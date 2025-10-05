Money Man vs MP! Ben Smith, fixer to Thai elites, slaps ฿100M defamation suit on Rangsiman Rome MP over explosive claims linking him to Cambodia’s ruling elite and border scam networks. Court showdown set to rock Bangkok’s political and financial circles.

Ben Smith, a high-profile financier, will file a major defamation suit Monday against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome. The move follows explosive claims in parliament last week linking Smith—also known as Benjamin Mauerberger—to Cambodian elites and cross-border scam networks. Rangsiman and MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn accused him of shady dealings in the financial world and ties to criminal hubs near the Thai-Cambodian border. Smith’s lawyers call the claims false and damaging. Now they’re striking back.

Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger, a well-known South African financier living in Thailand, is set to file a major defamation lawsuit on Monday against Rangsiman Rome. Mr. Rangsiman is a leading member of the People’s Party and Chairman of the House Committee on Security.

The lawsuit seeks ฿100 million in damages and will be filed on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ratchadaphisek Criminal Court in Bangkok.

The filing was announced on Saturday, October 4 at 9:45 p.m. via Facebook by Thanadon Suwannarit. He stated that he had received power of attorney from Mr. Smith to proceed with legal action. In addition, he confirmed that a press conference will be held and evidence presented to the media.

People’s Party MP accused of public defamation as Smith targets comments made in parliament and beyond

The defamation lawsuit charges Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP for the progressive People’s Party, with defamation by advertising. Notably, the People’s Party in early September elected Bhumjaithai’s Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister.

Under Thai law, civil and inded criminal claims are allowed for public statements that damage a person’s reputation. The lawsuit specifically cites statements made in parliament and other public forums.

Rangsiman previously raised concerns about Mr. Smith’s activities in parliament. It came during a debate on the government’s policy statement. Similar claims were made by another People’s Party MP, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

It was claimed that Mr. Smith had links to Cambodian officials and the ruling elite. In particular, he suggested that illicit Cambodian funds were infiltrating Thailand’s capital markets and major companies. Consequently, these statements triggered widespread media attention.

Moreover, Rangsiman accused Mr. Smith of maintaining connections with senior Thai politicians. He referenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow.

Accusations expand as Smith’s alleged financial ties and jet deals spark political and legal fallout

Furthermore, it was later reported that Mr. Smith had negotiated deals, including a Bombardier executive jet contract for Mr. Thaksin, the now jailed ex-premier. However, Rangsiman particularly raised concerns about Smith’s alleged links to fraudulent schemes and grey-market business activities.

In addition to Mr. Thaksin, Mr. Smith was reported to have links with newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow. Mr. Thamanat was grilled in parliament this week on his own colourful history by People’s Party MPs.

He vigorously defended his eligibility as a senior member of the cabinet. Later, when he was publicly associated with Mr. Smith amid what Mr. Thamanat described as false claims about the financier, he responded angrily.

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow has also threatened defamation proceedings under Thailand’s defamation laws, which can include both criminal and civil actions. These were specifically targeted also at Mr. Rangsiman Rome. Mr. Thamanat vowed to pursue legal action before the courts in Phayao province, where he is a popular sitting MP. Indeed, influential Thai politicians told parliament that there were already hundreds of cases of this nature before the courts in Phayao.

Deputy PM Thamanat lashes out at Smith accusations while launching legal cases across multiple fronts

He described the accusations as attacks on his personal reputation. In addition, he emphasised the damage such claims were causing to Mr. Smith’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party sources have questioned the People’s Party’s attacks in parliament on Mr. Smith. They also criticised the People’s Party’s questioning as politically motivated and misleading.

Ben Smith, who lives in Thailand and is married to a successful Thai investor, has faced serious public scrutiny. On October 2, he issued an official statement denying all allegations. He stated he has never committed any criminal offences.

Moreover, he denied involvement in money laundering, call centre gangs, or human trafficking. In addition, he vowed to take legal action against those who continue to harass him or threaten his family.

The lawsuit marks a significant escalation in the dispute. It is expected to review parliamentary records, media reports, and show clear documentation of reputational harm. In addition, lawyers for Mr. Smith plan to quantify the damages at ฿100 million. Consequently, the filing is one of the largest civil defamation cases in recent Thai political history.

Smith’s legal team prepares evidence blitz in one of the largest Thai civil defamation cases to date

Rangsiman Rome has a controversial history. He has faced multiple prior lawsuits, including criminal and civil cases linked to alleged wrongdoing by powerful elites.

In addition, he has been publicly fearless in tackling key figures, whether they are wealthy business figures or political officeholders. Certainly, the outspoken MP has emerged unscathed in past defamation lawsuits after mounting vigorous defences.

During parliamentary debates, Rangsiman and other People’s Party MPs raised concerns specifically about Cambodian connections. He claimed Mr. Smith’s network had links to Cambodia’s ruling elite. Moreover, he alleged that Cambodian funds were being channelled into Thailand’s key companies. Consequently, this raised questions about cross-border investment and regulatory oversight.

Legal analysts emphasise the importance of parliamentary privilege in this case. Statements made in parliament may be protected. However, public statements outside parliament, especially on social media, may fall under defamation law. Consequently, the court will have to assess which statements are actionable.

Cambodian ties dominate accusations as legal debate grows over privilege and cross-border risks

The press conference on October 6 is expected to provide additional evidence. Lawyers will present documentation linking Rangsiman’s statements to reputational and financial harm.

Moreover, they will highlight discrepancies between allegations and verified facts. In addition, they will outline the civil claim for ฿100 million in damages.

Observers note that this case highlights the tensions between progressive MPs and a foreign fund manager working in elite circles in Bangkok. Furthermore, it highlights the risks for investors linked to public figures, or in this case, allegations of links to Cambodia.

Mr. Smith is reportedly a Cambodian citizen, although he has recently been reported to be applying for Thai citizenship. He is furthermore a South African citizen.

Ben Smith’s legal team has emphasised that all claims are based on verifiable records. These include parliamentary transcripts, media statements, and documented financial and personal impacts.

In addition, the team plans to show how Rangsiman’s statements may have affected Smith’s professional and personal standing. Consequently, the case is not only about money but also about accountability and public responsibility.

Smith’s lawyers aim to show reputational damage using transcripts, records, and verified financial harm

The Cambodian links highlighted by Rangsiman focus on Mr. Smith’s alleged relationships with high-level Cambodian officials.

In addition, the claims involve the movement of funds into Thailand and potential influence over Thai companies. Moreover, these allegations have attracted widespread media coverage, raising questions about foreign influence and financial transparency.

Ben Smith’s civil claim seeks to hold Rangsiman accountable for harm caused to his reputation and business interests.

In addition, it aims to demonstrate the broader impact of potentially false or sweeping allegations aired in parliament on investor confidence. Furthermore, it will be closely watched by both legal and business communities in Thailand and abroad.

Finally, Ben Smith’s lawsuit against Rangsiman Rome will direct legal attention to murky allegations of Cambodian fund links, political connections, and grey-market business in Thailand.

Moreover, it highlights and tests Thai defamation law. While ostensibly designed to protect personal and professional reputation, it is often used in the kingdom to challenge critics and whistleblowers.

Legal showdown to test use of defamation law as Smith case draws focus to elite ties and foreign money

Human rights activists have long called for reform, particularly over the ability of plaintiffs to pursue criminal actions through the police.

Notably, the proceedings on Monday represent high-profile criminal proceedings in addition to a civil case for damages. This aspect must be carefully watched. It may well be only a civil action. Certainly, the civil case would not be beyond the scope of similar cases seen in other jurisdictions such as the United States or the United Kingdom.

Consequently, the court action launched on October 6 will have far-reaching implications for politics, business and public accountability in Thailand.

It will be avidly watched and monitored. There is a sustained public appetite in Thailand for information about Cambodian links and any potential connections to the Hun Sen regime, following the extraordinary fallout from the Thai-Cambodian conflict earlier this year.

