Scots fighter dies after tuk-tuk fall in Phuket on Sunday. Driver charged by police over the incident

Scottish boxing champion Colin Cairney, 22, has died after a horror fall from a moving Phuket tuk-tuk. Police charged the driver after he admitted to hearing a noise and driving on. CCTV, failed ATM withdrawals and a fare dispute now fuel a criminal probe.

A late-night fare dispute, three failed ATM withdrawals, CCTV footage tracking a fatal journey and a driver’s admission that he heard a noise but kept driving are at the centre of a Phuket investigation after Scottish boxing champion Colin Cairney, 22, died from catastrophic head injuries suffered in a fall from a moving tuk-tuk. As police pursue criminal charges and await toxicology results, the tragedy has sent shockwaves from Patong’s nightlife district to Scotland, where tributes have poured in for the undefeated fighter.

A young Scottish boxing champion has died after a horrific fall from a moving tuk-tuk on a Phuket road. Colin Cairney, 22, succumbed to severe head injuries on Thursday after spending four days in a coma at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have charged the tuk-tuk driver involved with reckless driving causing death and failing to stop and provide assistance after an accident.

The fatal incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday on Phra Baramee Road in Patong, Kathu district. What began as a routine journey from Phuket’s nightlife district ended in a criminal investigation attracting attention in both Thailand and Scotland.

Fare dispute and failed ATM withdrawals preceded boxer’s final journey through Patong before tragedy

Police say Cairney had spent the evening in Patong before taking a red tuk-tuk towards a hotel near Kalim Beach. However, problems emerged when it came time to pay the fare. According to investigators, the young boxer did not have cash available. As a result, discussions began about finding a nearby ATM.

According to statements gathered by police, the driver took Cairney to three separate cash machines. Yet each withdrawal attempt failed. Consequently, the fare remained unpaid. The driver later told officers he decided to return the passengers to the original pick-up point in Patong.

At the centre of the case is a 34-year-old driver from Phatthalung province identified only as Kittipong. Police summoned him for questioning on June 15 after evidence linked him to the incident. During questioning, he admitted to transporting Cairney shortly before the fatal fall.

Investigators said the driver picked up two foreign tourists from the Bangla Road entertainment district. The passengers were a man and a woman. Initially, the journey appeared uneventful. Nevertheless, events took a dramatic turn after the unsuccessful ATM visits.

Driver says he heard a noise but continued on before discovering the passenger had disappeared

According to the driver’s account, he began travelling back towards Patong after abandoning efforts to obtain cash. While passing the hotel where the passengers had earlier stopped, he noticed something unusual involving the vehicle. Even so, he continued driving.

Moments later, he heard a noise coming from behind the tuk-tuk. Despite that, he did not stop to investigate. Instead, he continued along Phra Baramee Road. Only later did he realise something was seriously wrong.

After travelling approximately two kilometres, the driver discovered Cairney was no longer inside the vehicle. By then, the young Scotsman had already fallen onto the roadway. Crucially, the driver did not report the incident. Nor did he contact emergency services. Likewise, he did not stop to check what had happened.

Police said the suspect only later learned that Cairney had suffered catastrophic injuries. Those admissions now form a key part of the criminal case.

Police file two charges after suspect admits involvement and CCTV helps reconstruct events

In response, officers detained and questioned the driver at Patong Police Station. Following the interview, investigators filed two charges. The first concerns reckless driving causing death. The second relates to failing to stop, assist and report an accident.

Notably, police say the suspect confessed to both offences during questioning. Authorities also revealed that the tuk-tuk belonged to the driver’s brother. However, it was being rented and operated by the suspect as a passenger vehicle.

As part of the investigation, officers reviewed CCTV footage from several locations. That footage has helped reconstruct Cairney’s final movements. It has also provided investigators with a detailed timeline.

According to police, Cairney first travelled from an entertainment venue to a hotel near Kalim Beach. There, a dispute developed over payment. Hotel security personnel later provided information to investigators.

CCTV tracks final movements as boxer falls from rear of tuk-tuk on Phuket road at 4.02am

Police said Cairney unsuccessfully attempted to exchange a bank card for cash. However, those efforts failed. Therefore, he agreed to return to an ATM with the driver. A woman was seen leaving the hotel with him. Investigators are still examining her role in the events that followed.

Subsequently, CCTV footage captured the red tuk-tuk travelling back towards Patong at approximately 4.02 am. Significantly, the vehicle did not turn into the hotel entrance. Instead, it continued along the road.

Shortly afterwards, Cairney fell from the rear of the vehicle. He struck his head on the road surface with devastating force. The impact left him critically injured.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported him to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Doctors immediately began intensive treatment. Nevertheless, his condition remained grave throughout his stay.

Four days in a coma end in tragedy as the boxing community mourns undefeated Scottish fighter

For four days, Cairney remained unconscious in intensive care. Family members, friends and supporters followed developments closely. Ultimately, efforts to save him proved unsuccessful. His death was confirmed on Thursday.

The tragedy quickly spread beyond Phuket. International media outlets reported the case. Back in Scotland, tributes emerged from across the boxing community.

Cairney was an undefeated professional boxer and a championship winner. His death stunned teammates and supporters. In particular, members of the 1314 Boxing Club in the Braehead area of Stirling, Scotland, paid tribute to the young fighter.

Boxing club pays tribute as police examine alcohol tests and wider circumstances of death

In a statement, the club described him as far more than a teammate. “He wasn’t just a member of the club; he was family,” the statement said.

The tribute continued: “He was a huge part of Team 1314 and meant so much to so many people.”

Separately, investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Lt Col Surachart Thongyai of Patong Police Station confirmed that Cairney had travelled to Phuket with relatives and British friends.

On another front, officers are investigating whether alcohol played a role. According to Lt Col Surachart, friends arriving at the hospital appeared intoxicated. However, police stress that no conclusions have been reached.

Blood tests remain pending as police prepare the case file and discuss compensation with the family

To establish the facts, blood samples were collected from the victim. Those samples are being tested for alcohol and narcotics. At present, the official results remain pending.

Meanwhile, detectives continue gathering statements and reviewing evidence. The findings will be included in the final investigation file. Once complete, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors.

In parallel, discussions over compensation have begun. Police confirmed that talks are taking place with Cairney’s uncle, who lives in Phuket.

For now, the focus remains on the criminal investigation. What started as a dispute over a fare of 300 to 400 baht ended in tragedy on a dark Phuket road. A promising young boxer lost his life. Meanwhile, the driver who admitted hearing a noise and driving on now faces prosecution over the events of that early morning journey through Patong.

Further reading:

British boxer fights for life in Phuket after suffering head trauma after falling from a moving Tuk Tuk

Phuket Tuk Tuk driver’s fare from hell arrested. He was poisoned by a free coffee and had his gold stolen

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Superb policing leads to a bad day at the office on Sunday for gold shop robbing thug in Samut Sakhon

Insurgency links probed to Sunday evening’s precise and brutal gold shop heist which netted ฿24 million

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Insurgency erupts again in South with bold and brazen attacks on security forces shielded by border

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