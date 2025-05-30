Cavalier Chinese pervert arrested by police at Chiang Mai Zoo after sexual assault on a young intern

A young Chinese man was arrested at Chiang Mai Zoo after groping a female intern in broad daylight. CCTV captured the assault, and police say the suspect was uncooperative, had no ID, and gave incoherent statements. Authorities vow full prosecution.

A young Chinese man was arrested on Thursday afternoon at Chiang Mai Zoo after brazenly assaulting a female staff intern. The entire incident and its aftermath were captured on CCTV. Police report that the suspect has been uncooperative, and efforts to confirm his identity are ongoing. Nevertheless, authorities remain determined to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. The visibly shaken victim immediately alerted nearby staff and pursued the suspect until he was caught. He was then handed over to the arriving police.

A Chinese tourist was arrested on Thursday for sexually harassing a female student intern at Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium. The incident took place around 3:05 p.m. on May 30, 2025. It happened inside the aquarium grounds of Chiang Mai Zoo, located in the Mueang District of Chiang Mai Province.

The young woman, who was working as an intern, was feeding turtles on a walkway near the exhibition building. Suddenly, a Chinese man exited the building and walked directly towards her. Without warning, he reached out and grabbed her buttocks. Then he casually walked away, acting as if nothing had happened.

The intern was left shocked and distressed. However, the act did not go unnoticed. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident clearly. Staff at the zoo immediately reviewed the footage. They confirmed that the tourist had touched the young woman inappropriately without consent.

Zoo staff detain tourist after CCTV footage confirms unsolicited sexual contact with female aquarium intern

Afterwards, when verbally confronted, the Chinese man ignored the young woman. He walked on in a cavalier manner, swaying his hands.

Because of the clear video evidence, zoo personnel acted quickly. They detained the man and contacted officers from Phu Ping Ratchaniwet Police Station. The officers arrived on the scene shortly afterwards to take him into custody.

Initial questioning revealed several troubling signs. The Chinese tourist had no passport or identification on him. He claimed he left them in his hotel room. Police also reported that he gave incoherent statements and claimed to feel unwell.

Nevertheless, officers did not release him. They said they planned to take him to his hotel room for further investigation. They want to verify his identity and recover his documents. After that, they intend to file criminal charges.

Chiang Mai police vow charges as tourist remains uncooperative and lacks any form of identification

Chiang Mai police have promised to prosecute the man to the fullest extent of the law. The intern and the zoo’s management both insisted they would not let the case drop. They said they want justice and will cooperate fully with the investigation.

This case has triggered strong reactions in Chiang Mai. Although Thailand is a popular tourist destination, locals are demanding that tourists respect Thai laws and culture. As this case shows, any form of sexual misconduct will be dealt with seriously.

Witnesses said the Chinese man showed no remorse during the arrest. He appeared indifferent, even after being confronted by zoo staff. However, the video evidence made it impossible for him to deny the assault.

The incident has sparked outrage online as well. Social media users across Thailand condemned the tourist’s behaviour. Many called for stricter penalties and better protection for interns and workers at tourist attractions.

Outrage builds as the public, officials and social media users call for justice and stricter legal measures

In response, zoo officials assured the public that safety measures will be reinforced. They said interns and staff must feel safe in their workplace. Moreover, the zoo praised its staff for acting swiftly and professionally in handling the situation.

A staff member who spoke anonymously said the intern was badly shaken but remained calm. “She was very brave,” the employee said. “She didn’t cry or panic and she stood her ground and immediately reported the incident.”

At the police station, officers found it difficult to get clear answers from the suspect. He kept changing his story and said he was feeling ill. Still, police said they would move ahead with the legal process.

Since the suspect had no documents on him, officers are trying to verify his hotel details. They are coordinating with immigration officials and hotel staff to confirm his identity. If he entered Thailand legally, there should be a record.

Zoo pledges tighter safety as police coordinate with immigration to confirm the suspect’s true identity

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai authorities stressed that this case must set an example. Although Thailand welcomes tourists, misconduct will not be tolerated. As one official said, “Respect is not optional. Anyone who violates our laws will face justice.”

Legal experts said the charge will likely fall under Thailand’s criminal code on sexual harassment. If convicted, the Chinese man could face fines, imprisonment, or deportation. Additionally, depending on the outcome, he may be blacklisted from returning to Thailand.

The intern has also received support from women’s rights groups in Chiang Mai. They called for greater awareness of sexual harassment in public spaces. They also urged all workplaces, especially tourist sites, to improve surveillance and reporting systems.

Officials and activists insist Thailand must set a firm example with full prosecution and legal penalties

This is not the first time Chiang Mai has faced issues involving foreign tourists. However, incidents of sexual misconduct are rare. Zoo officials said this was the first such case reported at the aquarium in many years.

Nonetheless, the case has reignited debate about tourism’s impact on Thai society. While the economy depends heavily on visitors, authorities say respect must be mutual.

As of Friday morning, the suspect remains in custody. Police are continuing their investigation and preparing formal charges. Meanwhile, the intern has taken leave from her duties but remains determined to see the case through.

