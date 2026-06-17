Three men are jailed after a Bangkok court denied bail over the killing of a cannabis dealer whose body was stuffed into a plastic container and hidden in a cultivation bin. The alleged killer later told reporters he is waiting for the victim to appear in a dream and apologise.

The law tightened its grip on three accused killers on Wednesday as the Criminal Court denied bail and ordered them jailed pending further investigation into the murder of a cannabis dealer in Don Mueang. Prosecutors say the victim was stabbed during a dispute over a watch before his body was hidden inside a cultivation bin, while the alleged killer continued to make startling remarks to reporters before appearing in court to face police charges.

Three men accused of murdering a cannabis grower and dealer in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district were denied bail on Wednesday after appearing before the Criminal Court. Judges accepted police objections and ordered all three held in custody.

The court ruled that the allegations were severe. It also accepted arguments that the suspects could flee if released.

At 1 pm, investigators from Don Mueang Police Station brought the three men before the court. They requested an initial 12-day detention order. The suspects were identified as Supakorn Chinsri, 27, from Pathum Thani, Kritthanat Sripumchai, 24, from Bangkok, and Chayapol Chaisri, 27, from Lopburi.

Watch dispute turns deadly as cannabis dealer is stabbed and hidden inside cultivation bin at home

All three are accused of the death of 34-year-old Chaisit Khanta, known as “Poy”. Police say Chaisit ran a cannabis business from a two-storey townhouse in Don Mueang. The property also housed cannabis cultivation equipment. Investigators allege he was stabbed to death inside the building on Sunday, June 14.

The killing is said to have stemmed from a dispute over a watch. Earlier, Chaisit had reported the alleged theft to local police. Afterwards, the three suspects went to his home. Police believe the men intended to discuss the dispute. Instead, investigators say the meeting ended in bloodshed.

According to police, Supakorn stabbed Chaisit during the confrontation. Chayapol and Kritthanat were also present. Following the killing, the body was allegedly stuffed into a large plastic container. It was then hidden inside a cannabis cultivation bin on the second floor. Police later described the concealment as a key element of the case.

Initially, officers attended the property because of the watch complaint. However, the investigation took a dramatic turn. An anonymous caller later informed police that a murder had occurred inside the townhouse. As a result, officers returned to the address. During that visit, they discovered Chaisit’s body concealed inside the building.

Court rejects bail bid after police warn suspects could flee over murder and body concealment

Notably, investigators said Supakorn confessed during questioning. By comparison, the other two suspects denied the charges. Police subsequently opposed bail for all three men. Investigators cited both the alleged murder and the concealment of the body.

In response, defence lawyers submitted bail applications supported by collateral. The effort failed. The court ruled that the allegations showed a brazen disregard for the law. Moreover, judges accepted police concerns about a possible flight risk. Consequently, the bail requests were rejected. Detention warrants were then issued. The three men were later transferred to Bangkok Special Prison.

Meanwhile, reporters gathered behind Don Mueang Police Station before the court appearance. Police prepared to move the suspects through a rear exit. Before that happened, one suspect, believed to be Supakorn, called out from a detention room window. He then began speaking with journalists waiting below.

At first, Supakorn joked with reporters. Soon afterwards, he addressed questions about the killing. He admitted feeling remorse. At the same time, he described the stabbing as an accident. However, he refused to explain exactly what he meant.

Suspect says victim’s belongings were discarded and claims drink left his memory unclear afterwards

Attention then turned to belongings allegedly removed from the victim’s home. Supakorn claimed he disposed of them. Asked where they went, he replied: “I threw them away.”

Reporters pressed further. They asked why he had not used the rubbish bin outside the house. Supakorn answered: “Then other people would know.”

The questioning continued. Journalists asked why the victim’s possessions had been removed at all. Supakorn claimed he could not remember clearly. He blamed alcohol and exhaustion. “I can’t remember because I was drunk and I hadn’t gotten enough sleep, but now I’ve slept well,” he said.

Separately, reporters asked about his state of mind after the killing. Supakorn insisted he felt remorse. Yet he repeatedly returned to one point. He claimed the victim had insulted his parents before the violence erupted.

Accused killer says he awaits apology from victim and claims parents were insulted first

According to Supakorn, the remarks were made during the watch dispute. He said he dislikes being spoken to disrespectfully. Throughout the exchange, he referred several times to comments directed at his parents.

On another front, journalists asked whether he had apologised. Supakorn said he had apologised to his mother. His response regarding the victim was very different.

“I’m waiting for him to apologise first because he insulted my parents,” he said.

Reporters immediately challenged the remark. They asked how the victim could apologise. Supakorn replied: “I’m waiting for him to appear in my dreams.”

Questions then turned to spiritual rituals. Reporters asked whether he had performed any ceremony for the victim. Supakorn declined to answer.

Smiling suspect climbs cell bars and denies theft as reporters question him before court trip

As part of the media scrum, journalists closely observed his behaviour. At several points, he climbed onto the iron bars covering the detention room window. Witnesses said he appeared calm. His voice did not sound strained. Reporters also noted his use of the informal pronoun “nu” when referring to himself.

Later, at approximately 10.20am, police escorted the suspects from the station. The three men were placed in a vehicle bound for the Criminal Court. During the journey, reporters continued shouting questions.

Again, Supakorn said he was saddened by what had happened. Nevertheless, he insisted he is always smiling. He also denied stealing any property from the victim.

In addition, he rejected suggestions that he intended to take Chaisit’s belongings. Instead, he again cited remarks made about his parents. He said he dislikes disrespectful language. Once more, he pointed to that claim when discussing the stabbing.

Elsewhere, Supakorn denied involvement in cannabis activities. He also denied acting on instructions from anyone else. No family member ordered the attack, he said. Likewise, no influential figure was involved.

Suspect apologises to family but repeats dream claim as murder investigation continues

The suspect also referred to his actions after the killing. He said that after returning home, he pulled a sarong over his head. The cloth had earlier been tied around his chest. He offered no further explanation.

Before arriving at court, Supakorn again mentioned the victim’s family. He said he wanted to apologise to them. Yet he repeated his earlier remarks regarding the dead man.

He told reporters he was still waiting for Chaisit to appear in a dream and apologise.

During the transfer, journalists watched the suspects closely. Supakorn smiled repeatedly. In contrast, the other two men appeared tense. Neither spoke as freely. Neither displayed the same relaxed demeanour.

For now, all three remain behind bars. Police continue examining evidence from the townhouse. Detectives are reviewing witness statements and forensic findings. They are also reconstructing the events surrounding the killing and the alleged cover-up. The investigation remains ongoing.

Further reading:

Three men arrested in Don Mueang area of Bangkok after a man was killed over the ownership of a watch

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Pattaya Police comb site in Bang Lamung for missing Russian man believed murdered and dismembered

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