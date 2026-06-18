Hitman wanted by police for murder live streamed arrest scene and washed his teeth as officers waited

A suspected shotgun killer accused of executing a Buriram lottery vendor stunned police by brushing his teeth on a livestream as officers surrounded his Sa Kaeo hideout. Minutes later, he surrendered, ending a manhunt that uncovered 140 meth pills beside the victim’s body.

A suspected shotgun killer accused of executing a lottery vendor in Buriram stunned police by livestreaming himself brushing his teeth as officers surrounded his Sa Kaeo hideout, declaring “this game is over” and telling them to “wait a moment” before surrendering. The dramatic arrest capped a rapid manhunt sparked by CCTV footage of the deadly ambush, while 140 methamphetamine tablets found beside the victim’s body opened a second investigation and raised fresh questions about the motive behind a killing police believe may have ended with an attempted dash for the Cambodian border to escape the jurisdiction.

A suspected gunman accused of blasting a lottery vendor to death in Buriram calmly brushed his teeth during a livestream as police closed in on his hideout. Trapped inside a rental room in Sa Kaeo, he declared that “this game is over”, told officers to “wait a moment” and then surrendered.

The bizarre scene unfolded on Wednesday afternoon after investigators tracked a white Honda City linked to the killing. aActing on a tip-off, police surrounded a room at a rental complex in Baan Mai Nong Sai subdistrict in Aranyaprathet district. The location lies close to the Cambodian border.

Leading the operation was Pol Col Jaturaphat Singhatthit, deputy commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police. Also present was Pol Col Damrong Iampairoj, chief of the provincial Investigation Division. In addition, Pol Col Chaturaphat Singhasit, deputy commander for investigations, joined the raid.

Gunman brushes teeth on livestream and tells police to wait as officers close in on border hideout

After arriving, officers ordered those inside to come out. Instead, one suspect switched on a livestream. As police waited outside, the man brushed his teeth and addressed viewers. He calmly explained that officers had surrounded the room. He then announced that “this game is over”. Moreover, he told viewers to take care of themselves.

Investigators believe the comments may have been directed at drug associates. At one stage, the suspect shouted through the door. “Wait a moment,” he told officers outside. Moments later, the standoff ended.

Shortly afterwards, three people emerged from the room and surrendered without resistance. Police identified them as Sutthirak, known as “Thi”, 24, the suspected gunman. Alongside him was Kiattisak, known as “Earth”, 26, the suspected driver. Also detained was Nuntita, 23, the girlfriend of the suspected shooter.

Following the surrender, officers took all three into custody for questioning. Subsequently, Prakhon Chai Police Station was notified to arrange their transfer. Investigators there are leading the murder inquiry.

Three suspects surrender peacefully after police trace the white Honda City to a Sa Kaeo rental room

The arrests capped a rapid manhunt following a deadly ambush in Buriram. Earlier, at about 12.58am on Tuesday, lottery vendor Pichit, 40, was riding his motorcycle into an alley in Ban Pradeak village. The village is located in Moo 3 of Lawia subdistrict in Prakhon Chai district.

According to investigators, a white sedan pulled alongside the motorcycle. Clear CCTV footage captured what happened next. The recordings showed the victim arguing with people inside the vehicle only moments before the shooting.

Then violence erupted.

Police said one of the occupants used a shotgun to fire at Pichit. As a result, he crashed from his motorcycle onto the road. The gunman then got out of the sedan. He approached the fallen victim before firing a second shot. In total, investigators said two shots were fired.

Pichit died instantly at the scene.

CCTV captures final argument before shotgun attack leaves lottery vendor dead in Buriram alley

Meanwhile, the suspects fled in the white sedan. Detectives immediately began reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. In response, Pol Col Wisanu Apornphong, superintendent of Prakhon Chai Police Station, coordinated with neighbouring police units. Officers believed the suspects had not travelled far.

As part of the investigation, police examined the scene in detail. There they discovered 140 methamphetamine tablets lying between the victim’s legs. Notably, the discovery introduced a significant new line of inquiry.

Although Pichit worked as a lottery vendor, investigators are examining whether the dispute was linked to drug trafficking. So far, police have not disclosed a motive. Nevertheless, the methamphetamine tablets have become a key focus of the investigation.

In parallel, detectives expanded their search for the white Honda City seen in the CCTV footage. The vehicle quickly became central to the case. After tracing its movements, investigators received information placing it at the rental complex in Aranyaprathet.

Meth tablets found beside the victim as detectives probe a drug link and track suspects to the border area

On another front, police began examining why the suspects travelled to Sa Kaeo after the shooting. The province borders Cambodia and contains several crossing points. Consequently, investigators suspect the group may have been preparing to leave Thailand through natural border routes.

Once officers confirmed the vehicle’s location, the operation moved swiftly. Police sealed off the property and surrounded the room. However, instead of a confrontation, they were met with an unexpected livestream.

Separately, investigators are continuing to analyse CCTV footage, witness accounts and forensic evidence. They are also examining the role played by each suspect before and after the shooting. Furthermore, officers are investigating whether additional people were involved.

For now, the image that remains is an unusual one. A murder suspect, cornered by police, brushing his teeth on a livestream, declaring “this game is over” and making officers wait before stepping outside to surrender.

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