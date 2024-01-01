Tragic Phuket speedboat Crash: Young Russian girl dies as 41-year-old captain on life support in hospital reportedly tests positive for amphetamine. Marine safety in Phuket is questioned at least when it comes to speed boats. Calls for more intensive oversight.

Phuket authorities are scrambling to investigate Sunday’s disastrous speedboat accident which has so far claimed the life of a young 5-year-old Russian girl and left others with horrific life-threatening and altering injuries. On Monday, speed boat drivers on Chalong Pier were drug tested. This came after reports emerged that the 41-year-old seriously injured captain of the speedboat craft tested positive for an amphetamine-related substance.

Sunday’s accident as well as claiming the life of a 5-year-old Russian girl also saw horrific injuries to most of the nine passengers aboard the craft. Four Russian and Chinese tourists were reported aboard the boat when it smashed into rocks off Maiton Island near Phuket.

On Monday, however, officials confirmed that all the tourists on the boat were Russian.

It had been returning from a day out to the Phi Phi islands and Krabi when the high-impact collision occurred at 3.30 pm.

Ten minutes to launch an emergency rescue operation which probably saved lives given the horrific nature of the injuries suffered by the boat’s passengers

It took ten minutes to launch a huge rescue operation without which many more would surely have perished.

At the same time, as things stand, the outlook is grim with the captain of the vessel on life support while several passengers are in critical condition.

On Monday, it emerged the captain of the Apirak 89 tested positive for an amphetamine substance. This led to random drug testing of speed boat drivers at Chalong Pier.

The shocking incident raised questions about the safety of such craft with another crash in May last year.

In that incident, dozens of people were hospitalised. Previously, a February 2020 speedboat tragedy in Phuket also saw two Russian children die.

The boat, captained by 41-year-old Natthawut Wongwilai, struck the rocks ‘at high speed,’ according to Phuket officials.

Meanwhile, it is reported that weather conditions were fine with calm waves at the time.

The crash resulted in severe injuries, tragically claiming the life of the young Russian girl. She has been identified as Liza Pak.

Five passengers aboard the vessel seriously injured by the ‘high speed’ boat crash after it hit the rocks of Maiton Island near Phuket at 3.30 pm on Sunday

Phuket’s deputy health chief, Somsook Samphanprateep, provided sombre details in the aftermath of the crash. ‘The speedboat hit rocks near Ko Mai Ton at high speed. Everyone suffered a heavy impact. Five were severely injured. Three are tourists. The others are the driver and the boat attendant,’ declared Mr Somsook.

Among the injured were a 45-year-old Russian woman with a punctured liver and broken pelvis, a Russian man with ruptured lungs, and a three-year-old Russian child with a severe head injury.

Natthawut Wongwilai, the boat’s driver, sustained multiple wounds to his face, necessitating close monitoring of his brain and spine functions.

He is dependent on a respirator and his condition is critical. Surgical intervention is being considered.

An initial drug test on Mr Natthawut revealed the presence of a substance in the amphetamine category.

At this time, authorities have yet to identify the specific substance. The helmsman’s drug test results are pending.

Focus is on safety at Chalong Pier which has seen a number of disastrous incidents in the past three years, also powerful speed boat craft crashes

The tragic incident has raised serious concerns about marine safety in the region.

Certainly, it must prompt a reevaluation of safety protocols and training for speedboat drivers. The Apirak 89, the vessel involved in the crash, was reportedly correctly licensed, according to officials.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat led an inspection of Chalong Pier on Monday. The location is a key maritime hub on the tourist island.

In brief, he emphasised strict safety measures during the ongoing ‘Seven Days of Family Happiness’ campaign for the New Year.

The inspection involved officials from various agencies, including the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Phuket Marine Office, and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Despite these efforts, the tragic incident has dented confidence. Concerns are underlined due to a similar incident in May 2023 when 30 people were injured.

This crash happened when a tour speedboat, also returning from the Phi Phi Islands, collided with a channel marker in Chalong Bay. Significantly, this was not far from Sunday’s crash site.

Officials highlight a ‘smart’ verification system but the problem appears to lie with the drivers of powerful speed boats. Illicit drugs come into focus

Chalong Pier, a vital point for maritime activities, is part of the ‘Phuket Smart Pier’ system, which includes a document verification system aimed at enhancing safety standards and building confidence among tourists.

On Monday, officials hailed the drug testing at Chalong Pier. Afterwards, it was portrayed as an immediate step to boost the confidence of foreign tourists on the island. It was presented as part of an ongoing safety programme.

All those tested were reported negative for illicit substances.

The activity was designed to ‘give encouragement to Chalong Pier staff and build confidence among tourists during the New Year festival of 2024’ while a report of Monday’s inspection concluded it was designed to provide assurance to tourists as part of the ‘Seven Days Campaign to help prevent and reduce accidents on the roads and on water during the New Year holidays’.

Need for more effective safety measures

However, as is evident from recent events, there is a pressing need for improved and more comprehensive safety measures. Officials are looking at the immediate response and future preventative training.

The recent crash has broader implications, not only in terms of maritime safety. Phuket’s crucial tourism sector is threatened by elevated safety concerns.

The incident raises disturbing questions about how robust the safety infrastructure designed to protect both tourists and locals engaging in maritime activities, actually is.

It also highlights disturbing questions about the prevalence of methamphetamine use. The dangerous substance has been found to be a factor in many other transport tragedies in Thailand.

In the meantime, the community mourns the loss of young Liza Pak.

Simultaneously, tourist families must come to terms with the impact of a horrendous tragedy including life-changing injuries.

Authorities in Phuket have launched an investigation into the Apirak speedboat crash. At length, the focus is on uncovering the cause and ensuring accountability.

Calls for more intensive training and oversight of speed boat drivers in Phuket. Investigation into Sunday’s crash gets underway including drug tests

The incident has prompted a renewed call for rigorous safety training for speedboat drivers. Undoubtedly, this will require a review of safety protocols to address potential shortcomings in the current system.

Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination relies heavily on the safety and security of its visitors. It is now in the balance, certainly when it comes to the powerful speedboats at Chalong Pier.

In short, it is imperative for authorities to act swiftly to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat expressed his condolences on Monday to the Russian family of Liza Pak.

He said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the young victim, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic incident. The safety of tourists remains our top priority, and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure their well-being.’

