Thai cyber police and money laundering investigators seek to join forces with US and UK authorities in a sweeping crackdown on a powerful Cambodian scam empire tied to Chen Zhi, exposing billion-baht crypto, property and human trafficking networks across Asia.

Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) are reaching out to American and British law enforcement linked to Tuesday’s major crackdown on a Cambodian scam network. Acting through a super task force set up by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, officers seek intelligence on the network’s infiltration of Thailand’s financial and property markets. They seek to identify wrongdoing and expose actors tied to this illicit trade, which links directly to both money laundering and human trafficking.

Thailand’s top law enforcement agencies have reached out to the United States and the United Kingdom police and security services. This action follows Tuesday’s simultaneous crackdowns on scam centre activities linked with money laundering operations.

These operations are linked to a Cambodian conglomerate with ties to Cambodia’s leadership. South Korea also participated in the coordinated police actions. Consequently, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul established a super committee to oversee Thailand’s response. The committee is tasked with coordinating all law enforcement actions and monitoring transnational networks connected to the Cambodian conglomerate.

Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembut, chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), is contacting the US Embassy. His objective is to gather intelligence on 38-year-old Chen Zhi and Prince Group Holdings operating in Thailand.

Police seek intelligence on Chen Zhi and Prince Group Holdings while coordinating with the US embassy

Chen Zhi, also known as Mr. Vincent, is a Cambodian tycoon of British-Chinese descent. Authorities are investigating whether his business network is linked to criminal activities in Thailand.

TCSD and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) are actively seeking information on the infiltration of Cambodian financial networks. Both agencies have pledged a robust response, whether based on foreign intelligence or directives from the Prime Minister’s initiative.

The Cyber Police Commissioner is coordinating with the US ambassador regarding the seizure of Chen Zhi’s assets. On October 16, Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapol Prembut announced TCSD’s operational guidelines following the US Department of Justice’s seizure of Bitcoin linked to Chen Zhi.

The US Department of Justice has charged Chen Zhi with conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering. He is the founder of Prince Group, a multinational business group. The DOJ also described him as a member of a transnational criminal organisation.

Coordination with US agencies is necessary to confirm seized assets and assist victims of human trafficking

Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapol stated that coordination with US representatives is necessary to determine if seized assets are linked to crimes in Thailand. If links are confirmed, the assets will be reclaimed. Diplomatic coordination is required because international legal procedures are involved. Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapol also addressed Thai police assistance for victims of human trafficking.

Victims were deceived into joining scam operations. He noted that this differs from South Korea, which immediately dispatched a special team to assist victims in Cambodia. The Prime Minister’s working group is monitoring the situation. Meetings are planned to develop and implement solutions.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchapanthakarn Klayklueng, Deputy Commissioner of TCSD, stated that the division held a policy meeting to address call centre fraud. The meeting outlined operational guidelines aligned with government policy. TCSD has consistently coordinated with multiple countries.

Following the Prime Minister’s working group, TCSD will implement guidelines under the Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MED). However, the division will await the Ministry’s policy to determine if a dedicated working group will be established.

Officers probe human trafficking fears and call centre activity while monitoring money laundering signals

Authorities stated that most human trafficking scams involve fake job postings. Victims are often lured into working at call centres. TCSD is conducting investigations to block online gambling websites and other fraudulent platforms.

Regarding reports that family members of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen entered Thailand, potentially linked to money laundering, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchapanthakarn confirmed monitoring. Indeed, investigations into the matter are ongoing. Authorities have urged the public that the investigation is in progress.

Notably, the reports were not ruled out or denied.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office is investigating after the US and UK seized assets connected to the Cambodian scam network. AMLO emphasised that if money laundering is confirmed, strict legal action will follow. On Thursday, October 16, 2025, AMLO clarified that the US and UK targeted assets belonging to the transnational scam network. It seeks intelligence on any asset trail existing in Thailand or affiliated persons.

The US Department of Justice charged Chen Zhi with electronic fraud and money laundering. Civil forfeiture measures seized assets, including cryptocurrency, valued at approximately ฿490 billion. The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also issued financial sanctions against individuals and affiliates involved in the criminal network.

UK and AMLO seize billions in assets from a transnational Cambodian scam network under investigation

The UK government seized over ฿4 billion in assets and property associated with the crime group. AMLO is coordinating with domestic and international agencies to gather evidence. The office is considering actions under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

For cases listed by the US Treasury, AMLO notifies reporting parties to monitor, follow up, and report suspicious transactions. Any confirmed money laundering offences after that will result in strict legal action. AMLO reaffirmed its commitment to preventing money laundering and enforcing the law. The office stated it is working to combat transnational criminal networks and protect national interests.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapol Prembut also noted that TCSD operational efforts are guided by government policy. Coordination includes the Royal Thai Police, MED, and the Prime Minister’s working group.

Call centres and online financial networks are being monitored while police track human trafficking

Investigations include monitoring call centres and online financial networks tied to scams. Human trafficking victims are being identified and assisted by Thai police.

The majority of scams, significantly, involve fake employment or money-earning offers. In turn, that leads victims to fraudulent call centre operations. In response, TCSD is investigating and blocking online advertising platforms used for the scams.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchapanthakarn confirmed that TCSD continues monitoring financial transactions linked to transnational networks. Authorities are tracking all relevant assets.

Coordination with US and UK authorities ensures compliance with international legal procedures. Any seized assets will be examined for links to Thai criminal activity. If links are found, assets will be reclaimed according to international agreements. Investigations also consider reports involving foreign political families conducting business in Thailand.

The US Department of Justice has charged Chen Zhi and his affiliates with fraud and money laundering. The DOJ’s seizure includes cryptocurrency assets worth approximately ฿490 billion. The UK has seized over ฿4 billion in assets.

Cryptocurrency seizures reveal new technology exposing transnational networks to law enforcement power

Significantly, the cryptocurrency seizures involved a new, homegrown technology that has sent shivers down the spine of the international criminal fraternity. What was thought of as a safe haven is now shown to be within the reach of American law enforcement.

Notably, all seizures targeted the same transnational criminal network. AMLO has confirmed ongoing cooperation with international law enforcement to follow up on these actions. Reports of human trafficking and call centre scams are included in the operational focus. The Prime Minister’s super committee oversees the monitoring of all connected operations.

Finally, Thailand’s law enforcement agencies, including TCSD and AMLO, are actively seeking intelligence while offering assistance to US, UK, and South Korean authorities. Efforts include asset seizure, human trafficking investigations, call centre suppression, and monitoring of financial networks linked to Chen Zhi and Prince Group Holdings.

The Prime Minister’s super committee, meanwhile, is ramping up the kingdom’s response while ensuring all operations comply with national and international law. In short, investigations into potential money laundering, cybercrime, and human trafficking are ongoing. Officials have confirmed that strict legal action will be taken where offences are discovered.

Further reading:

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

Ben Smith affair & allegations of links to Cambodian scam centres continues to rage in parliament

Police deny knowledge of scammer links with money whizz Ben Smith. People’s Party MP insists its certainly true

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome