Former F1 star Mika Salo denies he was slashed in a Bangkok attack after suffering a 28-stitch leg wound near Nana intersection. Thai police now believe the horrific injury may have been caused accidentally by a passing motorcycle licence plate.

Former Formula One star Mika Salo has moved to crush international reports that he was the victim of a violent hit-and-run attack in central Bangkok after suffering a horrific leg wound requiring 28 stitches near the city’s notorious Nana intersection. The claims, widely circulated across Finnish and international media, alleged the former Ferrari driver had been targeted by a blade-wielding motorcyclist, sparking intense social media speculation and an urgent investigation by the Royal Thai Police. However, on Tuesday, the Finnish sporting hero insisted the incident was an “accident” and not a criminal assault. Mr. Salo said the injury may instead have been caused by a passing motorbike’s licence plate. Furthermore, he declared that he loved Thailand and considered Bangkok one of the safest cities on earth.

Finnish former Formula One driver Mika Salo has told Thai police that his Bangkok leg injury was accidental and not a criminal assault. The clarification followed days of intense international media coverage and mounting speculation surrounding the incident near the Nana intersection on Sukhumvit Road.

Earlier reports suggested the former Formula One racer had been attacked by a motorcycle rider carrying a blade. However, after questioning by investigators, Salo rejected those claims and insisted he never felt deliberately attacked.

The incident occurred on the night of May 19 in Bangkok’s busy Nana district. According to investigators, Salo was walking near Nana intersection at about 11pm. He had been crossing near Sukhumvit Soi 4 and Sukhumvit Soi 6 when a motorcycle passed close beside him.

Mika Salo seeks hospital treatment as worldwide reports fuel claims of a Bangkok knife attack incident

However, Salo said he did not immediately realise he had suffered an injury. Instead, he only became aware of the wound after a local resident alerted him to blood running down his leg. Consequently, he sought medical treatment shortly afterwards.

Doctors at Bumrungrad International Hospital treated what Salo later described as a “really big open wound.” Medical staff closed the injury with 28 stitches. Initially, hospital staff reportedly believed the wound may have been caused by a sharp object.

Therefore, early speculation quickly centred on the possibility of a knife attack. Furthermore, international media reports escalated dramatically over several days. One British outlet described the incident as a “stabbing rampage” in Bangkok. Meanwhile, Scandinavian media carried claims suggesting foreign tourists may have been targeted near Sukhumvit Road.

As the reports spread internationally, the Royal Thai Police launched an urgent inquiry. National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch ordered investigators to accelerate the case after global attention intensified. Consequently, Tourist Police officers located Salo at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district on May 26. Afterwards, officers escorted him to Lumpini Police Station for formal questioning regarding the incident.

Thai police inspect Nana junction while CCTV footage and witness accounts are urgently reviewed overnight

At the same time, senior officers inspected the Nana intersection and surrounding streets. Investigators also began reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras.

Police focused heavily on motorcycle movements around the crossing during the relevant period. However, investigators faced an immediate obstacle because no police complaint had initially been filed. Therefore, authorities relied largely on hospital accounts, witness statements and surveillance footage gathered afterwards.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Yosavee Chantawat, the investigating officer, said Salo could not identify exactly what caused the injury. However, officers noted that the former racer never reported feeling threatened during the incident.

Furthermore, no personal property had been stolen. That detail immediately weakened theories suggesting a robbery or deliberate violent attack. Instead, investigators increasingly examined the possibility of accidental contact with part of a passing motorcycle.

Investigators examine claims that a passing motorcycle registration plate caused Salo’s injury in Bangkok

During questioning, Salo repeatedly insisted he did not believe he had been assaulted. “Personally, I don’t think it was an assault by a criminal,” he said through an interpreter. “I think it was an accident.”

Nevertheless, Salo admitted he still could not identify the precise cause of the injury. However, he said a motorcycle registration plate may have struck his leg as the vehicle passed him near the crossing.

Police later confirmed that the possibility remained central to the inquiry. According to investigators, hospitals in Bangkok had reported similar injuries involving protruding motorcycle registration plates.

Therefore, officers began examining whether Salo’s wound matched patterns seen in earlier incidents. Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage frame by frame to identify motorcycles travelling close to pedestrians at the intersection that evening.

Meanwhile, senior Metropolitan Police Bureau officers joined the investigation as international scrutiny intensified. Pol Maj Gen Phanlop Raemla personally inspected the scene alongside officers from Lumpini Police Station.

Thai police spokesman confirms Mika Salo described the Bangkok incident as an accident to investigators

In addition, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, later met Salo at Police General Hospital before accompanying him to provide a formal statement. Afterwards, the spokesman publicly confirmed that Salo had described the incident as accidental rather than criminal.

Salo later admitted he was surprised by the scale of the police response and international media attention. “Regarding what happened, I’ve read the news and was very surprised,” he said. “There’s a lot of misunderstanding.”

Furthermore, he thanked Thai police for their assistance and praised the medical care he received during his treatment in Bangkok. He described Thai doctors and hospitals as efficient and professional. Meanwhile, he continued attending hospital appointments for wound cleaning and dressing changes while recovering in the city.

Despite the severity of the injury, Salo repeatedly downplayed its seriousness. Although the wound required 28 stitches, he described the injury as manageable and relatively minor. According to Salo, the main inconvenience involved restrictions on swimming during his holiday because of the wound and Thailand’s hot weather. Otherwise, he indicated the recovery process remained straightforward.

Mika Salo praises Bangkok’s safety while police probe similar motorcycle incidents near Nana district

At the same time, Salo strongly defended Thailand’s safety record during interviews with Thai media outlets. He insisted he never felt unsafe during his stay in Bangkok. “This trip is for a family vacation,” he said. “I visit Thailand often.”

Moreover, he confirmed he intends to return to Thailand again in the future because he enjoys the country, the weather and the atmosphere. “I can confirm Thailand and Bangkok are not scary at all,” he added. “I feel it’s the safest city I’ve ever been to.”

The Nana intersection remains one of Bangkok’s busiest tourism and nightlife areas. Consequently, heavy motorcycle traffic moves continuously through the district, especially during late evening hours. Investigators also gathered statements from local residents and hotel employees familiar with the area.

Several accounts reportedly referenced similar incidents involving motorcycles brushing pedestrians near crowded intersections. Therefore, police continue examining whether Salo’s injury resulted from accidental roadside contact rather than deliberate violence.

Former Ferrari stand-in Mika Salo insists Bangkok injury was accidental and not criminal in Thailand

The case gained extraordinary international attention partly because of Salo’s Formula One history. Salo competed in Formula One between 1994 and 2002. During that period, he drove for teams including Ferrari, Lotus, Tyrrell, Arrows, BAR, Sauber and Toyota. Most notably, he replaced Michael Schumacher at Ferrari during the 1999 season after Schumacher suffered a broken leg. Salo later secured two podium finishes during his Formula One career.

So far, Thai police have not announced evidence supporting claims of a deliberate attack. Instead, investigators remain focused on identifying the motorcycle involved and determining precisely how the injury occurred.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the Nana intersection continues to be examined alongside witness accounts and hospital information collected during the investigation. For now, authorities maintain the case remains active. However, Salo himself has made his position unmistakably clear. He insists the Bangkok incident was an accident and not a violent assault.

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