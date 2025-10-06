Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Defiant Rangsiman Rome vows to fight ฿100M defamation suit by Ben Smith, warning Thailand faces a takeover by call centre gangs, corruption, and criminal networks threatening the state, and pledges to expose those behind scams and protect the nation’s future.

On Monday, firebrand People’s Party MP and House Security Committee Chairman Rangsiman Rome fired back after South African financier Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger, hit him with a ฿100-million defamation suit over comments made in Parliament. Unshaken, Rangsiman said the real threat isn’t a lawsuit — it’s criminals tightening their grip on the Thai state. “If we don’t act now,” he warned, “we’ll wake up to find the country run by crooks in suits.” He’s expected to fight the case head-on, call witnesses, and lay out evidence in court.

On October 5, 2025, Rangsiman Rome, deputy leader of the Prachachon Party and a key figure in national security policy, dismissed a ฿100 million defamation lawsuit filed by Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith. Speaking to reporters in Sisaket Province, Rangsiman made clear that this lawsuit would not deter him. Instead, he vowed to continue exposing the growing influence of transnational call centre gangs that he believes threaten Thailand’s sovereignty and safety.

Rangsiman, who also chairs the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform, insisted the issue is not personal. Rather, he argued, it is a matter of public interest and national protection. “This is not about me,” he stated. “This is about stopping criminal gangs before they entrench themselves deeper into our institutions.”

According to Rangsiman, the rise of call centre gangs in Thailand is no longer just a crime issue — it is a national threat.

Rangsiman warns scammer gangs are gaining state access and support from powerful figures in Thailand

He emphasised that these groups have gone beyond scamming the public. Now, they are building ties with powerful individuals and gaining access to state power. He warned that if Thailand fails to act swiftly, these gangs may begin to control key institutions and manipulate systems from within.

“These people are not just cybercriminals hiding behind screens,” Rangsiman said. “They are connected, funded, and protected. Mr. Benjamin is one example. There are many more like him — and they don’t act alone.”

Although Benjamin Mauerberger is seeking ฿100 million in civil damages, Rangsiman made it clear that he was unfazed. He reiterated that he would not allow legal pressure to distract him from his duty. Importantly, he said he respects the court and will cooperate fully with the legal process. However, he reserved the right to call additional witnesses and submit more documents if necessary. He even hinted that he may represent himself in court.

“I have nothing to hide,” Rangsiman said. “I’m not afraid of lawsuits. I’m afraid of what happens if we let these gangs keep growing.”

Rangsiman says lawsuit is a distraction as call centre threats demand urgent focus and legal reform

Crucially, Rangsiman urged the public and the media not to lose sight of the bigger picture. While lawsuits can grab headlines, he argued they should not overshadow far more urgent issues. “The lawsuit is noise,” he said. “But the real danger is the silence around how these gangs operate in the shadows.”

He also raised questions about the legal team representing Ben Smith. The case is reportedly being handled by Thanadol Suwannarit, who is closely affiliated with Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Rangsiman acknowledged this was an unusual move, especially given his own political ties with Thammanat.

“It’s strange,” he said. “Thammanat and I have worked together politically. Yet his people are now helping file a lawsuit against me.”

Nevertheless, Rangsiman said he would not speculate or make accusations based on that link. Instead, he urged the public to stay focused. “Let’s not be distracted by strange legal alliances,” he said. “Our focus must stay on dismantling these criminal networks.”

Call centre scams are now a regional crisis made worse by official silence, corruption and political cover

Over the past year, call centre scams in Thailand have grown more sophisticated and more dangerous. Victims are lured with fake financial offers, impersonated police officers and forged documents. These scams have ruined lives and drained millions from the economy. More importantly, Rangsiman believes the operations are expanding because of official protection and silence from key figures.

“Every day that we delay, more people become victims,” he warned. “And behind each scam is a system of corruption and complicity.”

He also pointed out that these gangs are increasingly using Thailand as a base to target victims both at home and abroad. “This is now a regional security issue,” he said. “And if Thailand becomes a hub for this kind of crime, the consequences will be enormous.”

Therefore, Rangsiman called on the government to take immediate and serious action. He insisted that investigations must not stop at low-level operators. The focus, he said, should be on those providing cover, access, or political protection.

Lawsuit won’t stop committee’s probe into criminal protection networks inside politics and the state

“These criminals aren’t acting alone,” he said. “They have help — inside the system.”

Despite the lawsuit, Rangsiman said his committee would continue investigating. He confirmed that additional hearings are planned, and more names are likely to emerge. While he declined to reveal details, he described some findings as “deeply disturbing.”

Meanwhile, he stressed the importance of transparency. “We need to tell the public the truth,” he said. “They deserve to know who is behind these scams — and who is helping them.”

As for the defamation case, Rangsiman expressed no concern over the amount being demanded. “฿100 million? For telling the truth? That says more about them than it does about me,” he said.

Rangsiman questions motive behind defamation case and warns of deeper effort to silence political scrutiny

He also questioned the motive behind the legal action. “Is this really about damage to reputation,” he asked, “or is it an attempt to silence criticism and protect something bigger?”

In closing, Rangsiman reaffirmed his commitment to the public. “I will not back down,” he said. “You can sue me. You can threaten me. But I won’t stop fighting for this country.”

He warned that Thailand stands at a crossroads. Either it confronts the threat head-on, or it allows itself to be hollowed out from within. “If we don’t act now,” he said, “we will wake up one day and realise we’ve lost control — not to a foreign army, but to criminals in suits and uniforms.”

His message was clear: this is a battle not just for law and order, but for the very future of Thailand.

Further reading:

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome

People’s Party firebrand MP warns of billions pouring into Thai markets and critical firms from Cambodia

Leader of deadly scam gang in Cambodia and henchmen still at large with 4 more Thais arrested

Police in Cambodia close in on fake scam loan app leadership after family murders in Samut Prakan

Cambodian cybercrime industry run by Chinese criminals could be generating up to 38% of its GDP

Massive police response to the case of a family murdered by father after ฿1.7 million scam loss last week

Debt and ฿1.7 million loss to scammers drive man to murder his wife and two sons in Samut Prakan

Loan shark arrested in Nonthaburi for bullying a borrower charged an annual interest rate of 730%

Bank of Thailand to tackle household debt in new plan from 2024 which will see higher standards

Politicians skating on thin ice as the economy may not be able to withstand a political stalemate

Debt crisis may be one of the top items on the new cabinet’s agenda as central bank stands ready

Potential hazard lights flashing as kingdom’s auto loans spiral into default with sky-high borrowing

Bank of Thailand governor gives veiled warning to voters on the danger posed by populist policies

Financial markets debt sell-off sending a signal to Thailand before the May 14th General Election

PM warns giveaway policies of some parties may be ‘bad karma’ for the country in the longer run