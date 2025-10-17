Cambodia lashes out at PM Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, accusing Thailand of interfering in its internal affairs while pledging to help Seoul tackle cross-border scam centres that have kidnapped and abused hundreds of citizens.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Thursday call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung signals a bold shift in Thailand’s approach. Bangkok has pledged to help Seoul tackle scam centres across its borders, which have kidnapped hundreds of South Koreans, including one tortured to death. Cambodia, however, accuses Thailand of violating ASEAN principles by meddling in its internal affairs, following US and British crackdowns on a Cambodian conglomerate tied to strongman Hun Sen and his family.

After days of shocking revelations about Cambodian scam centres, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday night spoke by phone with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. The call followed a brutal incident in Cambodia where one South Korean national was tortured to death. Consequently, the discussion immediately focused on protecting citizens and curbing criminal networks.

The conversation also addressed ongoing negotiations between Thailand and South Korea over a Free Trade Agreement. Officials described the call as cordial, yet firm, emphasising Thailand’s readiness to cooperate. Moreover, both leaders agreed that tackling scams required coordinated international action.

This diplomatic engagement came shortly after the United States and Britain took decisive measures against Price Group Holding, a Cambodian conglomerate alleged to be a front for extensive scam operations.

Thailand and South Korea boost cooperation after US and UK target Cambodian scam conglomerate networks

In a stunning move, US authorities seized approximately ฿15 billion in bitcoin assets linked to the company. This unprecedented seizure reverberated across global criminal networks and sent a clear message about international accountability.

Thailand has emerged at the centre of the controversy, as its proximity to Cambodia and growing role in regional security combine with the scam crisis. Domestically, the issue is now dominating political discourse.

At the same time, US and UK authorities have shown increased concern about scams targeting foreign nationals. Consequently, Thailand has emphasised its willingness to cooperate internationally.

Prime Minister Anutin’s call with President Lee strengthened bilateral ties, with South Korea publicly praising Thailand as a long-standing friend and ally. President Lee highlighted Thailand’s contribution to the Korean War, noting the country’s early decision to send troops to support South Korea.

President Lee highlights Thailand’s strategic role in ASEAN and its cultural and economic ties with Korea

Furthermore, he underlined Thailand’s ongoing strategic importance through multilateral cooperation in ASEAN, APEC, and other forums.

In addition, President Lee emphasised cultural and tourism connections. He noted Thailand’s popularity among Korean travellers and remarked on shared familiarity through Thai K-pop groups. Consequently, both leaders explored avenues for expanding collaboration, especially in economic frameworks like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership. “We will strive to reach an agreement as soon as possible,” Lee stated.

Prime Minister Anutin expressed support for South Korea’s efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. He also endorsed dialogue initiatives between North and South Korea.

Such support, he noted, from friendly countries like Thailand, provides important encouragement to Seoul. Both leaders agreed to meet at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting and the APEC Summit, reinforcing the importance of continued cooperation.

Thailand’s Prime Minister releases photos and stresses commitment to combat scams affecting foreigners

The Prime Minister’s Office released photographs showing a warm and constructive exchange. Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said discussions covered a wide range of issues, from regional multilateral relations to investment opportunities and security cooperation. Throughout, Prime Minister Anutin emphasised Thailand’s commitment to combating scams and supporting foreign victims affected by criminal networks in Cambodia.

However, Cambodia’s response has highlighted the sensitivity of such interventions. On Friday, October 17, The Phnom Penh Post published an open letter by Mr. Tej Chanthon, a Cambodian citizen advocating for peace.

The letter criticised Prime Minister Anutin for allegedly interfering in Cambodia’s internal affairs. It argued his call with President Lee violated ASEAN principles, particularly non-interference in domestic issues.

Mr. Tej wrote that Thailand’s direct engagement with South Korea over scams in Cambodia undermined the organisation’s credibility. He called it a “diplomatic blunder” and urged Thailand to respect Cambodia’s sovereignty.

Cambodian criticism urges Thailand to respect ASEAN norms and follow proper diplomatic channels

The letter stressed that concerns should be addressed through proper diplomatic channels rather than direct intervention. Furthermore, he warned that such actions were a test of Thailand’s adherence to ASEAN norms and respect for neighbours.

Cambodian media coverage sparked debate across the region. Some commentators agreed with Mr. Tej, emphasising national sovereignty and ASEAN principles.

Others argued Thailand’s actions reflected legitimate concern for foreign citizens’ safety. Analysts observed that the incident highlighted the fine balance between regional cooperation and respecting internal affairs.

Thailand’s increasing engagement also reflects the growing sophistication of scam operations in Southeast Asia. Authorities in Bangkok are coordinating with South Korea, the United States, and other partners to dismantle networks that exploit digital currencies and online platforms. Following the massive bitcoin seizure, experts anticipate stronger international enforcement measures and deeper cooperation in cybersecurity and financial monitoring.

ASEAN and APEC meetings to emphasise regional peace, security, and tackling scam networks effectively

The upcoming ASEAN and APEC meetings at the end of October are expected to further emphasise these issues. Thailand is scheduled to sign a new ceasefire pact with Cambodia, with US oversight reportedly facilitating the talks.

Officials in Bangkok describe these efforts as part of a broader push for regional peace while simultaneously addressing security threats posed by scam operations.

South Korea has now publicly highlighted the strategic importance of its partnership with Thailand. President Lee praised Thailand’s friendship and highlighted areas for potential cooperation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional security, economic collaboration, and the protection of citizens abroad. The South Korean Embassy in Bangkok confirmed the call, emphasising its cordial and constructive nature.

In addition to security and economic issues, the leaders discussed investment opportunities. President Lee expressed interest in investing in Thailand, while Prime Minister Anutin welcomed such initiatives. He noted that Thailand remained open to foreign investment but remained committed to law enforcement and public safety. Both sides pledged to maintain close contact in preparation for upcoming multilateral summits, signalling proactive engagement.

Anutin’s call a milestone in Thailand-South Korea relations amid Cambodia criticism and scam crackdown

Prime Minister Anutin’s engagement with South Korea is viewed as a milestone in bilateral relations. It reflects a convergence of interests on security, economic cooperation, and regional diplomacy. Officials in Bangkok described the discussion as productive, emphasising Thailand’s readiness to work with international partners to confront cross-border crime.

Cambodian criticism, however, illustrates the fragile nature of regional diplomacy. Thailand framed its actions as protective and cooperative, but critics warn it risks overstepping ASEAN’s non-interference norms. Analysts note the episode highlights the tension between defending citizens abroad and respecting neighbouring sovereignty.

Observers point out that Thailand’s response also reflects international scrutiny of Cambodian scam networks. US and British authorities have accused Price Group Holding of running extensive online fraud operations involving forced labour.

Thai officials have signalled that the country is coordinating domestically and internationally to dismantle these criminal networks. This, they argue, complements broader regional efforts to protect citizens and businesses from transnational crime.

Thailand’s actions aim to strengthen alliances, address domestic scams, and respect international norms

Experts suggest that Thailand’s actions serve multiple objectives. First, they reinforce bilateral relations with South Korea. Second, they demonstrate Thailand’s role as a regional security and economic partner.

Third, they address domestic concerns over online scams and fraud. Simultaneously, Cambodian reactions underline ASEAN’s sensitivity regarding national sovereignty and cross-border interventions.

The leaders also emphasised investment and economic collaboration. President Lee voiced interest in Thailand’s markets, highlighting opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. Prime Minister Anutin affirmed Thailand’s openness to investment while underscoring the need for rule-of-law enforcement.

Both leaders pledged ongoing communication to prepare for high-level regional meetings, signalling commitment to pragmatic, results-oriented diplomacy.

Thailand and South Korea work on cross-border crime, economic growth and citizen safety amid criticism

The phone call marked a key moment in Thailand-South Korea relations. It reinforced the importance of coordinated international responses to cross-border criminal activity. Officials noted that Thailand remains ready to collaborate on protecting citizens, ensuring security, and fostering economic growth.

Cambodian criticism reflects the tension between intervention and cooperation. While Thailand positions its actions as supportive, critics claim it risks violating ASEAN’s non-interference principles. Analysts observe that these dynamics reveal ongoing regional challenges, where diplomacy, security and citizen protection are factors

Moreover, the episode has drawn attention beyond Southeast Asia. US authorities are closely monitoring scam networks in the region, particularly those using cryptocurrency.

The recent seizure of bitcoin assets signals stronger international enforcement and may influence future regional cooperation strategies. Similarly, UK authorities have voiced concern over scams affecting citizens abroad. Consequently, Thailand’s proactive stance could set a model for ASEAN members facing transnational threats.

ASEAN and APEC meetings will focus on cybercrime, scams, and regional cooperation for citizen protection

As ASEAN and APEC leaders prepare to meet, the issues of scams, cybercrime, and citizen safety are likely to dominate discussions. Thailand and South Korea’s coordination may provide a blueprint for regional cooperation, balancing security priorities with diplomatic norms. Both countries have emphasised their commitment to sustained dialogue and practical action, signalling a long-term approach to shared challenges.

In brief, Cambodia is gradually being exposed as a state governed by a rogue regime in Phnom Penh. United Nations reports have repeatedly called this out. Now foreign governments are discovering the rot at the core of the Cambodian state that the People’s Party last week warned could eventually infect Thailand.

The affairs also threaten to expose the ASEAN bloc’s failed principles. Indeed, these have been on public display since the Burmese coup d’état in 2021 and that country’s ongoing civil war.

In summary, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s call with President Lee Jae-myung demonstrates Thailand’s aspiring role in regional security, economic collaboration, and citizen protection. The discussion highlighted Thailand’s willingness to engage internationally, support vulnerable foreign nationals and strengthen multilateral partnerships.

At the same time, Cambodian responses reflect ongoing tensions over sovereignty and ASEAN principles. Analysts predict that these developments will influence Thailand’s regional strategy and diplomatic posture in the months ahead.

The incident also serves as a stark reminder of the increasing complexity of transnational crime in Southeast Asia. Indeed, simply put, it is aided and abetted by corruption in ASEAN states. As scams and digital fraud become more sophisticated, countries must coordinate more aggressively while respecting multilateral norms. Thailand’s engagement with South Korea represents a critical test of this balance and may shape the future of regional security cooperation.

