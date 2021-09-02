Russian told arresting police that he was supplied with a wide range of drugs by another Russian national. Police seized a large and wide-ranging quantity of narcotics from a safe in the house and also found drug dealing paraphernalia.

A Russian man was arrested at a luxury home on Ko Samui after a police raid on Wednesday as they closed down his drug party racket run from the Bo Phut area of the holiday island mainly serving foreign tourists.

A Russian man who used a motorbike rental shop as a front for his drug-dealing business on Ko Samui was arrested by police on Wednesday when they raided his luxury rented house within the Tropical Villa Eagle Nest in the Bo Phut area of the island in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province.

The Russian man’s home was essentially a drug shop where customers, invited to his select parties, could make purchases and party.

Russian has lived on Ko Samui for 4 years and ran a motorbike rental shop as a front for his drug trade

47 yera old Konstantin Savosin has lived in Thailand for 4 years and sold his drugs through social events at his home.

The Commander of Immigration Bureau Region 6, Police Colonel Suparerk Pankosol, led the police raid on Wednesday which targeted the house where parties were regularly held with drugs being consumed and retailed by the foreign national.

Large quantity of drugs found in a safe

When requested by police, Mr Konstantin opened a safe at the house which contained at least 8 different types of drugs including 5 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 12.77 grams, 22 bags of cocaine weighing 182.66 grams, 11 bags of ketamine weighing 19.81 grams and 11 bags of methamphetamine weighing 31.23 grams.

There was also a range of other powdered drugs and narcotic pills as well as 50 ecstasy and 10 cocaine tablets.

Efforts to coordinate parties at his home brought the Russian to the attention of police on the island

Police briefed the media on the raid.

It is understood that Mr Konstantin’s activities came to their attention through his efforts to coordinate social activities and transport people to his home for his parties which are currently illegal under COVID-19 emergency laws and regulations.

Police also found weighing scales at the property and bags used for packaging drugs in addition to a range of bank books and financial evidence.

Intelligence suggested that further drug parties were planned for this week before police moved in

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pingkarat Saikwan, the Deputy Superintendent of Surat Thani Immigration, said police had received intelligence on several of Mr Konstantin’s parties.

The Russian had planned a series of further drug and alcohol binges this week before police stepped in to bring the curtain down on the operation.

His clientele comprised mainly of foreigners in Ko Samui and visiting tourists who often were invited to his home in groups.

Expanded investigation into motorbike business and to track the Russian’s suppliers on Ko Samui

Police are expanding their investigation into the Russian man including a probe of his motorcycle rental business as well as the source of the wide range of drugs which he purveyed.

It is understood from initial questioning that they were supplied by a fellow Russian national when ordered by the local drug dealer by phone.

He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to supply.

