accordingly, they said the opening must remain while Joint Boundary Commission procedures continue. Engineers will later install a hinged panel system at the site. That mechanism will allow joint inspections by both countries when necessary. Officials insisted that no permanent opening will remain after the project is completed.

Separately, officers dismissed claims that boundary markers had been removed during construction. They said photographs circulating online had been digitally altered. According to officials, the images do not accurately represent conditions on the ground.

The parliamentary committee also questioned a road running alongside the Cambodian side of the border. Military officers said Cambodia built the road using its own budget. They added that it lies about three metres from Thailand’s new fence line.

On another front, lawmakers visited the so-called K. Kai area in Ban Phakkat. Officials described it as a natural boundary zone surrounding the Khlong Takhian canal. They said that about three rai of land became separated there in 2020. If unresolved, the change could eventually affect the recognised boundary.

Thai border defence forces subsequently lodged a protest. Officers argued the change resulted from human activity rather than natural erosion. Cambodia, however, maintained that the canal shifted naturally. The differing positions remain part of ongoing border management discussions.

Military and residents restore disputed border land while lawmakers seek funding for strategic access roads

Since then, Thai military units and local communities have worked to restore the affected area. Officials said they used more than 200 truckloads of soil to refill the canal. The work reconnected the isolated land with the mainland. Authorities also confirmed that the Thai flag has since been raised in the restored area.

As part of the wider border programme, access has also been strengthened. Around 15 kilometres of roads have been built in the K. Kai and U-shaped zones. Public contributions funded the construction rather than government budgets.

However, asphalt surfacing will require future state funding. Officials acknowledged that no agency has yet accepted responsibility for those upgrades.

Finally, lawmakers said they will coordinate with the relevant agencies to secure the necessary budget. They said the community-built roads should not be left unused. Military officials also reaffirmed that border management continues under established agreements with Cambodia. They added that operations are being carried out with the support of government agencies and local communities.

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