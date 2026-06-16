Border Patrol policeman wins bail after Bangkok taxi stand bloodshed killed two riders and left a third injured. The officer apologised, admitted he started the clash and claimed he was surrounded as CCTV evidence becomes central to the murder probe.

A Border Patrol Police officer accused of gunning down two motorcycle taxi riders in a shocking Bangkok street confrontation has walked free on ฿500,000 bail, despite fierce objections from the victims’ wives as one survivor continues treatment. The accused officer lowered his head before reporters, apologised and admitted he started the clash, while also saying he had been surrounded, as his father demanded the public watch CCTV footage before judging the deadly gunfight that has placed the police force under intense scrutiny.

A Border Patrol Police officer accused of opening fire during a violent motorcycle taxi stand confrontation in Bangkok has been granted bail, even as the death toll from the early morning shooting climbed to two and a wounded survivor continued receiving treatment.

The Criminal Court approved the temporary release of Police Sergeant Major Namthap Phakawatthana, 33, a member of Border Patrol Police Division 21. However, the court imposed strict restrictions as the high-profile criminal investigation moved forward.

The officer is forbidden from interfering with evidence or taking any action that could obstruct the case. Additionally, he cannot travel outside Thailand without court permission, possess any firearm or make contact with the wives and relatives of the dead victims.

Court grants bail to Border Patrol officer as deadly Bangkok motorcycle taxi shooting probe continues

The court fixed bail at ฿500,000 after examining the circumstances surrounding the case. Notably, judges considered that the officer surrendered voluntarily after the shooting. They also took into account that he had a permanent residence and a stable government career.

The deadly confrontation unfolded outside the motorcycle taxi stand at the entrance to Soi Pracha Songkhro 38 in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district during the early hours of Sunday. According to investigators, a disagreement over a motorcycle taxi fare quickly spiralled into a heated argument before becoming a physical fight.

Seconds later, gunfire shattered the street. The shooting left three motorcycle taxi riders lying wounded near the stand where they worked.

Mr. Phurit, known as Boy, aged 37, was found dead on the pavement close to the motorcycle taxi queue. Police reported that he had suffered five gunshot wounds to his body.

Second victim dies after shooting as police examine deadly confrontation over disputed fare

Meanwhile, another rider, Mr. Charin, known as Ball, aged 48, was rushed from the scene for emergency medical treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he later died from his injuries, increasing the death toll from one to two.

A third victim, Mr. Kiattisak, aged 46, survived the attack but remained injured. As the investigation continued, officers confirmed that he was still receiving medical treatment.

Following the bloodshed, investigators identified Police Sergeant Major Namthap as the man who fired the weapon. Later, the officer surrendered to police and handed over the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

The weapon was immediately seized as evidence. In parallel, investigators began building the criminal case against the police officer.

During initial questioning, police said Namthap admitted firing the shots. According to his account to officers, he had spent the evening drinking with friends at a bar inside Soi Pracha Songkhro before the confrontation occurred.

Police say officer had been drinking before violent fare dispute turned into fatal gunfire

After leaving the bar, he walked to the nearby motorcycle taxi stand and asked about the fare. However, the conversation became tense after a disagreement over the amount charged.

Police said the verbal dispute developed into a physical confrontation. In his statement, the officer claimed that the dead riders and their companions attacked him.

As a result, he said he drew his firearm and opened fire. Afterwards, the officer left the area by taxi and returned to his room.

However, police said he later regained his composure and decided to surrender. He then approached officers and turned over the firearm involved in the incident.

The arrest was carried out without a court warrant due to the urgent circumstances of the case. Furthermore, investigators believed there were sufficient reasons to immediately detain the suspect.

Police also cited concerns that evidence could be affected or additional offences might occur. Subsequently, the officer was formally informed of his legal rights.

Investigators file serious charges as court hears case against a Border Patrol police suspect

Investigators filed three serious charges against him. These included intentional homicide, attempted homicide and carrying a firearm in a city, village or public place without reasonable cause.

On June 15, investigators from Huai Khwang Police Station escorted the accused officer to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road for his first remand hearing.

Police requested that the court approve a further 12-day detention period from June 15 until June 26. In response, investigators strongly opposed any temporary release.

Officers argued that the suspect might flee and become difficult to bring before the court at a later stage.

Separately, the wives of the two dead motorcycle taxi riders travelled to the Criminal Court to oppose the bail request. They expressed fears that the accused officer could evade the legal process if released.

Victims’ wives oppose bail as father offers Makkasan condominium to secure the temporary release of son

Nevertheless, the court first approved continued detention before examining the application for temporary release.

The officer’s father then stepped forward to seek his son’s freedom. He provided a condominium in Bangkok’s Makkasan area valued at approximately ฿1 million as collateral for the bail application.

Earlier, he had attempted to collect enough cash to secure the release. However, he was unable to raise the necessary amount and instead relied on the property.

After reviewing the application, the Criminal Court approved bail of ฿500,000. As part of the release conditions, the officer was ordered not to contact the victims’ families or interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Moreover, the court prohibited him from carrying any firearm while the case remains active. He was also ordered not to leave the country without judicial approval.

The accused officer attracted intense media attention as police moved him between custody and the court vehicle.

Accused officer apologises to reporters and says he was surrounded during the early morning street standoff.

With his head lowered, he walked past journalists wearing a hat to conceal his face. Reporters repeatedly attempted to question him about the deadly confrontation.

When asked whether he wished to address the victims’ families or the public, he gave a brief response. “I’m sorry,” he said.

Journalists then questioned whether he had started the confrontation. He answered simply: “Yes.”

He then repeated his apology before entering the vehicle. In another exchange, he stated that he had been surrounded and attacked by a group.

On another front, the officer’s father spoke publicly after meeting his son in custody. He appeared visibly emotional while describing the police officer’s mental state following the shooting.

The father said his son was suffering severe stress and was heartbroken after learning that two men had died.

Father urges the public to watch CCTV footage and explains his absence from the victims’ funeral

According to the father, his son explained that he believed he had no choice but to survive because people were running towards him.

At the same time, the father called on the public to examine CCTV recordings of the confrontation before deciding who was responsible for starting the violence.

Responding to claims from a victim’s wife that his son began the conflict, the father replied sharply: “Go watch the video. Even someone who isn’t mentally challenged knows that.”

The family also extended condolences to the relatives of the two dead motorcycle taxi riders. However, they decided not to attend the funeral ceremonies immediately.

The father explained that the family was occupied preparing legal documents and arranging financial matters connected to the bail process.

Additionally, he feared that appearing at the funeral so soon after the killings could create an emotional confrontation with the grieving relatives.

Nevertheless, he insisted that the family would visit the funeral later and personally offer condolences once all necessary arrangements were completed.

Police chief says evidence and CCTV footage will determine the case despite the officer’s status

Meanwhile, Huai Khwang Police Superintendent Pol. Col. Sornsak Thongmee stated that investigators would continue to examine the evidence without favour.

He stressed that the suspect’s position as a Border Patrol Police officer would not change the handling of the investigation.

Likewise, he confirmed that CCTV recordings and all available evidence would be carefully reviewed as part of the case.

The superintendent said the investigation would proceed according to the facts gathered by investigators. At present, the case involves two dead motorcycle taxi riders and one surviving victim still recovering from his injuries.

The investigation by Huai Khwang Police Station remains ongoing as officers continue collecting evidence and preparing the case for the next stage of legal proceedings.

Further reading:

Off duty policeman kills a mototaxi rider and wounds two others in an early hours Bangkok roadside shooting

Ko Samui taxi war erupts leaving one taxi man dead, one arrested and police seeking seven more suspects

40 year old taxi driver murders his girlfriend in Nonathaburi. Brings body to the police station in cab

Boyfriend flees Nonthaburi condo after murder of 25 year old girlfriend. Arrested in Chiang Mai by Police

Murder suspected by police in Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Wealthy barber charged with premeditated killing

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

Prison officers defended as ex officer reveals they are 13 more likely to commit suicide than inmates

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