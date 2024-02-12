Russian fugitive nabbed in Pattaya after 10 years on the run for drug offences. ‘Mr Mikail’ was arrested on an Interpol Red Notice. The public is still urged to report illegal or suspicious actors. Officials warn that Thailand is no haven for gangsters and fugitives.

A Russian national with an outstanding warrant for drug offences was arrested last week in Pattaya. Stunned investigators previously discovered that the man had overstayed his visa in Thailand by over 10 years. The Russian known as ‘Mr Mikail’ was nabbed after a tip-off to local police by a volunteer.

Officers with the Immigration Bureau were taken aback this week after apprehending a Russian national in Chonburi. It subsequently emerged that the arrested man evaded police in Thailand for over a decade. The 34-year-old was identified by police on Friday last only as ‘Mr Mikail’.

Details of the arrest were given at the Immigration Bureau centre in Muang Thong Thani in a briefing by Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanart and Police Colonel Ploen Klinpayom.

According to Police Major General Phanthana, the investigation began in October 2023.

Investigation into reports of a suspicious Russian in Chonburi began in October 2023. Subject was a visa overstayer wanted by Interpol and Russian authorities

It came following a tip-off received by Chonburi Provincial Immigration regarding a suspicious Russian national residing in Thailand.

Further inquiries revealed that the individual, known as Mr Mikail, had overstayed his visa. At the same time, he was wanted by Russian authorities for drug-related offences. Interpol had also issued an international red notice for his arrest.

‘Mr Mikail’s permission to stay in the Kingdom had expired. However, he was frequently seen in Phuket and Chonburi provinces,’ explained Police Major General Phanthana. ‘Upon confirmation of his identity and location, a coordinated operation was planned to apprehend him at a residence in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.’

Arrest of Russian national in the Nong Prue area of Pattaya. Police, on Friday, encouraged people to report suspicious actors linked with illegal activity

The arrest was executed seamlessly, with Mr Mikail being taken into custody and subsequently handed over to the authorities for prosecution.

Police Major General Phanthana emphasised the importance of vigilance and urged the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the Immigration Bureau or local authorities.

The arrest of Mr Mikail underscores Thailand’s commitment to combating illegal elements and ensuring the safety and security of both citizens and visitors.

In particular, authorities emphasise the monitoring of suspicious foreigners subject to international arrest warrants.

The police are appealing to both Thai nationals and foreigners to be vigilant. Certainly, cooperation from the public in reporting any unlawful behaviour is essential to help maintain public safety.

‘We appreciate the cooperation of the public in helping us apprehend individuals like Mr Mikail,’ declared Police Major General Phanthana. ‘We will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the law and maintain order in our country.’

International fugitives are not safe in Thailand

The successful arrest of Mr Mikail serves as a warning to international fugitives seeking refuge in Thailand.

Undoubtedly, they can expect to be pursued and brought to justice, regardless of how long they manage to evade capture. Authorities are committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring criminals face the consequences of their actions.

Afterwards, police revealed that Mr Mikail was found hiding at his home in the Nong Prue area of Pattaya.

He was taken into custody by investigators from Pattaya City Police Station. Immigration Bureau officers received a tip from a volunteer working with the Royal Thai Police.

The arrested man travelled extensively within Thailand and was especially fond of spending time in both Phuket and Pattaya.

