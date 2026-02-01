Russian man Mikhail Emelianov vanished after debt threats and was later found dismembered and buried in Chonburi. Police believe the killing was revenge over unpaid debts and have detained a foreign suspect in Bangkok as a major cross-border investigation continues.

Police on Sunday combed a site in the Bang Lamung area of Chonburi, near Pattaya, where they found what they believe to be the remains of 30-year-old Russian national Mikhail Emelianov. Mr Emelianov is believed to have been captured, murdered, and dismembered by a group, possibly other foreigners, over unpaid debts. His mother, Olga Lasabenko, filed a missing person report just over 24 hours after he disappeared. At the same time, she alerted Pattaya police to threats made against her son by another Russian national.

Police believe a Russian national was murdered, dismembered, and buried in the Bang Lamung area of Chonburi Province. Investigators believe the motive was revenge linked to unpaid debts. As a result, provincial and local police units launched a coordinated investigation. The case involves foreign nationals and was therefore a cross-border enquiry. Consequently, senior officers quickly took control.

The victim is believed to be Mikhail Emelianov, a 30-year-old Russian national. According to police records, he disappeared without warning. He was last seen on January 7, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. After that time, all contact abruptly stopped. Subsequently, his movements could not be traced.

Reports suggest that the Russian had just borrowed $10,000 for a cannabis-related venture. In brief, this was from other Russian nationals.

Threats over unpaid debts emerge as police review messages linked to Russian’s disappearance

Earlier, Emelianov had reportedly received repeated threats. According to investigators, the messages came from a fellow Russian national. The messages demanded repayment of a debt exceeding $120,000. In Thai currency, the amount is about 3.7 million baht. Notably, the threats were delivered through chat messages.

In those messages, the tone escalated sharply. Specifically, the sender warned of severe consequences if payment was not made. According to police, some messages threatened that the victim’s organs would be sold. As a result, investigators now consider the messages a central piece of evidence. These communications are being examined in detail.

Meanwhile, concern grew within the victim’s family. Therefore, his mother, Olga Lasabenko, aged 51, flew from Russia to Thailand in mid-January. Shortly after arriving, she contacted local police. She had earlier filed a formal missing person report. In her statement, she expressed fears for her son’s safety.

The missing person report was filed on January 8, 2026, before she arrived in Thailand. At that stage, Emelianov had already been out of contact for over 24 hours. Moreover, his mother provided police with copies of the threatening messages. These materials were added to the case file. Consequently, the investigation was escalated.

Multi-unit police search launched as senior officers trace final movements through CCTV

Following the complaint, senior police ordered an intensive search. As a result, multiple units were assigned to the case. Pol. Col. Natthaphol Phongsookskul, Superintendent of Nong Prue Police Station, led the operation. At the same time, Pol. Col. Phaskorn Phaijit joined from the Chonburi Provincial Investigation Division. Together, they formed a joint investigative team.

Investigators then focused on reconstructing the victim’s final movements. Specifically, they traced and examined CCTV footage. Cameras from roads, residential areas, and nearby businesses were reviewed. However, the footage initially produced no decisive breakthrough. Despite this, the search continued.

As the investigation expanded, police widened their geographic focus. Consequently, officers examined less populated and remote locations. These areas included vacant land and sites with limited public access. Investigators continued this process for several weeks. Eventually, the effort led to a critical discovery.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on February 1, investigators located human remains near a pond. The site was in Soi Phatthanakan 4, Moo 10. This area lies within Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Importantly, the location is a vacant plot of land. The land covers about 10 rai.

Dismembered remains found buried across multiple shallow graves on vacant land in Bang Lamung

At the scene, police found a dismembered body buried in multiple locations. Initially, authorities reported five burial points. Later, further examination identified additional nearby spots. Each burial location was spaced about one to two meters apart. As a result, the remains were spread across the area.

Some body parts were wrapped in black plastic bags. Others were wrapped in clothing. Notably, the clothing matched what Emelianov wore before his disappearance. The items included a black crew-neck shirt and light green trousers.

According to police, these clothing items matched descriptions from the victim’s final day. As a result, investigators believe the remains are likely his. However, formal identification has not yet been completed. At this stage, forensic confirmation is still required. DNA testing and autopsy results are pending.

After the discovery, officers immediately notified senior command. Consequently, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongphan Wongmanithet, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, travelled to the scene. He was accompanied by investigators from Nong Prue Police Station. Officers from Chonburi Forensic Science Division 2 also attended. A coroner joined the on-site examination.

Suspect detained in Bangkok as police examine debt dispute and continue forensic analysis

Authorities documented the scene in detail. Meanwhile, forensic officers collected soil samples and packaging materials. Clothing found with the remains was secured as evidence. All body parts were carefully exhumed and sent for forensic analysis.

Police stated that the victim had been missing for more than 23 days. Therefore, the condition of the remains is consistent with the timeline. However, investigators emphasised that only forensic results can confirm identity. Until then, the case remains under active investigation.

Meanwhile, Chonburi Provincial Police reported a significant development. A suspect has been apprehended in Bangkok. The suspect is a foreign national. He is currently being interrogated by investigators. Police have not released his identity.

Investigation continues as police question detained foreign suspect over alleged debt motive

At this stage, no formal charges have been announced. However, investigators are questioning the suspect about the debt dispute. They are also examining links to other individuals. According to police, the motive is believed to be debt-related. This belief is based on the recovered chat messages.

In particular, investigators are analysing threats tied to the $120,000 demand. The messages are being reviewed alongside financial information. As a result, police are working to establish timelines and responsibility. Authorities stated that further investigation is required.

For now, the crime scene has been secured. Investigators continue to analyse forensic and digital evidence. Additional suspects may be identified. Police said further updates will be released as confirmed information becomes available.

