Chinese suspected monster arrested before boarding flight after hideous early morning murder in Pattaya

Chinese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after transgender woman found butchered in Pattaya. Victim’s heart and a lung removed as police probe horror killing. Second gruesome murder shocks the LGBTQ community in the Bang Lamung area this month.

A 42-year-old suspected killer and monster is being questioned by Pattaya City Police in connection with the hideous murder and butchering of a 25-year-old transgender woman in the early hours of Saturday morning. Forty-two-year-old Dongyuan Fu from China was arrested by police just before boarding a flight home at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday afternoon. He was taken back to Pattaya where police are trying to understand the nature of what was a hideous crime. The victim was left with some organs outside her body. At the same time, the arrested man appeared marked from scratches and face wounds suggesting a struggle with the woman for her life.

Pattaya police are investigating a gruesome murder at an apartment complex in Bang Lamung believed to have occurred early on Saturday morning. The victim is a 25-year-old transgender woman identified as Ms. Woranan. Previously Mr. Woranan, who was reportedly extremely beautiful, hailed from Nong Khai province.

Her body, however, was found in hideous circumstances on Saturday morning.

Following a night of raised voices and signs of a violent struggle, the caretaker of the building went to check. Ms. Da knocked on the door of Suite 2021 on the second floor.

Caretaker discovers horrific murder scene after hearing night of violent struggle and the victim’s cries

The apartment was in Soi Arunothai, in the busy Pattaya Klang area of Bang Lamung District.

Receiving no reply, she used a spare key to enter the apartment. There, in front of her, in the bathroom, was the body of Ms. Woranan lying face up in a pool of blood. Nevertheless, that was not the most shocking aspect of the scene.

The young woman’s heart had been cut out of her body, lying beside the corpse. Moreover, one of the victim’s lungs was also removed and lay outside the dead woman. Investigators later confirmed her chest had been deeply slashed, exposing internal organs in an extremely brutal fashion.

The caretaker immediately summoned Pattaya police, who brought forensic specialists. In addition, a team from Pattaya Pathomkun Hospital and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya City also responded. Police forensic teams from Chonburi Province arrived swiftly, sealing off the second-floor crime scene to preserve vital evidence.

Police and forensic teams seal off second-floor apartment after discovery of transgender woman’s body

Ms. Da had previously informed her boss about the disturbances of the previous night. Firstly, there was the sound of a violent argument. Afterwards, she heard the sound of someone kicking their heels against a door, accompanied by the woman’s cries of “Let me go. Don’t hurt me.”

Therefore, she decided to check the apartment. Later, a security guard in the building stated that CCTV footage showed the Chinese occupant leaving through the back entrance at 6 am. The footage showed him hastily departing with a large suitcase, heading towards a discreet rear exit.

This occupant was 42-year-old Mr. Dongyuan Fu from China, who had rented the apartment on Friday morning, April 25th, for a week. Notably, Ms. Da recalled that Mr. Fu had visited Thailand 2-3 times previously.

When booking the room, Mr. Fu appeared calm and claimed to be staying only a week as a tourist.

Chinese man seen fleeing building with suitcase hours before transgender woman’s mutilated body found

Pattaya police immediately launched a manhunt for the Chinese man. Subsequently, he was arrested by officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport and transported back to Pattaya City Police Station.

He was intercepted just minutes before boarding an international flight, carrying only hand luggage.

Significantly, the 42-year-old appeared with visible injuries from scratches and facial wounds when photographed by police. Details of the gruesome act perpetrated against the transgender woman are horrific characteristics of this crime.

Detectives are probing whether specialised equipment was used, suggesting premeditation rather than a spontaneous attack.

However, this is not the only such case in Pattaya in recent weeks. On April 2nd, the decomposing body of a popular gay man was found in his apartment. This was also in the Bang Lamung area of Pattaya. Mr. Nai had been missing since Saturday, March 29th.

Police probe Chinese suspect for brutal killing as second horrific murder rocks Pattaya’s LGBTQ community

He was subsequently found at his accommodation on Soi Kor Phai 4/5 by a group of his drinking friends from a local bar. The bar owner had the idea to check on Mr. Nai out of concern for his safety.

The 30-year-old victim was particularly popular in the LGBTQ community. It is understood that he was supported by a wealthy boyfriend from Germany.

Friends remembered Mr. Nai as charismatic and said he dreamed of moving permanently to Europe.

Notably, Mr. Nai’s naked body was found face down and slipped under his bed. Subsequently, police were shocked to discover that he had died from a deep surgical incision in his stomach. Additionally, his mouth was stuffed with a blue towel.

