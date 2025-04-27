Police reject organ harvesting rumours linked to a horrific murder on Friday night by a Chinese tourist

Pattaya police reject organ harvesting rumours after a Chinese tourist murdered a transgender woman, 25-year-old Woranan Pannakha. The killer surgically removed her organs before being arrested at the airport. Authorities urge the public to wait for autopsy results.

Pattaya Police staged a crime reenactment with the main suspect in the brutal murder of a 25-year-old transgender woman in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers have expressed particular concern about online rumours linking the case to organ harvesting. Senior police have firmly stated there is no truth to such claims. Nonetheless, they remain concerned about a possible premeditated aspect of the horrific crime. Forty-two-year-old Chinese national Tongyuan Fu not only murdered 25-year-old transgender woman Woranan Pannakha at an apartment complex in Thailand, but also surgically removed her heart and one of her lungs. He further removed her two silicone breast implants. Later on Sunday, emotional scenes unfolded as police carried out the crime reenactment.

Pattaya Police on Saturday were forced to strongly deny speculation on social media that the Chinese murderer who killed a transgender woman early on Saturday morning intended to sell her organs. However, police sources insist that they are waiting for an autopsy to confirm that no organs are missing. The suspect himself insists that was not his motive.

Previously, however, police were forced to admit that the young woman, 25-year-old Woranan Pannakha, had been cut from her chest to her genitals.

Police find surgical removal of organs at Pattaya crime scene but deny organ trafficking motive online reports

The killer had initially moved her body into the bathroom of the second-floor apartment in the M Place apartment complex. Horrifically, her heart and left lung were surgically removed and placed beside her body, according to forensic officers at the crime scene.

Nevertheless, police also admitted that there is evidence suggesting premeditation by the killer. In particular, the dismemberment which occurred afterwards.

On Friday, before meeting his victim, the Chinese suspect, 42-year-old Tongyuan Fu, went shopping about 200 meters from his apartment. He visited a nearby discount store, where CCTV later confirmed he spent around 12 minutes purchasing suspicious items.

Significantly, he purchased scissors, tape, black plastic bags, clear plastic bags, and plastic cable ties. Afterwards, he set off to find a companion for the night and met Ms. Woranan near Pattaya’s famous Walking Street area. Investigators suggest this shopping trip indicates he may have been planning violence in advance.

Killer bought scissors, bags, and cable ties just before meeting transgender victim near Walking Street

They agreed on a fee of ฿8,000 for her company for the night. Undoubtedly, the Chinese man assumed this included sexual relations.

On Sunday, as police staged a reenactment of the murder, reporters spoke with Ms. Woranan’s relatives. They included her father, 61-year-old Mr. Uan Pannakha. He was at the scene with his eldest and second eldest daughters. In addition, there were 7–8 other family members. They wanted to see the killer and let him know how they felt.

He provided background on Ms. Woranan’s story. Her nickname was Note, and she had undergone gender reassignment surgery. Basically, she had surgically transitioned to become a woman from a young man. Mr. Uan also revealed that his daughter was the breadwinner of the family. Family friends later described Note as the pride of the household, a shy but determined young woman.

Before that, however, she had travelled to study and work in Taiwan for two years, where she learned to speak Chinese fluently. After returning to Pattaya, she began her current work. Certainly, it appears that Note worked as a prostitute.

Transgender victim described as family breadwinner and pride of household after working abroad in Taiwan

Eventually, she was able to build her mother and father a new home in Nong Khai and sent them ฿10,000 per month, never refusing specific requests for money from her family. Mr. Uan described his daughter as shy and kind-hearted.

Later on the night of April 25th, she made her fatal deal with Mr. Tongyuan Fu. Police suggest that the pair subsequently communicated via WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging service. Afterwards, Ms. Woranan or Note arrived at the apartment complex—M Place Apartments. This was at number 422/15-16 on Soi Arunothai 2 in Central Pattaya. The four-and-a-half-story building is located in the Nongprue Subdistrict of Banglamung in Chonburi Province.

Police confirm that she arrived at the complex at approximately 9:20 pm. Afterwards, Mr. Fu went down to meet her. CCTV footage later showed him greeting her at the door before escorting her quietly upstairs.

Subsequently, the situation turned bad. On Saturday, after allegedly giving up his silence when confronted with his possession of Ms. Woranan’s smartphone, Mr. Fu admitted to killing her. He said he was angry because the 25-year-old escort refused him sex.

Specifically, he described a struggle in the bedroom in which the transgender woman kicked him in the teeth, causing him to lose a front tooth. Before that, he had asked for half his money back. Ms. Woranan refused and later attacked him.

Victim fought back during the assault prompting the killer to strangle her and mutilate her body afterwards

Subsequently, there was a ferocious struggle. This is how Mr. Fu was scratched and suffered wounds to his face. Eventually, he was able to place his left knee on the woman’s neck. Following this, he managed to end her life. Later, the autopsy will confirm just how.

Afterwards, he dragged the naked body to the bathroom. There, in a chilling act, he cut open her body from neck to genitals using scissors, not a knife, police confirmed.

He then began what can only be described as a surgical exploration of the murder victim’s body. Mr. Fu explained to police that he was able to use the scissors to cut open her abdomen. That was because he was previously a welder and had strength in his hands.

Forensic officers on Saturday were surprised by a lack of blood at the scene. The murderer had been able to use a towel to absorb excess blood.

Mr. Fu then proceeded to remove Ms. Woranan’s heart and one of her lungs. In addition, he took out the silicone implants in her breasts and wrapped them in towels. He cleaned the scene meticulously, wiping surfaces and even mopping the floor, investigators noted.

After killing the victim killer surgically removed organs and cleaned the crime scene with chilling precision

Certainly, the killer vehemently denied that he was interested in stealing his victim’s organs. Police on Saturday reinforced this message to the public. However, they are awaiting medical reports from the autopsy to determine if any of Ms. Woranan’s organs are missing.

Nevertheless, detectives working on the case are perplexed because there still appears to have been premeditation. Notably, the purchase of supplies before the murder.

Police are also investigating the possibility that Mr. Fu was influenced by violent TV dramas he claims he obsessively watched.

However, this is not the only such case in Pattaya in recent weeks. On April 2nd, the decomposing body of a popular gay man was found in his apartment. This was also in the Bang Lamung area of Pattaya.

Mr. Nai had been missing since Saturday, March 29th. Friends broke into his foul-smelling room and found his body face down under his bed.

Police probe if killer influenced by TV dramas as a similar gruesome case emerged in Pattaya recently

When his friends entered his foul-smelling apartment at Soi Kor Phai 4/5, they found his naked body under his bed, face down. However, when police examined the body, they found a deep incision wound across his abdomen. A blue towel was stuffed into his mouth.

Later on Sunday, police staged a reenactment of this latest crime with their only suspect. This took place at the apartment complex in Bang Lamung and two other locations. This was near Walking Street, where Mr. Fu first met his victim. After that the departure area in North Pattaya, where he caught a bus to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Mr. Fu had taken flight from the apartment complex on Saturday morning at 5:59 am. He left through the back with a bag and was wearing a blue shirt. Footage showed him behaving nervously, walking back and forth several times before leaving.

The Chinese man was arrested by police at 2:30 pm on Saturday. He had already cleared Immigration. Police found him waiting to board a flight to Kunming, China. Officers further noted he was in an exhausted and dishevelled state. Certainly, the facial wounds and scratches were clearly visible.

Fugitive killer arrested at airport minutes before escaping to China after gruesome Pattaya murder

He was subsequently taken for questioning in an interview room at Suvarnabhumi Airport while Pattaya Police obtained an arrest warrant. Following this, Pattaya Police arrested Mr. Fu at the airport on Provincial Court warrant No. 222/2568. Sources say he gave confused answers during initial questioning, blaming TV shows for his gruesome actions.

On Sunday, there was an angry crowd at the apartment building as a crime reenactment was carried out. This was led by Police Colonel Thawatchakiat Jindakuansong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police. He was joined by Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station.

Of course, among the crowd was Note’s father, Mr. Uan Pannakha. Certainly, at one point, the tension got out of hand as taunts and jeers turned to violence. Mr. Uan tried to hit the suspect with a water bottle but was stopped by police.

Afterwards, the bereft father vowed to pursue the case to the end. He called for the death penalty to be imposed and carried out on the cruel man who murdered and butchered his loved one. Meanwhile, authorities are urging the public to wait for full autopsy results before spreading further rumours online.

Further reading:

Chinese suspected monster arrested before boarding flight after hideous early morning murder in Pattaya

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed

UK man’s killer behind bars after shooting him off his motorbike on Thursday at point-blank range

Pattaya police hunt down the killer of a UK man who had just returned to Thailand from Britain

Mother of murdered woman at the hands of a suspected serial killer calls for the death penalty to be meted out

Killer sentenced to death for the 2nd time for the murder of a woman 7 months after being paroled