Thai and South Korean police smash a transnational scam gang after a student was lured, tortured and killed in Cambodia. A Chinese kingpin was arrested in Thailand as police exposed a brutal network forcing students into online fraud across borders.

On Thursday, a joint Thai-Korean police operation raided a luxury house in Pattaya in Chonburi province. There, they arrested a Chinese scam compound kingpin believed to be responsible for a South Korean student murdered by Cambodian scam compound bosses sometime between July 7 and August 18, 2025. The case sparked an international furore and cross-border cooperation to confront the Cambodian scam centre menace once and for all. In particular, on Thursday, a Chinese kingpin known as ‘Mr. Ham’ was one of two people arrested.

Thai and South Korean police have dismantled a transnational call centre gang operating across multiple countries. Overall, the operation targeted a South Korean-linked network accused of coercing students into online fraud. Notably, the case also involves the gratuitous torture and murder of one victim in particular.

In this case, the body of the South Korean, identified only as Mr. Park, was found in a car near Bokor Mountain in Cambodia on August 8. Afterwards, it was learned that the young man had been tortured. Earlier, Mr. Park had left South Korea on July 17 and subsequently is understood to have been lured into the control of a Chinese-run scam compound.

Later, Cambodian police arrested suspects in October, although the furore caused by the affair led to wider attention on the problem of Cambodian scam compounds. Most recently, the latest breakthrough has been Thursday’s arrest targeting the Chinese boss of the scam compounds where Mr. Park is believed to have died.

Joint Thailand–Korea breaking chains operation launched to pursue fleeing scam centre suspects

The arrests followed a joint law enforcement effort named Operation Thailand-Korea Breaking Chains. The operation combined Thai police resources with South Korean investigative support. As a result, authorities moved quickly to locate suspects who had fled abroad.

According to investigators, the gang recruited students through deceptive job offers. Initially, the offers promised overseas employment. However, upon arrival, victims were trapped inside scam facilities. Thereafter, their exploitation escalated rapidly.

Once inside, victims had their passports confiscated. Subsequently, they were warned not to escape. At the same time, they were forced to work as online scammers. In addition, their personal bank accounts were seized for criminal use.

Authorities said those accounts were converted into shill accounts. As a result, illicit funds were routed through the victims’ names. Meanwhile, the victims lost control of their finances and identities.

Violence used to enforce scam labour orders. Assault on a South Korean student ends in death

Violence was used to maintain control, police said. In particular, beatings were inflicted to enforce compliance. Consequently, fear became a constant tool inside the operation.

The network has been directly linked to the assault of a South Korean student in Cambodia. According to police, the assault occurred within the context of forced scam labour. Subsequently, the student died from the injuries sustained. Indeed, an autopsy conducted in Phnom Penh referred to torture.

Following that death, one suspect fled Cambodia. Therefore, international coordination intensified. South Korean authorities issued arrest warrants and sought Interpol assistance.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, senior Thai police officials authorised a coordinated enforcement action. Pol. Gen. Thana Chuwong, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, led the directive. At the same time, he acted in his capacity as Director of the Anti-Crime Centre.

Senior Thai police leadership activates Cyber Crime Bureau to execute coordinated action

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapop Phuridej, Assistant Commissioner General, also approved the operation. Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Gen. Natsak Chaowanasai, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, joined the command structure.

Operational leadership was assigned to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau. Specifically, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chananat Sarathawalphet took charge of execution. In parallel, Pol. Col. Panuphat Kittiphan led Division 1 field teams.

Thai officers worked alongside South Korean officials throughout the operation. Notably, the Consular Section of the Republic of Korea’s embassy in Thailand provided support. In addition, officers from the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division participated.

Interpol-wanted Chinese suspect identified as alleged ringleader after tip-off from South Korean police

The breakthrough came after a tip-off from South Korean authorities. Consequently, investigators focused on a Chinese national suspected of leading the operation. That suspect was identified as Mr. Ham, also known as Mr. Xian.

Mr. Ham was wanted under an Interpol international arrest warrant. Moreover, a South Korean court had issued warrants against him. Authorities accused him of entrapment for extradition and coercion with a specific nature.

Investigators said Mr. Ham fled to Thailand after the fatal assault. Therefore, Thai police began surveillance efforts. Subsequently, they traced him to a residential property in Pattaya, Chonburi province.

Officers conducted a raid on the house. Inside, they found three Chinese nationals residing together. At that point, police secured the premises and began document checks.

Mr. Ham was arrested at the scene without resistance. Subsequently, he was formally charged under the international warrants. Thereafter, he was transferred for prosecutorial handling.

Thai police handed Mr. Ham to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Foreign Affairs Division. The office operates under the Office of the Attorney General. From there, legal proceedings related to extradition will continue.

During the same search, officers observed unusual behaviour from another resident. That individual was identified as Mr. Chen, also a Chinese national. At the time, he appeared intoxicated.

Officers noted symptoms consistent with drug influence. Therefore, they conducted a urine test. The test later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

Mr. Chen admitted to using crystal meth, police said. Consequently, he was charged with illegally consuming a Category 1 narcotic drug. In addition, he faces the same coercion-related offence as Mr. Ham.

Following his arrest, Mr. Chen was transferred to Nong Prue Police Station in Chonburi province. There, further legal procedures were initiated.

Third Chinese national questioned by police with no evidence found and no charges filed at this stage

The third Chinese national found at the residence was also questioned. However, no immediate evidence of wrongdoing was discovered. As a result, no charges were filed at that time.

Authorities stated that further investigations will continue. In particular, officers will assess whether the third individual had any role in the scam operation. Meanwhile, monitoring remains ongoing.

Police reported that the Pattaya search did not uncover links to Thai victims. Therefore, authorities said no victims have been identified inside Thailand so far. Instead, known victims were recruited abroad.

Despite that, coordination with South Korean officials has continued. Specifically, Thai police have shared information with the South Korean embassy in Bangkok. The focus has been on methods, structure and criminal liability of monitored individuals.

Ongoing Thai-South Korean cooperation focuses on sharing intelligence and criminal responsibility

Investigators exchanged details on recruitment tactics and coercion techniques. In addition, they reviewed evidence related to violence and financial exploitation. This cooperation aims to support further prosecutions.

Senior police sources described the scam network as transnational in scope. Moreover, they confirmed that operations crossed multiple borders. As a result, international law enforcement collaboration remains central.

The Online Fraud Centre and Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau played key roles in this operation. Together, they traced digital and logistical connections linked to the suspects. Subsequently, arrests were executed on Thai soil.

Officials emphasised that inquiries remain active. Therefore, additional suspects may be identified. Further arrests will depend on evidence obtained through international cooperation.

Police have not disclosed details of other possible locations. However, investigations into linked scam centres are continuing. For now, authorities say the dismantling of this cell marks a significant enforcement step.

The case remains under review by Thai prosecutors and South Korean courts. Meanwhile, suspects remain in custody under existing charges. Extradition procedures are expected to proceed expeditiously so that the family of the South Korean victim will see justice done.

