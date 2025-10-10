Ben Smith scandal rages in parliament as SEC and ECSD investigate whether he is the same person as Benjamin Berger, while People’s Party MPs claim illegal Cambodian call centre funds are infiltrating Thailand’s economy and plan to get to the bottom of it.

The controversy over Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger, exploded in parliament on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) referred the case to the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) of the Royal Thai Police to verify his identity. Key questions focus on whether he is the same person as Benjamin Berger, who was investigated by police in 2021 and charged with an offence. Meanwhile, Rangsiman Rome, MP of the People’s Party, is pushing investigations into the alleged flow of illegal Cambodian funds into Thailand.

The controversy surrounding influential financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, intensified dramatically in Thailand on Friday. Thanadol Suwannarit, legal adviser to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow, attempted to attend the Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform.

However, Committee Chairman Rangsiman Rome denied him entry. Furthermore, Rome later explained that he had sent a letter requesting Thamanat’s personal attendance for one hour to answer questions.

Certainly, that invitation was not extended to anyone else. Thanadol objected, stating he had the legal authority to represent Thamanat and make a statement on his behalf.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that Thanadol had formally requested clarification regarding whether Ben Smith or Benjamin Mauerberger were the same person as Benjamin Berger.

In addition, the SEC confirmed it had received multiple inquiries from other agencies and individuals concerning this issue. Berger had been referred to the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in 2021 after offering securities without a licence in 2019.

Indeed, he was subsequently charged with an offence. The SEC is coordinating with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) to determine the identities of the three individuals and provide a legal conclusion.

On Monday, Thanadol filed a ฿100 million lawsuit against Rangsiman Rome on behalf of Ben Smith. However, he later confirmed that Smith or Mauerberger are not linked to Berger. Before filing the lawsuit, he stated that he would resign if evidence revealed Smith’s involvement in illegal activity.

Furthermore, the controversy coincides with claims by the People’s Party, led by Rome and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn MP, that heavy flows of Cambodian funds are infiltrating Thailand’s capital markets. Reports suggest that these funds originate from a ฿600 billion call centre and scam industry in Cambodia, allegedly supported by the rogue regime in power there.

Ben Smith is simultaneously listed as a financial adviser to Hun Sen, Cambodia’s de facto leader. In addition, Rangsiman Rome told Reuters that he is investigating a 48-page dossier detailing a large-scale money laundering operation in Thailand. He promised that further details would be released shortly.

On October 9, Thanadol said he arrived at the committee to clarify Thamanat’s relationship with Ben Smith. However, he was denied entry and forced to wait outside for 40 minutes.

Consequently, he challenged Rome to present any evidence supporting claims that Smith and Berger were the same person. Thanadol reiterated that Smith is a different individual from Berger. He added that he acted in accordance with the law, as Thamanat had authorised him to act on his behalf.

The committee’s focus was on alleged money laundering involving a Cambodian investment group linked to call centre operations in Thailand. Thamanat could not attend due to official duties in Nakhon Sawan Province. Therefore, Thanadol was assigned to represent him. Nonetheless, Thanadol stated no committee officials contacted him regarding the procedure, leaving him waiting outside. He said he would report the incident to the House Secretariat.

After the meeting, Thanadol met Rome outside the room and explained his legal authority under the Act on the Power of Subpoenas of Committee Members. This act allows representatives to provide statements on behalf of summoned officials. Rome stated that the letter sent was an invitation, not a summons, and that Thamanat should have attended personally.

Thanadol emphasised that Ben Smith and Benjamin Berger are separate individuals. He said he had reviewed all evidence and confirmed this distinction. Furthermore, he confirmed that Smith has never been prosecuted, convicted, or been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice in Thailand. He also stated that Smith can legally enter and exit the country without restrictions.

Thanadol explained that in 2019, the SEC found Berger guilty of selling shares in Tian Tian Company without a licence. The case was referred to the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD), and an investigation revealed the use of a false name, “Mr. This.” He emphasised that these actions are unrelated to Ben Smith. He said, “It is definitely a different person. I saw it with my own eyes.”

Regarding the grey capital issue at the Thai border, Thanadol stated it is unrelated to Thamanat. He insisted that any suspected criminal activity must be reported to police. He also criticised the continuous public attacks against Smith, calling them politically motivated.

Thanadol confirmed that Smith’s Thai citizenship application had been rejected due to documentation discrepancies. He emphasised that Smith retains the right to reapply. He added that Smith and Thamanat have no business dealings. Furthermore, he stated he is acting strictly within legal authority and has received legal compensation for his work.

Thanadol reiterated that he is authorised to represent both Thamanat and Smith. He said he is prepared to take legal action to protect reputations if necessary. In addition, he warned that unverified accusations against Smith should not be repeated publicly. He added that accountability must lie with those spreading false claims.

The SEC continues to investigate Berger, Mauerberger, and Smith, with the involvement now of the ECSD. At present, no evidence links the three individuals. Moreover, SEC Spokesperson Anek Yoo-yuen confirmed that investigations are ongoing to ensure proper legal procedures and accurate identification.

Thanadol repeatedly emphasised that Smith’s legal status remains clear. Thanadol emphasised that Smith has no involvement in call centre scams or grey capital schemes.

Rome has promised to later release more information regarding the 48-page money laundering dossier. Meanwhile, Thanadol continues to represent Smith and clarify his legal and personal position. Both parliamentary oversight and law enforcement investigations remain active.

At this time, Ben Smith, Benjamin Mauerberger and Benjamin Berger remain under investigation to verify the identities. In particular, whether the person linked to the first two names is linked to the third. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is awaiting word from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) of the Royal Thai Police.

Mr. Thanadol has asserted that Mr. Ben Smith or Mr. Benjamin Mauerberger are not the same person as Mr. Ben Berger. Parliamentary hearings, SEC enquiries, and an ECSD probe into the identity issue are ongoing. Officials will release further findings once verification is complete. Meanwhile, Thanadol has called for evidence-based proceedings in parliament. In particular, he is demanding that false accusations must be corrected immediately.

