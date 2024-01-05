Phuket reels after a speedboat tragedy claims the life of a 5-year-old Russian girl. Shockingly, five boat drivers at Ao Por Pier tested positive on Wednesday for methamphetamine in a raid by Tourist Police. This further raises safety concerns. The boat captain involved in Sunday’s fatal crash has also tested positive for the dangerous stimulant.

Five-year-old Russian girl Liza Pak died in the high-speed crash on Sunday afternoon which left others on the boat with horrific physical injuries

A five-year-old Russian girl lost her life in the high-speed crash. It occurred off Maiton Island near Chalong Pier, on Sunday last, at 3.30 pm.

In short, the family were returning from a tour of the Phi Phi Islands and Krabi, a popular tourist excursion.

Afterwards, the dead girl was identified as Liza Pak.

Indeed, Liza’s family were all left severely injured. Among them a 45-year-old Russian woman with a punctured liver and broken pelvis, a Russian man with ruptured lungs, and a three-year-old Russian child with a severe head injury.

Surprise testing at Ao Por Pier, a busy departure point for tourists on the East of Phuket identified 5 boat drivers using the methamphetamine stimulant

The latest news comes after snap tests conducted by Tourist Police.

The Tourist Police conducted tests on a total of 64 boat operators at Ao Por Pier.

Significantly, it too is a major departure point for island tours. The drug testing initiative, involved the Phuket Marine Office, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), and provincial security personnel.

The tests were carried out to reassure foreign tourists of the safety of maritime activities.

Phuket Vice Governor Norasak Suksomboon, Phuket Marine Chief Nachapong Pranit, and personnel from the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) were present at the testing.

The five boat operators who tested positive were immediately suspended from work. Additionally, they will be required to report to the PPHO main office for further action.

Methamphetamine is a stimulant that has been at the centre of countless fatal accidents and incidents in Thailand.

Certainly, it is often a factor in cases where lives have been lost particularly on Thailand’s dangerous roads. Additionally, it is a major factor linked with criminal acts of violence.

Officials confirmed in a weekly ‘safety’ bulletin, made public on Wednesday, that the speed boat’s captain also tested positive for methamphetamine use

Officials now confirm that the captain of the Apirak 89 speedboat, 41-year-old Natthawut Wongwilai, tested positive for methamphetamine.

The boat was returning from a trip to the Phi Phi Islands and Krabi at the time. The Russian family was on board when it crashed at high speed into rocks at Ko Maithon.

Concerns about the safety of maritime activities in Phuket have intensified over this and other speedboat incidents since 2020.

In May last year, another speedboat crashed off Chalong Pier. Scores of people were left injured in that incident.

Formerly, two Russian children also lost their lives in a 2020 speedboat crash at the Royal Phuket Marina.

The number of boat operators tested at Ao Por Pier contrasts starkly with the testing conducted earlier at Chalong Pier and Ratsada Pier.

These tests took place last week as part of a safety promotion campaign on the island days before the fatal crash. Of course, this raises questions about the oversight and safety protocols in place.

Questions raised about the nature of testing carried out previously as part of the island’s security campaign given the shocking results on Wednesday

During safety checks only last Friday, top officials emphasised the need for rigorous testing.

Especially so, given that over 5,000 people travel daily from Ratsada Pier alone. Meanwhile, this is where last week’s tests took place.

Chalong Pier and Ratsada Piers are the tourist island’s busiest.

However, the number of operators tested at these busy piers is understood to be minimal. In any case, there are fears that many drug users manage to escape the dragnet. For instance, last week, there was only one positive result at Ratsada Pier.

The admission that the captain of the Apirak 89 tested positive for methamphetamine is devastating for the industry. Undeniably, Sunday’s deadly crash raises real concerns about drug use among boat operators.

The acknowledgement came buried in an official report on Wednesday.

Ironically, this was a daily briefing for the ‘Seven Days’ safety campaign published on January 3.

The report identified the boat captain as ‘Mr Natharuj, age 41,’ contrary to previous reports naming him as ‘Natthaphong Kongwilai, 41.’ The captain remains in the hospital in serious condition. At the same time, three out of the nine injured in the accident have been released.

Concurrently, it has also been revealed that the boat’s registration had expired.

At this time, officials have coordinated with the insurance company to provide compensation for the victims.

The father of the boat owner, who has worked as a boat operator for over 20 years, explained that the registration renewal was submitted but not completed.

Phuket officials vow strict testing will be the order of the day. Perhaps Wednesday’s shock tests show they now mean business in keeping boats drug-free

Phuket officials are vowing strict inspection of boat drivers and crew to restore confidence in the safety of tourists.

Meanwhile, the speedboat Apirak 89 has been moved to a local shipyard for forensic examination. An investigation is being led by officers from the Phuket Tourist Police and an expert boat inspector.

Local officials have also addressed the subject of compensation for the Russian family.

At this time, it is reported that the boat only contained Russian tourists.

However, following the crash on Sunday afternoon, it was initially reported that there were three Chinese passengers. The same reports specified four Russians.

‘We have coordinated with the insurance company. Thailand has developed insurance to jointly provide full compensation and care for the injured and deceased. The province has coordinated with foreign consulates to care for tourist safety while travelling in Phuket,’ an official report declared. ‘No one wants this to happen. To build confidence in the safety of tourists, we emphasise strict inspections of boat drivers. Boat crews must be ready to drive ensuring maximum safety of tourists.’

