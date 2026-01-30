Pattaya police probe fatal motorbike crash that took the life of an American rider on Wednesday night

An American motorcyclist, 55, was killed in a head-on crash with a Bangkok-registered SUV on a Pattaya overpass late Wednesday night. Police say the rider veered into the opposite lane. CCTV is under review, and no charges have been filed.

An American motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with an SUV in Pattaya late Wednesday night, January 29, 2026. According to police, the crash occurred on the Pong overpass crossing Highway 36 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

At about 10 pm, officers from Nong Prue Police Station received a report of a serious traffic accident. At the same time, rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

When officers arrived, traffic on the overpass was heavily congested. Meanwhile, a large crowd of local residents and passing motorists had gathered nearby. At the centre of the roadway, police found a red-and-black Ducati motorcycle overturned on the asphalt. Notably, the motorcycle did not display a registration plate. In addition, debris from the collision was scattered across multiple lanes.

American rider found beside Ducati with fatal chest injuries and broken legs on Pattaya overpass

Besides the motorcycle, the body of the rider was found lying motionless on the road. Police later identified the deceased as Mr. Denne Palf Kary-Heinz. According to official records, he was 55 years old and an American national.

At the scene, medical personnel conducted an initial examination of the body. They found severe injuries to the chest area. In addition, both legs were fractured and visibly deformed. Shortly afterwards, doctors confirmed the man had died at the scene.

Meanwhile, officers expanded their inspection to the second vehicle involved. A bronze MG SUV was found stopped further along the overpass. According to police, the front of the vehicle sustained extensive damage from the impact. The SUV bore a Bangkok registration plate, number 1ขย 3983. Standing nearby was the driver, who remained at the scene following the crash.

Police identified the driver as Mr. Kittisak Raksachan, aged 53. According to authorities, he is a Thai national. Importantly, he did not sustain any injuries in the collision. At the scene, Kittisak waited to provide a statement to investigators. Pol. Lt. Natthabodin Thongin, a deputy investigator at Nong Prue Police Station, led the initial inquiry.

Driver of Bangkok registered SUV identified and questioned as police document scene details

According to Kittisak’s statement, he was driving home to the Nong Prue area at the time of the accident. He told police he was travelling normally as he approached the overpass. At that moment, he noticed a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction. According to his account, the motorcycle was travelling at high speed. He stated that the rider appeared to lose control. Then, the motorcycle reportedly swerved across the centre line. Moments later, it collided head-on with the front of his SUV.

After the impact, Kittisak said he immediately stopped his vehicle. He exited the car to check on the rider. However, he found the motorcyclist lying unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway. Shortly afterwards, rescue workers arrived and confirmed there were no signs of life.

Following the crash, police documented the scene in detail. Officers photographed the vehicles, roadway, and surrounding area. In addition, they recorded the positions of the motorcycle and SUV. Traffic was temporarily diverted to allow evidence collection. Meanwhile, officers began identifying CCTV cameras near the overpass.

Police have not yet concluded the investigation. According to investigators, CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed. The footage is expected to show vehicle movement before the collision. As a result, police said the exact cause of the crash has not been determined. As of now, no legal charges have been filed against the SUV driver.

Investigators review CCTV as police confirm no charges filed in Pattaya fatal Highway 36 crash

The fatal crash was one of several deadly incidents involving foreign nationals reported this week. Earlier on the same day, another fatal accident occurred in Pattaya. In that case, a Chinese national reportedly ran over his friend outside a hotel.

According to police, the victim died at the scene. The driver told officers he failed to notice his friend nearby. At the time, the victim was reportedly sitting and tying his shoelaces.

Elsewhere, Phuket also recorded a fatal motorcycle accident on Wednesday, January 28. According to authorities, a Turkish motorcyclist collided with two vans in the Karon district. The crash occurred at the Le Meridien Hotel intersection on Patak Road. Initial investigations indicated the rider made a right turn before the collision. Meanwhile, police said CCTV footage from the intersection remains under review.

In Pattaya, investigators said inquiries into the Highway 36 crash are ongoing. Witness statements will be reviewed alongside video evidence. Further legal action, police said, will depend on the final findings.

