Deputy Governor Krung gets a hero’s welcome after being swept out of Phuket in a dramatic clean-up. As crowds cheer his return home, Bangkok inspectors descend on Phuket beaches amid claims of influence networks and a power struggle at provincial level.

As Bangkok moved to reassert control over Phuket amid complaints about influential figures, beach management and infighting at the top of the island’s administration, one of the officials swept out in Tuesday’s dramatic reshuffle was receiving a hero’s welcome in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Deputy Governor Theerapong Chuaychu, known as Deputy Governor Krung, returned home to cheering supporters just as government inspectors descended on Phuket and former governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn joined a high-profile mission to restore confidence after a clean sweep of the island’s top leadership.

One of the deputy governors transferred from Phuket this week received a hero’s welcome on Wednesday as he returned to his hometown of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Mr Theerapong Chuaychu, widely known as Deputy Governor Krung, officially assumed his new post at Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Hall. His arrival came just one day after a dramatic shake-up ordered by the Ministry of the Interior in Phuket.

At the same time, a task force from the Ministry of the Interior and the Prime Minister’s Office was inspecting Phuket’s beaches. The mission followed mounting concern over influential figures operating on the island.

Deputy governor Krung welcomed home in Nakhon Si Thammarat after dramatic Phuket transfer

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul promised action. In recent days, however, criticism intensified from local MPs and political representatives. As a result, scrutiny expanded beyond beach management and reached the Governor’s Office itself.

Reports of tensions within Phuket’s administration added further pressure. Questions also emerged about an apparent power struggle among senior officials. In response, the Ministry of the Interior transferred Phuket Governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn and two deputy governors on Tuesday.

The move was widely seen as a clean sweep of the island’s top leadership. Notably, Mr Nirat was promoted to Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior. He also joined Wednesday’s inspection mission from Bangkok to Phuket.

While officials reviewed conditions in Phuket, a very different scene unfolded in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Provincial Hall. The crowd filled the plaza in front of the Phraya Nakhon Noi Monument.

Phuket beach inspections intensify as Bangkok responds to concerns over influential figures

Many carried bouquets of flowers. Others queued patiently to congratulate the returning official. Throughout the morning, residents, former colleagues and supporters continued arriving at the venue.

The atmosphere was warm and energetic. Supporters embraced Mr Theerapong as he arrived. Meanwhile, long lines formed to present flowers and offer encouragement. Photographs showed crowds stretching across the plaza. The reception reflected the official’s long-standing ties to the province. It also demonstrated the goodwill he built during previous postings in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Theerapong expressed happiness at returning home. He thanked residents for their support. He also said he was ready to begin work immediately. Furthermore, he pledged to perform every assigned duty to the best of his ability. According to the deputy governor, local residents already understood his character and working style. He added that he would help advance provincial objectives set by Governor Somchai Leelanoi.

Crowds gather with flowers as supporters celebrate Deputy Governor Krung’s return home

The deputy governor also made clear that his Phuket responsibilities had ended. He said the transfer followed orders from his superiors. Consequently, he travelled directly to Nakhon Si Thammarat to begin work. He stressed that his focus would now be entirely on serving his home province.

“I have now officially completed my duties in Phuket,” Mr Theerapong said.

“Following my superiors’ orders, I travelled to Nakhon Si Thammarat to assume my responsibilities in my hometown.”

“Everything concluded in Phuket, and I will now focus on working diligently in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”

Separately, local reports said celebrations began before Wednesday’s formal appointment. Mr Theerapong arrived in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday evening. A large number of friends and supporters were already waiting. They reportedly filled his residence as news of his arrival spread. Many gathered specifically to welcome him home following his departure from Phuket.

Deputy governor says Phuket duties are complete as he begins work in his home province

The enthusiastic reception reflected deep local connections. Before his transfer to Phuket, Mr Theerapong held several important positions in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He served as secretary to a deputy governor. Later, he became district chief of Chang Klang.

He subsequently served as district chief of Pak Phanang. In addition, he led the provincial defence force. Those assignments made him a familiar figure across the province long before his Phuket posting.

For Phuket, the reshuffle marked a significant intervention by Bangkok. Local politicians had repeatedly voiced concerns in recent weeks. Their criticism focused on administration, beach management and reports of influential interests. As part of this, attention increasingly turned towards senior provincial officials. The transfers followed shortly afterwards.

Long record of provincial service helped build strong support across Nakhon Si Thammarat

On another front, Wednesday’s beach inspection signalled continuing oversight from central government. Officials reviewed conditions on the island as part of efforts to restore confidence.

The participation of former governor Mr Nirat highlighted the unusual nature of the operation. Equally important, it demonstrated the determination of authorities to address issues that had drawn growing national attention.

By Wednesday afternoon, the effects of the reshuffle were visible in two provinces. In Phuket, inspection teams were examining conditions on the ground. In parallel, one of the transferred deputy governors was beginning a new chapter in public service.

The contrast was striking. Government officials were inspecting beaches under scrutiny in Phuket. Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Krung was being welcomed home by supporters as he prepared to start work immediately in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

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