Unstable Russian appeared to be in a disorientated state while still consuming alcohol when police knocked on the door of the seventh-floor apartment on Sunday morning from where his girlfriend had fallen to her death, from his own hands, just an hour or so earlier.

A Russian man is to face charges of intentional homicide in connection with the death of his 32-year-old partner at a condominium in the Jomtien area of Pattaya on Sunday morning after being seen on CCTV footage in a drunken state holding her legs as she hung, head down, from a window of a seventh-floor apartment. The woman later fell to her death after the man appeared to grow exhausted and surrendered his grip on her.

A 30-year-old Russian man was arrested by police in the Jomtien area of Pattaya on Sunday morning following the death of his 32-year-old girlfriend after she fell from a seventh-floor window of an apartment building where the couple were staying.

On Sunday afternoon, police revealed that the Russian, identified as Mr Feidov Barzinov, was being charged with intentional homicide.

Police officers called to the scene by local callers who witnessed the shocking scene unfolding in the Jomtien area of Pattaya early on Sunday morning

Police officers from Sattahip Police Station and an emergency response team arrived at an eight-story condominium complex after receiving reports from local people who witnessed the tragedy unfold.

After initially deploying rescue foundation emergency workers to retrieve the body of the woman, investigating officers entered the seventh-floor apartment where they met Feidov Barzinov holding a glass containing an alcoholic beverage.

The man appeared befuddled and intoxicated.

At first glance, the room to officers appeared chaotic, with belongings strewn and littered throughout with evidence that the couple had been consuming alcohol together.

Police had responded to the incident after being alerted by neighbours when the woman fell to her death.

Woman suffered severe head injuries

The response team to the incident was led by Police Colonel Wattanachai Sangrit, the Superintendent of Jomtien Police Station.

He was accompanied by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphan Sophi, the lead investigator at the police station and officers attached to the tourist police division of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

At the bottom of the building, police found the body of Ms Daria Ussifek.

She was lying face down. Her head had been badly damaged and her neck was broken. The area surrounding the body was covered in blood.

After police conducted a cursory search of the apartment in the presence of Mr Barzinov, they called for reinforcements as it became clear that the Russian man would have to be detained and brought to Jomtien Police Station to be detoxicated and at the very least, answer police questioning.

Unstable Russian, in a drunken state, told police the death of Ms Ussifek was an accident but was arrested by officers who called first for reinforcements

The Russian was very drunk and appeared mentally unstable at the scene.

He told officers that his girlfriend had climbed onto the window ledge and jumped off or fell after an accident.

Police at the apartment complex arrested Mr Barzinov who resisted being taken into custody and had to be dragged down to the ground floor of the building where in the lobby area he threw himself to the ground forcing police to manhandle him out of the building and at various stages, towards a waiting police vehicle.

At one point in a long drawn out ordeal for officers, he pretended to be unconscious resulting in an examination being carried out by emergency responders.

Police then had to manhandle the Russian into the back of the vehicle where officers supervised him as it drove off.

The arrest of Mr Barzinov involved approximately ten police officers and it was only after the Russian became physically exhausted that they were able to execute his arrest, physical removal to the back of a police truck and delivery to Jomtien police station.

Autopsy ordered as police find critical CCTV footage which has led to a charge of intentional homicide against the Russian for the death of his partner

Among the charges the Russian is facing are drunkenness and chaotic behaviour, as well as a possible charge of resisting arrest.

Later on Sunday at approximately 3 pm, Police Colonel Wattanachai Sangrit gave an update to reporters in which he revealed that police had been able to recover CCTV footage which monitored the specific window of the building in question at the time of the woman’s death.

It appeared that the woman clambered over the side of the window sill, with Mr Barzinov seen holding her two legs.

The couple remained in that position for some time, until it appeared that Mr Barzinov became exhausted, and let the woman’s body go, causing her to fall to her death.

An autopsy has been ordered on the body, including a toxicology report.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are expected to press substantial charges relating to the homicide of Ms Daria Ussifek against her Russian partner.

