Phuket street dispute became a bloody duel when a foreign tourist armed with a metal pipe fought Muay Thai instructor Mr Waikun, who used a Krabi-Krabong sword after suffering a fractured eye socket. Police seized weapons as the clash fuelled anger online.

A street confrontation in Phuket has erupted into a dramatic battle involving a foreign tourist wielding a metal pipe and a Thai Muay Thai instructor who responded with an ancient Krabi-Krabong sword after suffering a fractured eye socket. The violent June 15 clash left the tourist bloodied, drew police intervention and triggered a fierce online backlash as footage reignited debate over growing tensions between some foreigners and local residents.

A violent street duel involving a foreign tourist wielding a metal pipe and a Thai Muay Thai instructor armed with a traditional sword erupted in Phuket on Monday, June 15. The confrontation left the foreign man covered in blood, sent both parties into police proceedings and triggered a fierce reaction across local social media.

The incident unfolded in Soi Ta-iad in Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, an area known for its many Muay Thai training centres.

Notably, the clash highlighted simmering tensions between some foreign visitors and local residents, as online discussions rapidly spread after footage of the aftermath appeared.

Muay Thai instructor tells how roadside warning led to assault and serious facial injuries

According to Mr Waikun, a 50-year-old Muay Thai instructor, the dispute began during what appeared to be an ordinary roadside encounter. He said he was sitting in a parked vehicle while waiting for his sister when two foreign tourists approached on motorcycles.

At that moment, the motorcycles were taking up much of the roadway. Consequently, Mr Waikun said he warned the riders about road safety and proper manners. However, the warning quickly turned into a heated exchange between the Thai instructor and one of the foreigners.

During the argument, Mr Waikun said a large-built foreign man attacked him and repeatedly punched him in the face. The blows struck his left eye and caused serious injuries. Meanwhile, the dispute appeared to calm briefly before a second and more dangerous confrontation unfolded.

Medical examinations later showed the extent of Mr Waikun’s injuries. Doctors found a fractured left eye socket, blurred vision and continuing pain around his left eye and jaw. Furthermore, he remains under medical observation and continues receiving treatment for his injuries.

Krabi-Krabong sword brought from home after an injured instructor feared another violent attack

Following the initial confrontation, Mr Waikun returned to his nearby home. There, he retrieved a sword used in Krabi-Krabong, Thailand’s ancient weapon-based martial art. In response, he said he feared the foreign tourist would return and assault him again.

The instructor insisted he did not retrieve the weapon to start another fight. Instead, he said he wanted protection if the situation escalated further. Shortly afterwards, his concerns were tested when the foreign man returned to the scene.

This time, the tourist arrived on a motorcycle carrying an object that appeared to be a long aluminium pipe or an extended baton. As a result, the street confrontation reignited and became far more dangerous.

During the second clash, the foreign tourist suffered visible injuries and was left covered in blood. At the same time, the tip of the metal object struck Mr Waikun’s arm and caused a minor wound.

Police seize weapons as investigators gather video evidence and statements from both sides

Several relatives and local residents were close to the confrontation. Therefore, concerns were raised that other people could have been hurt had the violent encounter moved beyond the two men.

Eventually, police arrived and brought the situation under control. Officers seized the weapons used during the fight and escorted both parties to the station to commence legal proceedings.

The foreign tourist was later transported to hospital for treatment. Separately, Mr Waikun filed a daily police report and submitted mobile phone footage recorded by witnesses.

As part of the investigation, officers are collecting statements and examining video evidence from the scene. At present, police have not announced what legal action will follow.

Likewise, no details have been released by the foreign tourist regarding his account of the confrontation. It also remains unclear whether he has submitted any counter-complaint against the Thai instructor.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a major topic across Phuket social media networks. Many comments focused on the behaviour of the foreign tourist and the dramatic appearance of Krabi-Krabong weapons during the confrontation.

Online reaction erupts as locals praise ancient martial skills after dramatic street clash

One user wrote: “This kind of terrible behaviour from tourists who disrespect the people and the place… he totally got what he deserved.”

Another person commented: “You should open a sword-fighting school alongside the boxing gym now. That looks fun.”

Others reacted with humour and surprise at the use of ancient fighting skills. One comment stated: “The art of Krabi-Krabong finally put to good use.”

Another social media user wrote: “And they said we’d never use what we learned in Krabi-Krabong class.”

A further comment added: “Covered in blood and he still hasn’t learned his lesson.”

Krabi-Krabong is one of Thailand’s oldest military fighting systems. Historically, it was developed for warfare and battlefield survival. The name comes from its two main weapons: the krabi, a curved sword, and the krabong, a long wooden staff.

Ancient battlefield art uses swords staffs and shields alongside unarmed combat techniques

However, the complete fighting system includes many other weapons. These include the daab single-edged sword, the plawng staff, the ngarw glaive and the mae sok forearm shields.

In addition, practitioners train in kicks, throws and unarmed self-defence techniques. The system was designed to prepare warriors for combat even after weapons were lost or damaged during battle.

Traditionally, Krabi-Krabong training begins with the Wai Khru ritual. The ceremonial display demonstrates weapon skills and pays respect to teachers and the Thai King.

Today, the martial art remains an important part of Thailand’s cultural heritage and continues to be taught alongside modern combat disciplines. However, its origins remain rooted in the deadly realities of ancient warfare, where swords, staffs and other weapons determined survival.

Further reading:

American dies in Bangkok suburb in violent brawl with three armed Burmese men in row over woman

Pattaya police probe fatal motorbike crash that took the life of an American rider on Wednesday night

Vicious act of hatred and road rage kills motorbike driver and leaves main suspect with serious injuries

37 year old Alphard driver nabbed on Koh Chang for murder of young man in hideous road rage act

Motorway murder on busy Bangkok expressway. Man gunned down in front of girlfriend while driving home

Vagrant who threw cement rocks at Bangkok drivers out of frustration charged with attempted murder

$1 million or ฿34 million car wiped out instantly on Wednesday morning in Bangkok after hitting pickup

Bangkok EV car self-ignites while charging at 5 am. Owner is done as insurance costs soar over premiums

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. But there is optimism

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis.Demands an urgent hearing from the government on its promotions

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties