Pattaya police probe the brutal killing of Russian man Mikhail Emelianov after his dismembered remains were found across multiple sites. Two Russians are held as investigators uncover threats, CCTV evidence, missing body parts and chilling final messages.

Police arrested two men on Sunday in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Mikhail Emelianov in early January. Yaroslav Temidov, 35, and Dmitry Masdalev, 38, were detained at a Bangkok hotel. Investigators are focusing on whether the Russian national, who lived in Thailand for two years, was killed for his organs. Police say Emelianov owed $120,000, or about ฿3.7 million, to Russian compatriots and had received threatening messages on his phone. Officers believe he was murdered shortly after meeting the two suspects at a property in Nong Prue, Pattaya, on January 8. He is believed to have died from blunt force trauma. CCTV later showed one suspect riding Emelianov’s motorbike with packages stuffed into the unlatched seat compartment as he left the property.

Police in Pattaya are intensifying their investigation into the killing of Russian national Mikhail Emelianov, following extensive forensic discoveries and arrests. The victim, aged 30, had lived in Pattaya for roughly two years before disappearing in early January. Subsequently, his dismembered remains were uncovered across multiple sites in Chonburi province.

Initially, Emelianov was reported missing after contact with his family abruptly ended. Shortly afterwards, his mother, Olga Lasabenko, became alarmed and began gathering information. As a result, she flew from Russia to Thailand and filed a missing person report on January 8 at Nong Prue Police Station.

According to Lasabenko, her son had been involved in business activities in Pattaya. Before disappearing, he told her he was meeting two Russian associates to resolve financial matters. Notably, he shared his live location with her during his final movements.

Final messages, threats, and last known movements before contact with Emelianov abruptly ended

Meanwhile, Emelianov sent a final message expressing fear for his safety. In that message, he warned that silence beyond two hours meant danger. Shortly after, communication stopped entirely.

In addition, Lasabenko provided police with threatening messages sent to her son. These messages were written in Russian and demanded repayment of more than $120,000, or about 3.7 million baht. Furthermore, some messages referenced drugs, including cocaine.

As the investigation progressed, police received reports of unusual findings near a pond in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District. Consequently, officers and rescue teams launched coordinated searches of overgrown land near Soi Phatthanakan 4. During these searches, human remains were uncovered in shallow graves.

According to investigators, the body had been dismembered and separated. In total, remains were recovered from at least five locations. Additionally, some searches indicated as many as seven burial points across the area.

Dismembered remains recovered from multiple burial sites during coordinated police and rescue searches

Importantly, among the recovered remains was the victim’s severed head. Police found it wrapped in black plastic and buried separately from other body parts. As a result, forensic teams were able to strengthen identification efforts.

However, when forensic officers assembled the remains, major sections were missing. Specifically, the area from the chest to the waist could not be located. Despite repeated searches, those body sections remain unaccounted for.

Because of this discovery, police expanded the scope of the investigation. Officers are examining whether internal organs were removed after death. This inquiry followed forensic documentation of the missing sections.

Preliminary examinations suggested Emelianov had been dead for at least ten days before discovery. Decomposition levels supported that assessment. Additionally, injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, according to investigators.

Forensics confirm blunt force trauma, missing torso sections and extended period before discovery

Following recovery, each body part was photographed and documented. Subsequently, forensic teams transported the remains for further examination. Authorities stated that all procedures followed standard forensic protocols.

Soon after, identification was formally confirmed. Clothing, tattoos, and physical characteristics matched Emelianov. Later, Lasabenko identified her son at Nong Prue Police Station.

At the same time, police began tracing Emelianov’s final movements. Investigators focused on individuals he met shortly before his disappearance. As a result, attention turned to two Russian nationals known to the victim.

Subsequently, Pattaya Provincial Court issued arrest warrants. The warrants covered premeditated murder, concealment and disposal of a corpse, and unlawful detention resulting in death. Investigators also cited possible ransom-related elements.

Arrest warrants issued as investigators focus on two Russian nationals linked to victim’s final meeting

On February 1, police arrested two Russian men in Bangkok. The suspects were detained at a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 71 in the Phra Khanong district. They were later transferred to Nong Prue Police Station.

Police identified the suspects as Yaroslav Temidov, 35, and Dmitry Masdalev, 38. Both are Russian nationals. They remain in custody pending further questioning.

During initial interrogation, police said both men admitted knowing Emelianov. They also acknowledged experiencing financial problems. However, investigators stated the suspects provided limited cooperation.

Meanwhile, police traced the suspected murder scene to a residence in Nong Prue Subdistrict. The property is a two-story townhome located about one kilometre from the burial sites. As a result, forensic teams sealed the house for examination.

Forensic teams examine Nong Prue residence believed to be primary murder and dismemberment site

Inside the residence, officers searched for physical evidence. This included sharp tools believed capable of cutting flesh and bone. Additionally, investigators collected fingerprints and biological traces.

At the same time, CCTV footage emerged as a key piece of evidence. Cameras from a housing estate in Soi Phatthanakan 4 recorded activity on January 9 at 3:18 p.m. The footage showed two men riding a motorcycle away from the area.

Notably, the motorcycle seat appeared partially ajar in the footage. Because of this detail, investigators suspected items were hidden beneath the seat. Police later linked this observation to the transport of body parts.

The motorcycle was identified as a Yamaha N-MAX, bronze-grey in colour, with Chonburi license plates. Authorities confirmed it had been rented by Emelianov before his disappearance. Later, police said the suspects used the same vehicle.

CCTV footage links victim’s rented motorcycle to movements following the estimated time of death

According to investigators, the motorcycle was used to transport body parts. The remains were allegedly placed in black bags and concealed under the seat. These bags were later buried across several locations.

On February 2 at 10:30 a.m., forensic officers conducted a detailed inspection of the motorcycle. The inspection was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Chokchai Ngamwong, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 2. He was joined by senior forensic officials.

During the examination, officers focused on the storage compartment beneath the seat. As a result, bloodstains were discovered inside the compartment. Samples were collected for forensic analysis.

According to police, the bloodstains support the transport timeline. CCTV footage showed the suspects riding shortly after the estimated time of death. Therefore, investigators believe the movements occurred within hours, or possibly minutes.

Bloodstains under motorcycle seat reinforce timeline and suspected transport of dismembered remains

In addition, officers noted the seat was not properly secured as the motorcycle departed. Investigators highlighted this detail during a frame-by-frame review of the footage. Meanwhile, search teams expanded operations in nearby forested land. The area covered more than 10 rai and was densely overgrown. Despite these conditions, additional remains were recovered.

When forensic teams reassembled the remains, the absence of the torso section became clear. The chest-to-waist portion was missing. Several internal organs could not be located.

Because of this, police widened forensic inquiries. Investigators are examining whether organs were intentionally removed after death. Authorities emphasised that this line of inquiry remains under investigation.

Importantly, police confirmed that earlier threatening messages referenced organ removal. These messages were logged as evidence and added to the case file. Officers are examining their relevance to the missing body sections.

Missing torso and messages about organ removal deepen the scope of forensic and criminal inquiries

At the same time, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting attempts to mislead authorities. Police believe the suspects staged false search efforts to deflect suspicion. This involved contacting local individuals.

One such individual was a 16-year-old Thai boy. According to relatives, he was offered 2,500 baht to help locate Emelianov. He was shown a passport photograph of the victim.

According to the boy’s uncle, a Thai woman approached the teenager on January 9. She claimed the foreign man had disappeared due to personal problems. She asked for help searching nearby areas. The teenager searched but found nothing. Later, after news of the murder emerged, he informed his family. Subsequently, police questioned him as a witness.

Authorities confirmed the teenager is not a suspect. Instead, he is considered a key witness. Police are also questioning other Thai nationals contacted during the same period. Further details emerged from neighbours near the suspected crime scene. One neighbour described an encounter on the night of January 9, around 8:50 p.m. According to the account, one suspect claimed he had lost his house keys.

Witness accounts describe staged searches, hired locals, and suspicious behaviour near crime scene

The man asked for help contacting a locksmith. He also borrowed 500 baht to pay for the service. The neighbour agreed and lent him the money.

According to the neighbour, the money was returned the next morning. Shortly afterwards, the suspect left the residence. At the time, the incident did not raise suspicion. Later, residents learned a murder had occurred inside the house. Neighbours said they were shocked by the revelation. Police confirmed the killing took place inside the residence.

Elsewhere, another resident living near a burial site reported suspicious activity. A 53-year-old woman said her dog dragged home an item with bloodstains. The item emitted a strong odour. Additionally, she recalled seeing a man carrying a shovel in the area days earlier. However, she said she could not confirm any connection to the crime.

Following these reports, police intensified searches in surrounding areas. Officers recovered additional evidence linked to the case. Rescue teams assisted with recovery operations. Police Major General Phongphan Wongmaneethet confirmed that all recovered remains were documented. He stated that forensic teams followed established procedures throughout the process.

Currently, the two Russian suspects remain in custody at Nong Prue Police Station. Police continue to gather physical, digital, and testimonial evidence. Further questioning is planned. Meanwhile, searches for the missing body sections continue. Forensic analysis remains ongoing. Authorities said further updates will be released as developments occur.

Further reading:

Pattaya Police comb site in Bang Lamung for missing Russian man believed murdered and dismembered

Thieving Russians who took off with 2kg of pot from a shop in Pattaya sought by police. Reward offered

Another UK tourist couple arrested with a £1 million haul of cannabis after their holiday in Thailand. Pot crackdown

Cannabis regulatory regime expected in June ending pot free for all with medical certification needed to buy the drug

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Because of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists previously paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police. Europe and London presently targeted

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to further plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>