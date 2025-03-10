Southern Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul demands stronger security laws and a border wall after deadly attacks in Narathiwat and Pattani. Five were killed and up to a dozen injured. He also urges probes into BRN’s suspected support from Malaysia’s Kelantan state.

A southern senator on Sunday called for stronger emergency laws and a border wall between Thailand and Malaysia. Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul strongly criticized Thailand’s security agencies for a catastrophic failure that allowed an ongoing attack in Narathiwat and Pattani provinces on Saturday night. Five people were killed and up to a dozen injured in the attacks, which went on from 6 pm on Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday morning. The senator also called for robust inquiries into support for the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), particularly aid it may be receiving from Kelantan state in Malaysia, where the terror group is headquartered.

From 6 pm on Saturday until the early hours, the two provinces found themselves in turmoil. Attacks took the lives of five people, many of them security volunteers, with up to a dozen injured.

68-year-old Chaiyong Maneerungsakul was a member of the southern media establishment before being elected to the Senate in 2024.

Senator questions intelligence failures and calls for action to prevent future insurgent attacks

In short, the senator blamed the attacks squarely on the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) group based across the border in Malaysia.

Senator Chaiyong said what happened on Saturday night was a failure of intelligence and called for a new security environment. The upper house member said it was unacceptable that an alternative military force could rally in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat.

Subsequently, in various attacks, two defense volunteers were killed in addition to civilians. Certainly, the senator called for the building of an effective border wall between Thailand and Malaysia. Furthermore, he called for new ‘terrorism’ laws to counter the threat faced.

With regards to intelligence, Mr. Chaiyong said it was unacceptable that the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) were allowed to assemble unchallenged in 4-5 locations within Sungai Kolok.

Concerns raised over lack of intelligence and failure to prevent insurgent gatherings in key areas

He said it was hard to believe this given the network of security agencies working in the South. These include Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), local police, special branch, the Prime Minister’s Intelligence Office and the military.

In particular, he cited a budget of ฿40 million a year. Yet there was no advance knowledge of this outrageous attack. Particularly, he pointed out that Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat was one of eight specific areas where special security arrangements were in place for Ramadan.

Yet the attacks caught the security agencies by surprise. Furthermore, he lamented the lack of effectiveness in tracking down and apprehending such groups over recent weeks across the South. For instance, he referred to 7-8 insurgents who fled to the Khao Tawe mountain range.

This area is in southern Narathiwat and is the site of several clashes between Thai security agencies and the insurgents.

Senator criticises peace talks and raises concerns about BRN support from Malaysia’s Kelantan state

Certainly, the senator was critical of ongoing peace talks and initiatives between the government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

Senator Chaiyong referred to meetings between General Niphat Thonglek, who recently replaced National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad, as the intermediary between the state and the rebel groups.

At length, it was understood that a 30-day truce was being discussed between the BRN and the government for Ramadan.

At the same time, it is widely understood that the terrorist organization is headquartered in Malaysia’s Kelantan state, across the border with Thailand. Kelantan State is also an Islamic constitutional monarchy which is part of the Malaysian Federation.

It is ruled by Muhammad V, who was Malaysia’s king from 2016 to 2019. The state has a population of 1.8 million and shares an extensive border with Narathiwat province.

On Sunday, Senator Chaiyong pointed to a rise in insurgent activity. This came despite a visit to the province in February by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr. Thaksin is a controversial figure in Narathiwat due to the Tak Bai massacre of 85 Muslims on October 25th, 2004, by security forces while he was in power.

Timeline of attacks reveals coordinated insurgent violence and the impact on security volunteers

The spate of attacks in both Narathiwat and Pattani provinces started at approximately 6 pm on Saturday. Firstly, there was an attack on the 44th Ranger Regiment in the Sai Buri district of Pattani.

This was repulsed without injuries or deaths. Afterwards, the Sungai Kolok area of Narathiwat was assailed by a large force of Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) insurgents.

One group included a pickup with armed terrorists. They also had a sedan car which was later engineered into a massive car bomb.

That attack began at 7:10 pm near the Sungai Kolok District office. It included arms fire, a car bombing, and a number of pipe bombs.

Indeed, further attacks took place in the districts at Shong Nall, railroad tracks, and electricity poles between 7:28 pm and 8 pm.

In summary, two people were killed, both defence volunteers. They were identified as Mr. Muhammad Sabri Nasawan and Assistant Professor Thotsapol Paipim. Eight other volunteers were injured while three civilians were hurt.

Final attacks in Pattani highlight ongoing security challenges and need for strengthened measures

Later in Pattani, a massive explosion went off in the Sai Buri district.

This targeted the 44th Ranger Regiment Task Force. Three people died in the attacks which left a massive crater. This included a 46-year-old volunteer soldier identified as Mr. Samai Bunyong.

The massive bomb went off at 11:20 pm.

Southern Senator tells Thaksin insurgents don’t want him after the ex-premier’s historic Sunday visit

In addition, an assistant village headman and his peacekeeping assistant were also killed. They were named locally as Mr. Maromlee Mayadeng and Adisorn Doloh. Another village official named Mr. Harong Yeh was injured.

Afterwards, there were reported clashes between the insurgent groups and security services until the early hours of Sunday morning. The insurgents then disappeared into the night and made their escape.

