Homeless man slashes Vietnamese office worker with a box cutter in Bangkok’s Silom district before police hunt him down using CCTV. Officers say he admitted attacking her because he “does not like overweight people”.

A Vietnamese office worker was slashed with a box cutter in a brazen daylight attack on one of Bangkok’s busiest streets after police say a homeless Thai man singled her out because of her body size. Detectives hunted him down within hours using CCTV cameras before he allegedly admitted the assault, declaring he “does not like overweight people.” The attack has also intensified concern after residents claimed the suspect had previously targeted overweight women in the Silom area.

A Vietnamese office worker was slashed with a box cutter in broad daylight outside a Bangkok convenience store after a homeless Thai man allegedly targeted her because of her body size.

Police arrested the suspect within hours after tracing him through Silom using CCTV cameras. Officers say he later admitted the attack, declaring he “does not like overweight people.”

The attack unfolded at about 11.30am on June 27 outside a 7-Eleven at the entrance to Soi Silom 5. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram, 29, was walking along the pavement when the suspect allegedly struck without warning.

Bangkok police use CCTV to hunt down and arrest knife suspect within hours after daylight attack in Silom

Police said he slashed her arm before sprinting across the road. Despite her injury, she reached the convenience store, where staff immediately administered first aid. The store manager then alerted Thung Maha Mek Police Station and arranged hospital treatment.

In response, officers rushed to the scene and secured the area. Detectives immediately reviewed surveillance footage covering the Silom business district. They quickly identified the suspect’s movements after the attack. He was tracked to a nearby alley off Silom Road. Because he was believed to be armed, crowd control officers joined the operation. Police then arrested him nearby without further resistance.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Etsana, also known as Film, from Lop Buri province. Officers recovered a cutter knife measuring about 23 centimetres with its blade extended. Investigators believe it was the weapon used in the assault. The knife was seized before Etsana was taken into custody.

Victim identifies attacker as suspect tells police he targeted overweight women because of personal hatred

Meanwhile, Nguyen received treatment at a nearby hospital. Local reports said doctors closed her wound with 14 stitches. She later returned to Thung Maha Mek Police Station to identify the suspect. Police said she immediately confirmed Etsana was the attacker. She also thanked officers for their rapid investigation and swift arrest.

Notably, investigators said Etsana admitted to carrying out the attack during questioning. According to police, he said he disliked overweight people because he weighed about 120 kilogrammes himself.

He allegedly added that he wanted to be “the only one” who was overweight. Officers also said seeing the victim walking past made him angry. That, investigators said, prompted the attack.

Police said Etsana had been living on the streets and moved between locations around Bangkok. Residents told investigators they regularly saw him wandering through the Silom neighbourhood. Several described him as a vulnerable individual whose behaviour had become increasingly unpredictable. They also claimed he had previously chased overweight women through the area. Some further alleged he had assaulted overweight women before. Police said those accounts will now form part of the investigation.

Public alarm grows after arrest as residents describe earlier incidents involving the suspect in Silom

Separately, the case gained widespread attention on June 28 after the Facebook page Big Krian published photographs and a video of the arrest. The footage showed officers surrounding the suspect shortly after locating him through the city’s surveillance network. The swift arrest came only a short distance from the crime scene.

Silom is among Bangkok’s busiest commercial districts, attracting office workers, tourists and shoppers throughout the day. Consequently, the attack shocked people in the area.

Police said there was no evidence that the victim knew her attacker before the assault. Investigators are continuing to examine CCTV footage, interview witnesses and prepare evidence for prosecutors.

On another front, the Silom attack followed another knife incident involving Vietnamese nationals in Thailand. Three Vietnamese men were seriously wounded during a public knife fight in Pattaya, while a fourth fled. Witnesses said the group had argued before attacking each other with knives in full view of tourists and local residents. Police are continuing investigations into both cases.

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