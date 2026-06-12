Burmese cook seized after a Bangkok manhunt over the gruesome murder of a 35-year-old woman whose dismembered body was hidden in a plastic box. CCTV of a suitcase being dragged from the apartment led police to the suspect’s arrest near Victory Monument.

A gruesome murder investigation was launched in Bangkok after police found the dismembered remains of a 35-year-old Burmese waitress hidden inside a black plastic box in her apartment, triggering a dramatic overnight manhunt that ended with the arrest of her 27-year-old Burmese husband near Victory Monument. CCTV showing him dragging a large suitcase from the scene became a key breakthrough as police hunt for missing body parts and unravel one of Bangkok’s most disturbing recent killings in a city quite familiar with hard cases.

A Burmese cook was captured near Bangkok’s Victory Monument after a frantic overnight police hunt over the brutal killing of a 35-year-old Burmese woman whose dismembered remains were discovered hidden inside a black plastic storage box in her apartment.

The suspect, Mr Hein Zaw Htay, 27, was arrested at approximately 2.30am on Friday, June 12, in Ratchathewi district. Officers moved in after tracing his movements through CCTV footage and gathering witness accounts and forensic evidence.

Earlier, Din Daeng Police Station received a shocking report at 1.35 a.m. that a woman’s remains had been found inside an apartment in Makkasan subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Pisit La-inchue, a deputy investigator, immediately travelled to the scene with a large investigation team.

Senior officers and forensic teams join the Bangkok murder investigation after a gruesome discovery on site

Among those attending were Pol. Maj. Gen. Worasak Pisitbannakorn, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, Pol. Col. Sakya Saengwan, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, and Pol. Col. Phasit Kateuangngan, superintendent of Din Daeng Police Station.

Additionally, forensic specialists, a forensic doctor from Ramathibodi Hospital and Ruam Katanyu Foundation volunteers joined the investigation. The apartment was quickly sealed as investigators began a detailed examination.

The victim was identified as Ms I Mon Thway, 35, a Burmese national who worked as a waitress at a restaurant in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district. Her relatives had become alarmed after repeated attempts to contact her failed.

Consequently, family members filed a missing person report with Din Daeng Police Station. They later accompanied officers to her second-floor apartment in the three-storey building.

Victim identified as a Burmese waitress as relatives report disappearance to police in Bangkok as fears grew

At first, investigators found no body inside the room. However, the apartment showed clear signs of violence. Furniture was disturbed, belongings were scattered and the room appeared to have been searched.

Moments later, a powerful smell led officers towards the rear balcony beside the bed area. There, they found a large black plastic box with a sealed lid.

Upon opening the container, investigators discovered human remains wrapped in transparent plastic. The victim had been dismembered in what police believe was an attempt to conceal the crime.

Her head had been removed. Both arms had been severed at the shoulders. Both legs had been cut below the knees.

Moreover, investigators found severe injuries to the thighs and abdomen. Police said there had been attempts to further cut the legs, although the process was unfinished.

Police discover dismembered remains hidden in a black box as violence inside room revealed by police

Accordingly, forensic officers began extensive examinations to determine the sequence of events. They also confirmed that the victim had been dead for several days.

In parallel, police launched a search for the missing body parts. The apartment and surrounding areas were examined for additional evidence.

Investigators established that Ms I Mon Thway was last seen alive on Friday, June 5. On that day, Mr Hein Zaw Htay collected her from the restaurant where she worked.

According to witnesses, the couple argued after they met. Despite the dispute, witnesses confirmed she remained alive at that time.

Afterwards, her movements became unclear. By June 9, relatives could no longer reach her and became increasingly worried.

In response, police expanded their investigation and reviewed security footage from the apartment and nearby locations.

Forensic searches continue as police reconstruct the victim’s final movements before her disappearance

Notably, CCTV recordings provided a major breakthrough. The footage showed a man believed to be Mr Hein Zaw Htay dragging a large suitcase away from the apartment on June 10.

As a result, investigators accelerated their search and alerted immigration authorities amid fears the suspect could leave Thailand.

Separately, officers from Metropolitan Police Division 1 and Din Daeng Police Station assembled witness testimony, forensic reports and digital evidence.

Subsequently, investigators sought an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court. The court approved warrant number 3342/2569 on June 12, 2026.

The warrant accused Mr Hein Zaw Htay of intentional murder. It also included concealing, moving or destroying a corpse or body parts to hide the death or its cause, along with causing damage.

Following the court approval, police teams launched a rapid search operation across Bangkok. The manhunt ended near Victory Monument only hours later.

CCTV suitcase footage leads police to suspect and a rapid manhunt across Bangkok before his arrest

There, officers arrested Mr Hein Zaw Htay before he could escape. He was informed of his legal rights and taken for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, investigators continued examining the possible motive behind the killing. Relatives told police they believed jealousy may have played a role after the suspect suspected the victim of seeing another man.

Nevertheless, detectives have not reached a final conclusion regarding the motive. The investigation remains active as evidence continues to be examined.

As part of this, forensic teams are analysing the plastic container, the apartment and all recovered evidence. Additional CCTV footage is also being reviewed.

On another front, investigators continue searching for the missing body parts and interviewing people connected to the victim and suspect.

Investigators examine the motive and remaining evidence as a murder case file is prepared by police teams

The case file will include forensic results, witness statements, CCTV recordings and evidence obtained during questioning.

The investigation remains under the control of Din Daeng Police Station with assistance from Metropolitan Police Division 1.

The arrest marked a swift breakthrough in one of Bangkok’s most disturbing homicide investigations in recent months. However, detectives continue working to establish every movement, action and event surrounding the victim’s final days.

Police confirmed Mr Hein Zaw Htay remains in custody and will face further proceedings under Thai law as the investigation continues.

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