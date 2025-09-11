Bangkok’s Safari World Zoo shut after a veteran zookeeper was mauled to death by lions in full view of horrified tourists. Police investigate why he left his vehicle during predator feeding, breaking strict safety rules, as grief and outrage spread nationwide.

Safari World Zoo in Bangkok has been shut down after a veteran zookeeper was mauled to death by lions in front of horrified tourists. Jian Rangkharasamee, 58, on Wednesday stepped out of a striped zoo vehicle in the predator zone and was instantly attacked. One lion pounced first—then the rest of the pride joined in. His torn, bloodied body was dragged out minutes later, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Now, police are investigating why an experienced keeper broke strict safety protocol and walked straight into danger. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Khannayao Station are probing whether this was human error—or something more.

A horrifying tragedy struck Bangkok’s Safari World Zoo on Wednesday morning. A veteran zookeeper was mauled to death by lions in full view of stunned tourists. The brutal incident unfolded in the zoo’s open-range drive-through safari zone, where visitors remain in vehicles while observing free-roaming predators.

The victim, 58-year-old Jian Rangkharasamee, had worked with lions and tigers for nearly two decades. He was due to retire within months. On Wednesday morning, he was conducting routine supervision when he exited his vehicle in the lion enclosure. Critically, the vehicle door was left open.

Zookeeper leaves the vehicle during morning rounds and is fatally attacked by lions in view of tourists

According to officials, the lions were being fed at the time. Without warning, one lion crept up behind Mr. Jian and attacked him. Within seconds, several others from the pride joined the deadly assault. Visitors watched in horror, trapped inside their vehicles, as the brutal attack unfolded before their eyes.

Despite efforts to honk horns and scare the animals away, the lions did not relent. The mauling continued for approximately 15 minutes. By the time help arrived, it was already too late. Fellow zookeeper Phanom Sitsaeng reached the scene and pulled Mr. Jian from the bloodied ground. He was rushed to Intrarat Hospital, but doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival.

The attack left Mr. Jian with massive injuries. His chest had been torn open, while his neck and one leg were broken. His body showed signs of repeated bites and claw wounds. Medical staff described the injuries as catastrophic and unsurvivable.

Investigation launched into zoo safety after fatal mauling of veteran keeper during lion feeding session

The incident has triggered a full-scale investigation by the Royal Thai Police. The key focus will be on why the victim exited the vehicle in violation of strict safety rules. According to park protocol, no staff member or visitor is allowed to leave their vehicle in predator zones under any circumstance.

Although the zoo has operated for over 40 years, officials confirmed this was the first fatal attack of its kind. Even so, the drive-through safari zone has now been shut down indefinitely. Attapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of Wildlife, said it would remain closed until safety could be fully guaranteed.

Mr. Attapol added that the incident occurred during the lions’ feeding time. He noted, “It is assumed that one of them was not in a good mood and started the attack.” His comments suggest heightened aggression during feeding may have triggered the incident. However, further investigations are underway to confirm that theory.

Police from Khannayao station confirmed the identity of the deceased and have begun reviewing zoo safety logs. Officials will also audit Safari World’s lion possession licenses and inspect the health and behaviour records of the animals involved. According to existing documentation, the zoo had legal permits for 45 lions. Thirteen of them had died before the incident.

Grieving family and brother speak out as officials search for motive behind deadly keeper misstep

The victim’s wife, Ratanaporn Jitpakdee, spoke to reporters through tears. She said her husband was the sole breadwinner and loved his job deeply. “He cared for those animals like they were his own family,” she said. “He always followed the rules. I don’t believe he would get out without a reason.”

Additionally, Mr. Jian’s younger brother, Surachai Rangkharasamee, shared how his sibling had worked in the lion and tiger zones for almost 20 years. “He never made mistakes,” Surachai insisted. “He respected the animals, but he never let his guard down.”

Indeed, many are struggling to understand what led Mr. Jian to leave the safety of his vehicle. Some believe it could have been a mechanical issue or miscommunication. Others suspect human error or momentary distraction.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, an eyewitness came forward with a firsthand account. Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a forensic expert known from other high-profile cases, was visiting the zoo alone that morning. He entered the safari zone shortly before the attack began.

Eyewitness recalls chilling moment lion pounced as keeper stood alone beside his open vehicle door

Dr. Thawatchai reported seeing a single parked zoo vehicle with its door open. “I noticed the keeper was standing beside the vehicle,” he said. “Something didn’t feel right.” Then, a lion slowly approached the unsuspecting man from behind. It pounced violently, taking him to the ground. “He didn’t scream or resist. He just fell,” Dr. Thawatchai recalled. “Soon after, the rest of the pride joined in.”

Tourists in nearby cars began honking frantically, trying to drive the animals away. However, the lions ignored the noise. According to Dr. Thawatchai, help arrived after 10 to 15 minutes. By then, the victim was barely alive.

Video clips of the attack later surfaced online. The footage, filmed from inside a tourist’s car, showed several lions surrounding a motionless body. Cars honked, but no zoo staff were in sight. The video quickly spread across social media, causing public outcry.

Safari World Plc, which manages the zoo, issued a formal statement expressing condolences. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” it read. The company promised to take full care of the victim’s family. It also pledged to review and strengthen safety procedures immediately.

Zoo pledges support for family and tighter safety after attack footage sparks national and global outrage

“The safety of visitors and staff remains our top priority,” the statement added. “This is the first incident of its kind in over 40 years of operation.” However, many believe the tragedy exposes serious flaws in emergency response and internal communication.

Meanwhile, animal welfare experts are urging stricter safety enforcement. “This was entirely preventable,” said one wildlife behaviourist. “The feeding times of large predators are volatile periods. Staff must be vigilant.”

In response, the Department of Wildlife has launched a full audit of all open-range zoos in Thailand. The goal is to assess risk management systems, staff training, and enclosure conditions.

Officials across Thailand begin urgent audits of open-range zoos in the wake of a keeper’s violent death

Despite these assurances, the emotional toll remains high. Mr. Jian’s family is devastated. His wife revealed they had recently made plans to retire together in the countryside. “He said this would be his last year working with lions,” she said. “Now he’s gone.”

As the investigation continues, the tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the risks involved in working with wild animals—even for the most experienced handlers. It also highlights the thin line between safety and disaster in open-range zoological parks.

For now, Safari World’s safari zone remains closed. Police, officials, and grieving loved ones are left searching for answers—while a pride of lions waits quietly behind reinforced barriers.

