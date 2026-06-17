Three men arrested in Don Mueang area of Bangkok after a man was killed over the ownership of a watch

Watch row turns deadly as Bangkok cannabis dealer is stabbed, stuffed into a plastic container and buried in a planter box. Three men are arrested, but police doubt the confessed killer acted alone as a blood trail, missing property and witness accounts deepen the mystery.

A dispute over a stolen watch ended in a brutal killing in Bangkok after a cannabis dealer was stabbed to death and his body hidden in a plastic container buried inside a planter box at his home. Three men have been arrested. However, police doubt the confessed killer acted alone as a blood trail, witness accounts, alleged threats, missing property and the effort needed to move the victim’s body continue to fuel questions about what happened inside a house in Bangkok’s Don Mueang area on Sunday night, June 14.

A bitter dispute over a watch ended in a savage killing in Bangkok after a cannabis dealer was stabbed to death and hidden inside a plastic container buried in a planter box.

Police have arrested three men over the murder of 34-year-old Chaiyasit, known as Poy, whose body was discovered inside his Don Mueang home. The property on Thoet Rachan Road also operated as a cannabis shop. Investigators believe the victim was killed on the night of June 14. However, his body remained hidden until the following morning.

The grim discovery came after police responded to reports of a violent confrontation and a possible murder. Initially, officers found no evidence of a crime. Yet a complainant continued insisting that something serious had happened inside the house.

Search uncovers hidden body as Bangkok faces second disturbing murder investigation in a week

As a result, investigators returned and carried out a more thorough search. Consequently, that decision uncovered the second disturbing murder scene seen in Bangkok this week. In particular, the dismembered body of a woman was found at an apartment in the Ratchathewi area of Bangkok last weekend.

Officers eventually found Chaiyasit’s body stuffed inside a dark blue plastic container. The container had been concealed inside a planter box on the second floor. Police believe the victim had been dead for about a day. Meanwhile, investigators found his motorcycle and mobile phone were missing.

Authorities quickly identified three suspects. They were named as 27-year-old Suppakorn, 27-year-old Chayapon and 24-year-old Kritthanat. All three were later arrested and taken to Don Mueang Police Station. Police initially charged them with jointly committing intentional murder and jointly concealing, moving or disposing of a body.

At the centre of the case lies a dispute over a watch. Earlier on the day of the killing, Chaiyasit lodged a complaint concerning its alleged theft. Investigators said the victim believed Kritthanat had taken it. Consequently, a meeting was arranged to settle the matter. Instead, police say the gathering ended in bloodshed.

Watch row spiralled into deadly confrontation as meeting to settle dispute descended into violence

According to investigators, Kritthanat sought help from Suppakorn in dealing with the dispute. Chayapon was also present. Later that evening, the three men met Chaiyasit at the cannabis dealer’s home. Before long, the discussion became heated. Tempers rose. Then violence erupted.

Suppakorn later admitted to stabbing the victim. However, he insisted he acted alone. He claimed the other two suspects played no role in the attack. He also told investigators that remarks directed at his parents contributed to the violence. Nevertheless, detectives continue to test that account against physical evidence.

Both Chayapon and Kritthanat denied involvement in the murder. They also denied helping conceal the body. Even so, investigators remain sceptical. Evidence collected at the scene suggests the body was moved after the killing.

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, said bloodstains were found on the ground floor. In addition, investigators found blood leading towards the staircase. Further traces extended to the second floor, where the body was eventually discovered.

Blood trail from ground floor to upstairs hiding place raises questions over the role of all suspects

Police believe Chaiyasit was attacked downstairs. Afterwards, investigators say his body was moved upstairs. It was then placed inside the plastic container. Finally, the box was hidden inside the planter structure.

Notably, the commissioner pointed to the victim’s size. Chaiyasit was a large man. Therefore, investigators questioned whether one person could have completed the entire concealment operation alone. That assessment became a significant factor in pursuing charges against all three suspects.

At the same time, forensic specialists continued examining the scene. Autopsy results are expected to clarify the exact cause of death. They will also determine whether injuries beyond the stabbing contributed to the fatality.

Separately, investigators examined the relationships between those involved. Early findings indicate Kritthanat knew the victim before the incident. Police also said Kritthanat described Suppakorn as his boss. However, the full nature of those relationships remains under investigation.

Police pursue suspects across Bangkok while probing delays in reporting a fatal watch dispute

Before the arrests, police launched a search operation across Bangkok and neighbouring Pathum Thani province. In parallel, detectives sought arrest warrants from the court. Authorities eventually tracked down all three suspects and placed them in custody.

On another front, investigators began examining why the crime was not reported sooner. Evidence suggests the violence occurred between 10pm and 11pm on June 14. However, officers were not directed to the hidden body until several hours later.

A witness identified as Keng provided one of the most detailed accounts. He told investigators he had been visiting his younger sibling, who operated a drinks stall near the village. According to Keng, Chaiyasit arrived and discussed the watch dispute. The victim reportedly said the matter would be settled that night.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a call came through. The message was direct. “The three suspects have arrived.”

Witness recounts final moments before stabbing as suspects arrive for late night confrontation

Keng accompanied Chaiyasit to the house. Before entering, the victim reportedly informed security guards that a dispute resolution meeting would take place. Keng said he recognised Suppakorn immediately upon arrival.

According to the witness, the discussion rapidly deteriorated. A physical confrontation followed. During the argument, Chayapon reportedly appealed for help. Keng recalled him saying: “Brother, please stop him. You’re his friend. He’ll listen to you more than me. I’m his younger brother, and he won’t listen to me.”

The witness said the intervention failed. He told investigators that Suppakorn then stabbed Chaiyasit. The victim collapsed to the floor. According to Keng, Chaiyasit pleaded for his life as the violence unfolded.

The witness described a scene of panic inside the house. Blood pooled across the ground floor. Meanwhile, the victim lay critically injured. Keng said Suppakorn later walked upstairs while Chaiyasit remained below. He recalled shouting: “Hey, what are you doing up there? Come down, he’s dead.”

Witness claims threats followed killing as police struggle to locate property before dawn search

Keng also alleged that threats followed the attack. According to his account, one suspect warned others not to contact police. The witness said the threat was explicit. “Don’t you dare interfere, or I’ll wipe out your whole family.”

In response, investigators began examining the statements closely. Police are comparing witness testimony with CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Keng maintained that efforts were eventually made to contact police. However, those present reportedly did not know the property’s exact address. Consequently, officers could not immediately locate the house. Eventually, police returned at about 5am.

When officers arrived, several rooms were locked. As part of the investigation, they coordinated access to conduct a full search. Chaiyasit’s brother attended the inspection. During that search, officers discovered the body hidden inside the plastic container on the second floor.

Detectives investigate missing property while forensic teams gather DNA and fingerprint evidence

The discovery immediately intensified the investigation. Detectives wanted to know who moved the body and who helped conceal it. Questions also emerged about missing property.

Meanwhile, relatives reported that two televisions had disappeared. Several amulets were also missing. Police further confirmed that the victim’s motorcycle and mobile phone could not be found.

Further complicating matters, officers discovered a necklace near a pile of earth close to the hiding place. However, relatives said it did not belong to Chaiyasit. Investigators are also attempting to trace a gold necklace reportedly owned by the victim.

As part of this effort, forensic teams collected fingerprints and DNA evidence. Investigators are matching those samples against evidence recovered from the victim’s belongings. Officers are also interviewing relatives before deciding whether additional property-related charges should be filed.

Background checks later revealed further details about the suspects. Police found that Suppakorn had previously been implicated in the theft of 19 firearms from the Royal Thai Army while serving as a conscript in 2021.

Meanwhile, investigators found that Kritthanat had previously evaded military conscription. By comparison, police reported no criminal record for Chayapon.

Murder reconstruction draws an angry crowd as friends challenge the claim that the suspect acted alone

On Tuesday, June 16, detectives escorted Suppakorn back to the crime scene for a reconstruction. More than 20 police officers were deployed to maintain order. The exercise lasted less than 20 minutes. Nevertheless, tensions remained high throughout the operation.

As police vehicles entered and later left the area, friends of the victim gathered nearby. Several shouted questions at the suspect. Others demanded to know why Chaiyasit had been killed.

One friend told reporters that the suspect appeared unrepentant. The witness said he seemed to have lost his mind and showed no remorse. The friend also rejected suggestions that cannabis influenced the behaviour.

Another acquaintance, identified only as Ball, questioned whether the crime could have been carried out by one man. He noted the difficulty of placing a body inside a container and moving it upstairs. Ball said he wanted to see the suspect for himself and determine whether claims about mental illness were credible.

Police focus on unanswered questions as suspects face court and investigators oppose bail

According to local news sources, Suppakorn showed little emotion while in custody. The report said he smiled and laughed as police processed the case. By contrast, the other two suspects remained calm.

For investigators, however, the central question remains unchanged. Did one man kill Chaiyasit and conceal his body alone, or was there help? Detectives continue comparing witness statements, CCTV footage, forensic findings and physical evidence.

Chayapon and Kritthanat declined to participate in the reconstruction. Authorities said both exercised their legal rights. Meanwhile, police are preparing to seek a first remand order from the Criminal Court. Investigators have opposed bail because of the severity of the allegations.

For now, detectives remain focused on a killing that began with an argument over a watch and ended with a cannabis dealer stabbed to death, hidden in a plastic container and buried inside a planter box in his own home.

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