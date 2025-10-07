Police deny knowledge of scammer links with money whizz Ben Smith. People's Party MP insists its true

Thailand police deny any links between Ben Smith and Cambodian scam networks, yet People’s Party MP Rangsiman insists his claims are accurate and pledges to fight the ฿100 million defamation lawsuit filed against him in a Bangkok court on November 24.

On Monday, Thailand’s top cybercrime chief declared there is no evidence linking South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, to Cambodia’s cross-border scam networks. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that Interpol is now pursuing the adult children of Cambodian casino tycoon and suspected scam boss Kok An, after Thai courts issued arrest warrants in July. Despite this, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome stands by his explosive claims that Smith is tied to the criminal syndicates threatening Thailand’s economy. He says the allegations are backed by classified briefings presented during national security committee hearings. Smith hit back the same day, filing a ฿100 million defamation lawsuit through his lawyer, with the case heading to court on November 24.

On Monday, Thailand’s top cybercrime authority made a definitive statement. Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembut, head of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), said there is no evidence that South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, is linked to Cambodian scam operations.

The TCSD Chief clarified that, at present, Mr Smith’s name does not appear in any complaint or official investigation. This comes amid a rising public and political uproar over the infiltration of scam money into Thailand.

Mr Smith, a technology investor with business activities across Asia and the Middle East, has filed a ฿100 million defamation lawsuit. The case, lodged at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, targets opposition MP Rangsiman Rome of the People’s Party.

Allegations in parliament claim Ben Smith is linked to Cambodian scam networks and call centre frauds

The suit stems from allegations made during a parliamentary debate on September 30. In that session, Mr Rangsiman named Mr Smith as being involved with Cambodian scam networks. He also accused him of ties to known figures behind regional call centre frauds.

The People’s Party MP was joined by colleague Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn. Both parliamentarians alleged that funds from scam centres based in Cambodia had been channelled into Thailand. According to them, the money entered the financial system through capital markets and major Thai corporations.

They further claimed that criminal proceeds were being laundered via real estate purchases, luxury assets, and investments in registered companies. Their statements triggered both domestic and international interest.

In particular, Mr Rangsiman pointed to links between Mr Smith and Cambodian elites funnelling money into Thailand. On Monday, Police Lieutenant General Surapol briefed the media on plans to issue Interpol warrants against the adult children of a notorious Cambodian casino owner linked with scam compounds in Cambodia.

Compounds funded by Chinese mafia are said to number up to 100 and generate most of Cambodia’s GDP

These compounds, primarily funded by Chinese mafia groups, are said to number between 70 and 100, dotted across the country. At the same time, they reportedly receive government and police protection, with money flowing back to the country’s elite. A United Nations report in June suggested that the income generated by these operations may represent 60% of Cambodia’s GDP. Two years previously, the estimated figure was 38%.

Certainly, Cambodian businessman Kok An is a close confidante of Cambodia’s strongman Hun Sen. Kok An, a casino mogul, is known for his close ties to Cambodia’s ruling elite. His family has become central in ongoing investigations into transnational criminal activity. Presently, it is understood he is already subject to an Interpol arrest warrant.

In response to the accusations, Mr Smith filed the defamation lawsuit on Monday. His legal counsel, Mr Thanadon Suwannarit, filed the complaint with the Bangkok Criminal Court. Mr Thanadon also serves as legal adviser to Agriculture Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow.

The court accepted the case, with a preliminary hearing set for November 24. According to Mr Thanadon, the lawsuit is based on factual misrepresentation. He stated that Mr Rangsiman’s remarks may not be protected by parliamentary privilege since they occurred in a general debate and not in a formal investigative hearing.

Lawyer states allegations against Smith may have arisen from mistaken identity and flawed media reports

Mr Thanadon further explained that the allegations seem to have originated from flawed foreign media reports. He argued that Mr Smith may have been mistaken for a similarly named individual who was prosecuted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021.

Notably, Mr Smith has never been charged in that case, nor has he been linked to any ongoing fraud investigation. His lawyer emphasised that recent reviews of Mr Smith’s companies in Singapore found no legal violations.

Moreover, Mr Thanadon stated that Mr Smith’s businesses operate in real estate, aviation, and high-value asset trading. He also has reported investments in Dubai and prior commercial engagements involving former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Additionally, Mr Smith has admitted to acting as an informal business adviser to Cambodia’s de facto leader Hun Sen. However, he insists the role was unpaid and unrelated to political activity.

Rangsiman vows to fight lawsuit citing national security hearings supporting claims against elite networks

Despite the legal pressure, Mr Rangsiman remains firm. He said he is ready to contest the defamation charges. According to his office, he will present documentation and witness testimony during trial proceedings.

Mr Rangsiman believes the lawsuit is a tactic to intimidate whistleblowers. He has argued that his statements were grounded in national security briefings. These documents, he says, reveal systemic failures to stop criminal finance flows.

Furthermore, Mr Rangsiman has accused Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow of using state influence to target political opponents. He has warned against turning the ministry into a political tool.

Amid this legal and political clash, new revelations continue to emerge. On October 6, the TCSD confirmed that Interpol had issued Red Notices for two of Kok An’s children. Both are now wanted by Thai authorities for alleged involvement in scam networks and money laundering.

TCSD and AMLO coordinate to freeze over ฿1.1 billion in assets linked to the Kok An family

TCSD officers are coordinating with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). Together, they have already frozen assets worth over ฿1.1 billion.

These assets include luxury homes, high-end vehicles, and digital currencies. The suspects are accused of using fake or improperly acquired Thai identity cards.

Interpol Red Notices have been issued for Ms Phu Cherlin, Mr Kittisak Klongkitkul, and Ms Juri—all believed to be Kok An’s children. Arrest warrants 4075/2025, 4079/2025, and 4080/2025 were issued by Thai courts. They are facing charges of operating a transnational criminal organisation and money laundering.

Earlier, on July 15, cyber police conducted coordinated raids across Bangkok and Sa Kaeo Province. Using court-approved warrants, officers stormed properties linked to the scam network. These included a high-value home in Bangkok’s Sathorn district.

Police lead coordinated raids and gather digital evidence to support international investigations

The operations were led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiwpaen and executed by senior TCSD officers. They followed months of digital surveillance and forensic analysis.

Deputy TCSD Commissioner Pol. Maj. Gen. Wiwat Khamchamnan later confirmed that the evidence gathered has been shared with Interpol. Thai officials hope this will lead to further arrests abroad.

The suspects are believed to have used legitimate business fronts to conceal scam profits. Authorities say the group maintained multiple shell companies, bank accounts, and nominee structures across Thailand and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, investigators have also launched reviews of identity card issuance procedures. Some of the suspects allegedly obtained Thai documents through falsified claims or corrupt officials.

No formal case against Smith in Thailand but cyber police ready to act if evidence emerges at any point

As of now, no official case has been opened against Mr Smith within Thailand’s justice system. Nevertheless, public focus on his name has intensified due to the parliamentary mention.

TCSD officials stress that they are ready to act if new, credible evidence emerges. However, they have reiterated that, to date, Mr Smith has not been linked to any of the criminal charges filed.

At the same time, opposition MPs are calling for a broader crackdown on cross-border scam activity. Mr Wiroj, speaking alongside Mr Rangsiman, said the region faces an “economic threat” from digital fraud networks.

According to the TCSD, Southeast Asian scam syndicates have shifted tactics. They now use phishing campaigns, false investment offers, and fake job ads to lure victims. Profits are laundered through crypto, property, and offshore vehicles.

Government boosts cybercrime funding but critics say regional cooperation needed to defeat threat

Thailand has seen a spike in financial crime reports over the past year. In response, the government has allocated more funds to cybercrime enforcement units.

Still, critics argue that enforcement alone is not enough. They have urged for deeper cooperation between ASEAN states and stricter regulation of digital financial instruments.

Back in court, the stakes remain high. If Mr Rangsiman is found liable, it could create a chilling effect on parliamentary oversight. However, if the court finds his statements protected, it may embolden future scrutiny of powerful figures.

Court proceedings will determine political oversight and Thailand’s ability to respond to transnational fraud

Ultimately, the case now sits with the judiciary. Both sides claim they are defending public interest. For Mr Smith, it is a fight to protect his name. For Mr Rangsiman, it is a battle to expose criminal infiltration of Thai markets.

The November 24 hearing will be closely watched. It will, of course, only set a course for a future trial and hearing. Later, a judgment may determine not only the political future of a vocal MP, but also the scope of Thailand’s response to not only transnational fraud but also the ability of lawmakers to call out corruption which pervades the kingdom.

For now, the TCSD continues its investigation into the Cambodian syndicates. Raids, asset seizures, and Interpol alerts suggest that authorities are under pressure to show results.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mauerberger—better known as Ben Smith—remains a free man. According to police, he is not under investigation. But his name, once mentioned in Parliament, is now entangled in Thailand’s escalating war on scam networks.

