Locals say 28-year-old Chaturong Suksuk was known to be jealous of his 44-year-old wife and sensitive both about the age difference between them and his disability after an accident where he had to use a leg prosthetic to walk. These were factors in overwhelming jealousy that exploded into lethal violence on the man’s wedding night.

A jealous bridegroom murdered his newly wedded wife, mother in law and sister-in-law as well as a guest at his own wedding party late on Saturday night in Nakhon Ratchasima having become jealous of his wife’s outgoing politeness to other guests including other males she thought highly of. The Paralympian, who won silver in Indonesia last year, overturned a table at the party, went to his car and returned with a gun to clinically commit mass murder before turning the 9mm weapon on himself.

On Sunday, the Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province Mr Somkiat Wiriyakulnan visited the Wang Nam Khiao District in southern Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeastern Thailand.

Following a horrific slaughter that took place late on Saturday night when a newly married groom used a 9mm gun to murder his wife and three other people at their wedding celebration, before turning the gun on himself, dying instantly from a bullet to the head, there was a strong unease in the area as relatives and locals came to terms with the shock while families made funeral arrangements at local temples.

Horror incident occurred after a violent quarrel between the 28-year-old and his older bride who was 44 years old, something he felt sensitive about

At length, it is reported the incident occurred in Tambon San Chao Pho in the Wang Nam Khiao District and is understood to have occurred after a violent quarrel between the newlyweds.

Earlier on Saturday, 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek, the bride, was wed to her live-in partner for the last three years, Mr Chaturong Suksuk, a member of the 1st Amphibious Reconnaissance Company, Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps based at Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi.

In addition, Mr Chaturong was a Thai Paralympian who had taken part in the Asian Paralympic Games in Indonesia last year where he won a silver medal for swimming having taken part in the swimming and shooting competitions at the event.

Pair were married in a traditional Buddhist ceremony on Saturday morning after living with each other for three years before formally tying the knot

Moreover, Mr Chaturong or Jack, as he was known, was due to take part in the World Ability Sports Games from December 1st to 9th which were to be held locally in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Earlier on Saturday, the 28-year-old groom and his 44-year-old bride took part in a Thai Buddhist ceremony where they were enjoined in matrimony by monks in a traditional ritual.

Neighbours on Sunday told reporters that the 28-year-old had met Ms Kanchana after she was divorced from her previous husband and the two began to live with each other.

However, they also explained that Mr Chaturong appeared to be very conscious of his physical disability.

Brutal killer had a prosthetic leg as a result of a train accident which saw his right leg crushed below the knee, leaving him permanently disabled

Previously, he had suffered an amputated leg after being involved in an incident in his official duties with the paramilitary ranger corps of which he was formerly a member.

Evidently, he was involved in an accident with a train which crushed his right leg, leading to a permanent disability and forcing him to wear a prosthetic leg to walk.

Locals also said that Mr Chaturong was known to be exceedingly jealous of his partner, the woman he married on Saturday morning.

She was said to be quite beautiful and outgoing with a soft-spoken voice.

One of the reasons for the jealousy was the age difference between the couple with the groom being 15 years younger than his bride.

Reports from the scene of the public party held outside the couple’s home in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday night suggest heated exchanges between the newlyweds at the table within a tent erected for the occasion.

Locals say that Mr Chaturong had been consuming alcohol throughout the night before verbal exchanges with his newly married wife and upturning a table

Mr Chaturong had become inebriated. Locals recalled two verbal exchanges between the man and his wife before the Marine Corps officer overturned the table, sparking chaos at the event and walking out.

The 28-year-old walked to his vehicle and retrieved a 9mm handgun which he used in the course of his sporting practice.

He then returned to the party and immediately shot his 44-year-old wife several times, killing her on the spot.

He then turned the gun on his wife’s 62-year-old mother Kingthong Klajoho and executed her along with her younger daughter and the sister of his wife, 38-year-old Kornnipa Manato.

Another guest, 50-year-old Thong Nonkhunthod, was injured in the crossfire.

He was taken to the Wang Nam Khiao Hospital in the district where he later died as a result of his wounds.

Fifth victim seriously injured with a bullet lodged in his spine is in critical care in hospital following the gun attack with well over 10 shots fired

A fifth victim was also shot and seriously injured in the gunfire.

28-year-old Mr Bamrung Chaterarat, was taken to the same hospital and later moved to Maharat Hospital in the centre of Nakhon Ratchasima.

He was reported to be in a critical position with a bullet hitting him in his side and lodging within his spine.

Eyewitnesses described well over 10 gunshots in rapid succession after the groom arrived back with his gun to murder his wife.

Police and emergency services were called to the incident before midnight led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Matichon Wongbaokul, accompanied by the Superintendent of Wang Nam Khiao Police Station, Police Colonel Rungroj Tangamnuay.

Police forensic officers analysed the scene of the broken-up party inside and around the tent in front of the home of the perpetrator.

44-year-old bride grieved by two daughters

Officers found the bodies of four people including Mr Chaturong, his wife, his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law.

Consequently, on Sunday, police were still sifting the evidence seeking a motive for the shooting but believe it to have been jealousy targeted at the perpetrator’s wife who was beautiful and hospitable to the couple’s guests while her younger husband’s jealousy grew over the attention she was paying to some of the men at the event whom she regarded highly.

Furthermore, investigators briefed the press at the scene, suggesting that the perpetrator’s anger had grown throughout the evening as he imbibed alcohol, leading to a verbal confrontation with his wife, before he erupted violently and went for his gun.

Police retrieved 11 9mm gun casings from the scene of the shooting, including two bullet heads.

It is reported that the deceased bride, Ms Kanchana, had two female children from her previous marriage, one studying at high school in Nakhon Ratchasima and the other working as a beautician.

Both are understood to have attended Saturday morning’s wedding ceremony where no one could have anticipated the evil which was to unfold and the coming night’s celebrations.

