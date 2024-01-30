aA day of horrifying revelations, as 53-year-old Swiss husband, Mr Roland confessed to strangling his Thai wife, Orathai Posee-ngarm. The woman inherited ฿13 million in 2021. Shockingly, a ‘Jack of Hearts’ playing card was found in her mouth, challenging any claims that this was not a gruesome crime. It culminated on Monday in a cornfield, leaving the community stunned, angered and demanding justice.

There was devastating news from Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday as police arrested the 53-year-old Swiss husband for the murder of 46-year-old Orathai Posee-ngarm. In short, she went missing on January 8 last. Mr Roland was brought by police to a cornfield 6 kilometres from the home he previously shared with his wife to find her dried and decomposed body lying unburied on the ground. Earlier, the suspect had demanded his passport back from police before he was later interrogated and grilled for 5 hours. Finally, he confessed to murdering his wife by strangling her. Moreover, the already cruel fate of Ms Orathai took an even darker twist when police found a Jack of Hearts playing card lodged in her gullet with her mouth bound by duct tape.

A tale of cruelty, tragedy and foul murder emerged in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. In short, it came after a Swiss national identified as Mr Roland finally confessed.

In brief, he brutally and cruelly murdered his Thai wife, Orathai Posee-ngarm. Although police are still investigating, it appears that the Swiss man was angered by his wife’s incessant gambling on cards.

At the same time, he told Police Major General Thakur Natrisri of Provincial Police Region 3 that his wife was jealous. This was because she suspected he had another woman.

Earlier, Orathai’s sister’s testimony suggested she fought with her husband over his plan to visit Pattaya.

Hideous development as reports suggest police investigators found a Jack of Hearts card lodged at the back of the murdered woman’s mouth sealed with tape

Before, there were unconfirmed reports that a Jack of Hearts card was found in her gullet while her mouth was covered with duct tape.

The Swiss man, earlier on Monday, had tried to retrieve his passport from police. Instead, he found himself confronting the truth and hard questions from investigators.

Unable to answer, the wife killer caved and revealed the tissue of lies he had woven since January 8 last when he murdered Ms Orathai.

In contrast to the cruel death delivered by Mr Roland, her first, late husband in 2021 bequeathed Ms Orathai ฿13 million.

Certainly, the brutal crime, involving strangulation, comes as a shocking blow to the people in the Chaliang Subdistrict of Khonburi in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police discovered the decomposing body on its back in a lonely cornfield just 6 kilometres from the couple’s home. Mr Roland broke down under questioning

Earlier, police discovered the lifeless body in a cornfield. This was a mere 6 kilometres from the couple’s residence in Ban Khok Khang, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Afterwards, the grim details emerged during a lengthy police interrogation. Indeed, police grilled their suspect for over 5 hours.

Finally, Mr Roland admitted to murdering Orathai in a fit of rage following a heated argument. Police gave a harrowing account to the press based on the belated testimony of the accused.

Full identity of the Swiss man awaited as well as the exact charges being brought by police who are still actively pursuing their enquiries into the case

His account reveals that after taking his wife’s life, he transported her body on a motorcycle. Afterwards, he abandoned it in the desolate cornfield and travelled to Pattaya.

Significantly, the Swiss man’s full identity is still awaited.

The remains were found lying on its back just three metres from the entrance to a cornfield. Her body lay unburied. The corpse wore a black T-shirt. It was fully clothed with a coat and pants but had decomposed to just dry skin and bones.

The investigation took an even grislier turn when the authorities discovered a ‘Jack of Hearts’ card lodged in Orathai’s throat.

This contradicts Mr Roland’s initial claim of accidental strangulation. Furthermore, police have not yet charged the man but this development could mean a more serious charge of murder involving torture.

In brief, this appears to be a sadistic crime committed out of monstrous anger directed towards Mr Roland’s wife.

Grisly development has complicated the investigation

This discrepancy has complicated the case. Moreover, police enquiries are now looking into potentially more sinister foul play, abuse, or possible post-mortem manipulation of the corpse.

The grieving father of the deceased, Mr Thod Posingam, expressed a mix of sorrow and anger. He condemned Roland’s cruelty, citing the family’s past kindness towards him.

The grieving father urged karma to catch up with Roland during a lengthy prison sentence. The disconsolate father emphasised the severity of the offence.

Amid the unfolding tragedy, Roland now remains in police custody. He awaits formal charges. The investigators are meticulously examining all evidence and testimony. Police are trying to ensure a strong prosecution case to secure justice for the 46-year-old woman.

Further reading:

Swiss man waits at home for his missing Thai wife as local police search a nearby lake for her body as mood darkens

Man murdered by wife and stepchildren in Sisaket as police probe motive linked to a recent inheritance

Bridegroom murders his bride, mother-in-law, sister in law and a guest at his wedding night party

Groom jailed for life for murdering his fiancé days before the couple’s wedding – a tragic love triangle

Hard-up air conditioning repairman arrested for murder of wife and mother in Nakhon Ratchasima

Murdered woman may have died in an amorous liaison at her home in Nakhon Ratchasima, girl at school

44-year-old pervert to appear on kidnapping and murder charges following street attack in Bangkok

Elderly man murders wife in Nakhon Ratchasima after she denied him money for alcohol and cheap kicks

Bangkok Metropolitan police officer gets bail in court after admitting he killed his pretty wife unintentionally

Mother of woman who murdered her father and cut off his penis says she was sexually abused by the victim

Nakhon Si Thammarat woman denies murdering her own daughter over a land dispute on April 11th at her home

Gangster murders older man over illicit sexual relationship with his wife while held in prison on charges

Police probe mental health of suspected murderer who killed his wife and stepson in Maha Sarakham

Crazed man kills two in night of bloody murder in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday including ex-wife

Israeli wife murderer trying to evade Thai immigration blacklist back in prison where he belongs

Thai man brutally murders the man who took his wife as his own in a country that lives off passion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>