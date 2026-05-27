Formula One star Mika Salo was not slashed in Bangkok, Thai police say. Forensic doctors found his 28-stitch leg wound was likely caused by a blunt impact in a motorcycle accident, not a knife attack.

Thai police and forensic specialists on Wednesday moved decisively to shut down explosive international claims that former Formula One driver Mika Salo was slashed by a motorcyclist in Bangkok, confirming instead that the 28-stitch leg wound suffered near Nana intersection on Sukhumvit Road was most likely caused by blunt impact during a motorcycle-related accident. The dramatic reversal followed days of intense global speculation, viral social media reports and mounting concern over tourist safety in Thailand, prompting senior Royal Thai Police commanders to launch an urgent investigation, review CCTV footage, question witnesses and publicly present forensic findings that directly contradicted allegations of a knife attack.

A report issued by Thailand Police Hospital on Wednesday confirmed that injuries suffered by former Formula One driver Mika Salo were not caused by a knife or sharp object. Instead, forensic doctors concluded the wound was consistent with impact from a blunt surface.

The findings followed days of speculation online and across international media platforms. Earlier reports had claimed the Finnish driver was slashed by a motorcyclist near Nana intersection on Sukhumvit Road. Consequently, the story spread rapidly on social media and raised concerns among foreign visitors.

On Wednesday afternoon, senior officers addressed the case publicly at Royal Thai Police Headquarters. There, Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan outlined the latest medical findings. Furthermore, he confirmed the Commissioner General of Police had ordered an urgent investigation because the case involved a foreign tourist.

Police say Salo rejected assault claims and described the Bangkok leg injury as an accidental crash

According to Trairong, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau was instructed to quickly and comprehensively establish the facts. Police had already met personally with Salo on Tuesday. During discussions, the former Formula One driver rejected claims that he had been attacked deliberately. Instead, he stated that the injury resulted from an apparent motorcycle accident while he was returning home.

Furthermore, Salo told investigators he did not suspect criminal intent. He also confirmed that nothing had been stolen from him. Therefore, police found no immediate evidence suggesting robbery or assault. According to officers, Salo said he never felt a direct impact during the incident.

Instead, he only became aware of the injury after a passerby noticed blood on his leg. He was later transported to hospital for treatment. Although the wound required 28 stitches, Salo later described the injury as relatively minor. However, he admitted Bangkok’s heat made recovery uncomfortable, particularly while swimming.

Police later arranged for Salo to undergo a detailed forensic examination at Thailand Police Hospital. Although the wound had already been stitched, doctors were still able to analyse its characteristics carefully. According to Trairong, forensic specialists found irregular wound edges rather than the smooth cuts normally associated with blades.

Forensic doctors conclude Mika Salo’s wound was caused by a blunt impact and not by a knife attack

Therefore, doctors concluded the injury was inconsistent with a knife attack. Instead, the wound appeared more consistent with contact from a blunt object. Police explained that knife wounds generally display smoother and wider edges. By contrast, Salo’s injury appeared uneven and irregular. Consequently, investigators said the medical findings matched the driver’s testimony precisely.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau continued reviewing CCTV footage from the Sukhumvit and Nana areas. According to police, footage showed Salo dining at a restaurant before visiting another establishment for drinks later that evening.

Afterwards, cameras captured him travelling through the area shortly before the injury occurred. However, investigators acknowledged that several sections of the route lacked camera coverage.

Despite those gaps, officers identified footage showing Salo entering a taxi after the incident. Police subsequently questioned the taxi driver involved. According to investigators, the driver confirmed that Salo used tissue paper to wipe blood from his leg during the journey. Therefore, police said the driver’s testimony further supported Salo’s account.

CCTV footage and taxi driver testimony support Mika Salo’s account of the Bangkok road incident

On May 26, tourist police escorted Salo from his hotel to Lumpini Police Station for formal questioning. There, he repeated that he did not believe he had been targeted deliberately. Furthermore, he again insisted that the incident appeared accidental.

According to investigators, Salo also praised Bangkok during discussions with police and reporters. He described the Thai capital as one of the safest cities in the world. In addition, he confirmed that he intended to continue his holiday in Thailand despite the injury. He also stated that he planned to return to the country in the future.

Authorities have not yet identified the motorcycle believed to be involved. Furthermore, no registration number has been confirmed. Therefore, investigators are continuing efforts to trace the vehicle through CCTV analysis and witness interviews.

Police also revealed that hospital records documented similar injuries involving both Thai and foreign nationals in comparable circumstances. Consequently, investigators believe the wound may have resulted from contact with a protruding motorcycle licence plate. However, officers stressed that inquiries remain active and ongoing.

Salo praises Bangkok safety as police continue hunt for motorcycle linked to late-night injury

The case attracted substantial international attention because of Salo’s profile in motorsport. The 59-year-old competed in Formula One between 1994 and 2002. Later, he raced successfully in endurance competitions, including the American Le Mans Series.

As reports spread online, speculation intensified rapidly. Initially, several international accounts described the incident as a violent attack against a foreign tourist. Consequently, concerns emerged regarding visitor safety in Bangkok. However, Salo consistently rejected those claims during interviews and police questioning.

Nevertheless, the incident generated negative publicity for Thailand abroad. This was largely because the early reports suggested violent crime involving a high-profile foreign visitor. Moreover, the story coincided with continuing concerns surrounding road safety in Thailand, particularly involving motorcycles in Bangkok traffic.

Thai police reaffirm Mika Salo’s injury was accidental as scrutiny grows over Bangkok road safety

In addition, a broader international debate regarding crime and corruption in Thailand amplified attention surrounding the case. Police officials did not directly address those wider concerns during Wednesday’s briefing. Instead, they focused on forensic evidence, witness testimony and CCTV findings connected to the investigation.

By Wednesday evening, Thai police publicly reaffirmed that all available evidence supported the conclusion that the injury resulted from an accident rather than an assault. Furthermore, officials stated that the forensic findings remained fully consistent with Salo’s own testimony.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau continues reviewing footage from the Sukhumvit and Nana areas. In addition, officers are expected to conduct further witness interviews if required.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been announced. However, investigators maintain that the available evidence points firmly toward a motorcycle-related accident rather than a deliberate attack.

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