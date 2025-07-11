Thieving Russians who took off with 2kg of pot from a shop in Pattaya sought by police. Reward offered

Three Russian men brazenly stole 2kg of premium cannabis worth ฿160,000 from a Pattaya clinic. They distracted the manager, grabbed the stash and fled in a blue Ford Focus. Police hunt suspects with a ฿20,000 reward offered for info leading to their arrest.

Thai police in Pattaya are hunting three Russian nationals who brazenly stole 2 kilograms of premium cannabis from a local shop last Friday. The trio bargained the price down to ฿160,000, then snatched the stash when the manager stepped away for paperwork. They tossed the buds into a waiting Ford Focus and fled. The shop is now offering a ฿20,000 reward for any leads that bring the thieves to justice.

A group of three Russian men allegedly stole premium cannabis worth nearly ฿160,000 ($4,900) from a Thai clinic last Friday night. The theft took place at a cannabis clinic on Soi Khao To Road in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung District.

According to the owner, 55-year-old Chuanchom Panboon, the incident unfolded at around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2025. The men entered the clinic speaking Russian and arrived in a blue Ford sedan. Notably, they appeared calm and professional.

The group claimed they were interested in purchasing 2 kilograms of high-grade organic dried cannabis buds. Chuanchom said they spoke politely and asked detailed questions. They negotiated for more than 30 minutes. Eventually, they settled on a price of ฿160,000 or roughly $4,900.

Russian thieves distract clinic manager and steal ฿160,000 in cannabis before fleeing in a Ford Focus

Chuanchom then prepared the product and placed the package on the store counter. He briefly turned away to retrieve official sales documents. During this short time, the three men saw their opportunity. They grabbed the cannabis, exited the clinic and fled in their car.

“When I turned back, they were already rushing out the door,” Chuanchom told reporters on July 9. “They planned this robbery in advance.”

CCTV footage confirms the timeline. It shows the men entering the clinic at 9:27 p.m. They are seen leaving hastily at 9:57 p.m., with one suspect carrying a backpack believed to hold the stolen cannabis.

Immediately afterwards, the suspects entered their vehicle and drove away toward Soi Khao Talo. The blue Ford Focus sedan has not yet been located.

Chuanchom filed a police report at Nong Prue Police Station the same night. He submitted CCTV footage and a description of the suspects. Authorities believe the men may have scouted the location beforehand.

Clinic owner offers reward as viral footage sparks safety fears in Pattaya’s already embattled cannabis trade

To aid the investigation, Chuanchom is offering a ฿20,000 ($615) reward for any information that leads to the suspects’ arrest. He has also made a public appeal through Facebook and local news outlets.

“Please help us catch them,” he said. “This was a serious crime and we need justice.”

The case has since gone viral on social media. Many local users are sharing the suspects’ images and details of the vehicle. The footage has sparked concern among other cannabis business owners in Pattaya.

Notably, the robbery also highlights a deeper issue in Thailand’s cannabis trade. At present, cannabis is legal in Thailand, but regulation is still evolving. Currently, there are no clear restrictions on bulk retail sales. This legal gap has left clinics vulnerable to exploitation.

However, that will soon change. From mid-November 2025, new regulations will take effect nationwide. These laws will ban sales of bulk cannabis to individual customers.

New Thai cannabis laws to end bulk sales and tighten patient limits from November 2025

Under the new rules, only medical patients with valid prescriptions will be allowed to purchase cannabis.

Furthermore, the maximum permitted quantity will be limited to 30 grams or a 30-day supply.

Clinics and retailers will be required to track sales more strictly. Therefore, large orders like the one involved in this theft—2kg or more—will be outlawed. The new policy aims to reduce abuse, prevent illegal exports and protect legitimate patients.

Authorities say the robbery may be linked to international criminal networks. In fact, in recent months, Thai officials have intercepted cannabis shipments of a similar size en route to Europe.

These shipments were often disguised in tourist luggage. Moreover, several reports suggest organised groups may be exploiting Thailand’s relaxed cannabis laws to smuggle large quantities abroad.

Cannabis theft linked to trafficking as police warn of foreign gangs abusing Thai law loopholes

These groups target retail shops that sell in bulk without tight documentation. For example, the value of 2kg of cannabis in London would be £20,000 or $27,155, but it can rise to up to five times that amount depending on quality and market availability.

“This case looks like more than just theft,” a police official told local reporters. “It could be part of a larger criminal operation.” As a result, police are now treating the case as both theft and potential involvement in international cannabis trafficking.

Shop owner Chuanchom agrees. “These men weren’t amateurs,” he said. “They knew exactly what to say, what to ask, and how to disappear.”

Meanwhile, business owners across Pattaya are being urged to take additional precautions. Authorities recommend verifying customer identity, refusing large orders and never leaving expensive products unattended.

Clinics remain exposed as officials urge precautions before the law change takes effect in November

Until the new cannabis laws take effect, clinics remain at risk from similar crimes. As a result, some are calling for interim measures or emergency guidelines.

For now, police are continuing to review surveillance footage and canvass local areas for leads. They are also working with immigration authorities to track possible exits by the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nong Prue Police Station or report tips via official hotlines. Anonymity is guaranteed and the ฿20,000 reward remains available.

“This isn’t just about cannabis,” Chuanchom said. “It’s about trust, safety, and enforcing the law.”

