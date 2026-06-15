British boxer fights for life in Phuket after suffering head trauma after falling from a moving Tuk Tuk

British boxer Colin Cairney, 29, lies in a Phuket coma after a horrifying fall from a moving tuk-tuk outside his hotel. CCTV revealed a fare dispute and a failed ATM trip before the driver carried on, leaving the fighter critically injured as police hunt him.

A night out in Phuket ended in horror for British boxer Colin Cairney, 29, when he fell from a moving tuk-tuk and suffered devastating head injuries that left him in a coma. Police are now hunting the driver who drove away as CCTV footage uncovered the final moments before a dispute over a fare turned into a life-threatening tragedy.

British professional boxer Colin Cairney, 29, lies in a coma after a horrifying fall from a moving tuk-tuk outside his Phuket hotel. Police are now hunting the driver who carried on driving after the boxer crashed head-first onto the road.

The dramatic incident unfolded before dawn on Saturday outside The Nature Hotel on Phra Baramee Road near Khalaim Beach. At about 4:10 am, Phuket Kusoltham Foundation rescuers received reports of an unconscious foreign man beside a pedestrian crossing. They found Cairney suffering severe head wounds and immediately began emergency assistance.

Subsequently, medics rushed the British boxer to Patong Hospital for urgent treatment. However, his injuries proved too serious for local care. He was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

Police turn to CCTV evidence after British boxer falls from Phuket tuk-tuk in dawn drama investigation

Initially, Patong police considered whether Cairney had been attacked and abandoned on the roadside. Yet CCTV footage from nearby buildings revealed a different and shocking chain of events. The recordings showed the 29-year-old falling from the rear of a red tuk-tuk shortly before rescuers reached him.

Meanwhile, the tuk-tuk driver did not stop after the fall. The vehicle continued towards Patong while the badly injured boxer remained on the road.

As a result, investigators shifted their focus towards tracing the driver and establishing the exact circumstances of the incident.

Further enquiries revealed Cairney had travelled to Phuket with relatives and friends. Earlier that night, he visited an entertainment venue before hiring a red tuk-tuk back to his accommodation shortly after 4am. CCTV footage and hotel security records later confirmed the vehicle arrived outside the hotel.

Fare dispute and ATM trip revealed before British boxer plunged from moving Phuket tuk-tuk on road

According to security guards, a fare disagreement began because Cairney had no cash available. He tried unsuccessfully to borrow money from hotel staff. Consequently, the driver agreed to take him to a nearby ATM to withdraw funds.

Separately, security guards later noticed what appeared to be the same red tuk-tuk passing the hotel area once again.

Crucially, the vehicle did not stop to drop off its passenger. CCTV cameras captured it passing The Nature Hotel at approximately 4:02am and travelling back towards Patong.

At that moment, Cairney was still inside the rear of the tuk-tuk. Moments later, he fell from the vehicle and his head struck the road with devastating force. In response, emergency crews transported him for life-saving treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Police examine CCTV, witnesses and friends as hunt continues for Phuket tuk-tuk driver after the crash

Notably, investigators have gathered CCTV recordings, hotel security information and witness accounts. They are now working to identify the tuk-tuk driver and locate the vehicle involved in the incident.

In parallel, officers are speaking with Cairney’s relatives and friends to reconstruct his final movements before the fall. As part of this investigation, police are examining every stage of his journey from the entertainment venue to the scene outside his hotel.

On another front, officers have not released the driver’s identity or disclosed possible charges. The investigation remains active as police continue searching for the person behind the wheel of the red tuk-tuk.

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