22 people taken to 4 different hospitals in Phuket with 15 treated at the site for minor injuries. Police investigation underway according to the marine police chief Colonel Prasert Srikhunrat.

Two boat drivers have been charged by Phuket police investigating an early morning in which two speed boats collided with each other near the Royal Phuket Marina.

Two Russian children were killed on Monday morning in a boat crash that police in Phuket believe was caused by reckless driving.

The incident happened at 7.50 am this morning when the the ‘ALP’ boat of the Andaman Leisure Co. was heading out into the bay with up to 36 tourists aboard, mostly Russian.

The boat then appeared to collide with an incoming craft, the ‘Payan 5’ which was travelling from Laem Nga in Rassada to the Royal Phuket Marina to pick up tourists.

12-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl killed

The two dead were children were a 12-year old boy and a 6-year-old girl, both Russian nationals. Rescuers at the scene tried to perform CPR on the children but they were declared dead later in hospital.

22 people removed to 4 hospitals

22 tourists were hospitalised following the collision at four hospitals including the Bangkok Hospital Siriroj which took in six casualties, the Bangkok Hospital Phuket which took four people, the Mission Hospital with eleven and one to the Vachira Hospital.

In addition to this, up to 15 people were treated by emergency services at the scene of the crash and discharged from care with less serious injuries.

Driver of both speed boats charged by police

The press at the scene were briefed by Major Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police. It has been confirmed that both boat drivers have been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.

Major Ekachai was also accompanied at the scene by Colonel Prasert Srikhunrat who is the Chief of Marine Police for Police Region 8. Both officers confirmed that the Patyan 5 boat was owned and operated by a company called Seastar while the ALP boat was operated by Andaman Leisure Phuket Co.

Eyewitnesses say the boat carrying Russian tourists was intercepted on its path by the incoming boat

They revealed that some eyewitnesses had suggested that the Payan boat from Rassada had cut into the path of the outgoing boat carrying the Russian tourists thus causing the tragedy.

The accident occurred in a busy channel linking two of Phuket’s most popular marinas and transit points for boat passengers.

Police investigation seeks more witness testimony

Police officers told reporters that a full investigation into the crash had begun and once police had fully examined the area and interviewed witnesses, they would then go to the hospitals to obtain witness testimony from survivors.

