American tourist Cole Stein Heath, 55, butchered in Bangkok street clash over ex-lover. Four Myanmar men surrender after a scrap yard showdown. Victim found with five stab wounds and shattered legs as police seize knives and a metal pipe in a love feud killing.

A 55-year-old American was killed in Bangkok’s southwestern Chom Thong district on Monday. He suffered multiple stab wounds and two broken legs. The fight was between the American and four Burmese men. He was identified as Cole Stein Heath of California. Reports say his girlfriend, a Burmese woman, had taken refuge with the men. Mr Heath went there to retrieve her but was met with armed resistance. Police arrested the three men at the scene. One of them is reportedly the woman’s brother. They claimed Heath attacked first with a knife. One of the men was also wounded in the violent four-on-one brawl.

Four Myanmar men surrendered to police in Bangkok after an American tourist was beaten and stabbed to death in a street confrontation. The violence followed a dispute over a former relationship with a Myanmar woman.

The victim was identified as Cole Stein Heath, 55, from California. Officers found his body at about 5 pm on Monday. The scene was on Phuttha Bucha 39 Road in Chom Thong district. Specifically, he lay on the pavement outside a scrap yard and second-hand shop near Soi Suk Sawat 26.

When police arrived, the four suspects were waiting at the roadside. They were armed with a long knife and a three-foot metal pipe. Nearby, officers recovered a 10-inch kitchen knife. Moreover, Heath’s body was found in a pool of blood.

Autopsy reveals five stab wounds and broken legs after a violent brawl outside a scrap yard shop

He had five stab wounds. In addition, both of his legs were broken. Police said he had been overpowered during a violent brawl. The weapons were seized as evidence. Subsequently, forensic teams examined the pavement and shop frontage.

According to Pol Col Sonchai Poonpol, chief of Bang Mod police, the dispute centred on a Myanmar or Burmese woman. She was the younger sister of one of the suspects. Previously, she had been in a relationship with Heath.

However, she had ended the relationship and moved in with her brother and his associates. Investigators said Heath was unhappy about the separation. He had repeatedly tried to resume the relationship. Furthermore, he had argued with the suspects on earlier occasions. As tensions escalated, confrontations became more frequent.

On Monday evening, Heath returned to the workplace of the four men. The site operated as a scrap yard and second-hand shop. According to police, he arrived carrying a 10-inch kitchen knife. He then confronted the group at the shop. The suspects told investigators that Heath produced the knife during the dispute. As a result, they armed themselves. One seized a knife. Another grabbed an iron pipe. A fight then broke out in front of the shop.

Suspects say American arrived with knife, fight erupted before he was overpowered and fatally stabbed

During the struggle, Heath was overpowered. Subsequently, he sustained five stab wounds. At the same time, both of his legs were broken. Finally, he collapsed outside the shop on the pavement.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects suffered a knife wound in the fracas. He was rushed to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for treatment. However, police did not disclose details of his condition.

The four suspects were identified as Saw Nay Lin Oo, Saw Kyaw Win Tun, Saw Kyaw Htunt Paing, and Thien Oo. Thien Oo is the brother of Heath’s former girlfriend. All four are Myanmar nationals. After the attack, they remained at the scene. When officers arrived, they surrendered without fleeing. Subsequently, police took them into custody for questioning.

Police charged all four men with jointly assaulting another person, causing death. The charge was announced after initial interviews. However, investigators said the inquiry was continuing. Pol Col Sonchai said the incident stemmed from a personal relationship dispute. He said Heath had been unable to accept the break-up. Moreover, he had allegedly continued following his former girlfriend after the separation.

Police say dispute stemmed from break-up as American allegedly followed former girlfriend

On the day of the incident, Heath is said to have produced a knife, according to police. That act, officers said, provoked the suspects. In response, they intervened and attacked him. The suspects claimed they had no intention to kill. However, they said the situation became chaotic and they lost control.

The shop owner, identified as Phanuwat, said he witnessed the confrontation. He said he warned his employees not to attack Heath. Nevertheless, one of them charged at Heath with the metal pipe. Despite his warnings, the men lost their composure. As a result, Heath was killed during the roadside clash.

Neighbours described ongoing tension before the fatal encounter. Heath had lived alone for several months in an apartment across from the shop. Previously, the Myanmar woman, identified as Nan Phawt Ar Cho, had lived in the same building.

Neighbours recount frequent rows before the split as woman moved out of shared apartment building

However, she moved out after the couple separated. Residents reported frequent arguments before the split. They said furious screams were heard during repeated rows. After the break-up, some neighbours alleged that Heath harassed the woman.

Meanwhile, officers secured the crime scene and documented the evidence. The recovered knife and metal pipe were logged for forensic testing.

In addition, investigators gathered statements from witnesses and nearby residents. Heath’s body was sent for autopsy. Authorities said they were coordinating with the United States Embassy regarding the death of the American national. For now, the four suspects remain in custody as legal proceedings move forward.

