29 year old Russian arrested in Phuket for drug dealer offences and visa overstay. Police widen enquiries

Russian bus passenger arrested at Phuket checkpoint after police found meth, heroin, ecstasy and ketamine hidden in a shoulder bag. Officers said the suspect acted nervously, tried to conceal the bag and had overstayed his Thai visa since 2025.

A Russian man travelling on a Phuket-Pattaya bus has been arrested after police uncovered a large cache of meth, heroin, ecstasy, and ketamine hidden inside a shoulder bag during a dramatic checkpoint search in Phuket. Officers moved in after the 29-year-old suspect allegedly panicked, acted nervously, and tried to kick the bag beneath his seat while failing to produce a passport. Investigators later confirmed he had overstayed his Thai visa since June 2025 as police widened a major narcotics investigation into the Russian’s activities.

A Russian man has been arrested at a Phuket security checkpoint after police uncovered a large quantity of narcotics hidden inside a shoulder bag on a passenger bus. Authorities also confirmed the suspect had overstayed his Thai visa for nearly a year.

The arrest took place on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the inbound Phuket checkpoint in Moo 5, Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket province.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum and Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Ognith Danpitaksat. Meanwhile, officers from Tha Chatchai Police Station, checkpoint units, and investigation teams joined the operation.

Russian passenger draws police suspicion after nervous behaviour at the Phuket-bound bus checkpoint

The field command was led by Superintendent Pol. Col. Khundech Na Nongkhai. Additionally, Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Ratchaphas Buakaew and Inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Somkiat Wanate supervised officers at the checkpoint.

Police said officers were carrying out routine vehicle inspections when a Phuket-Pattaya passenger bus arrived at the checkpoint. Officers then signalled the bus to stop for identification checks.

However, one passenger immediately attracted attention. Police identified him as 29-year-old Russian national Mr. Gorskii Matvei. According to officers, the suspect appeared visibly nervous and unusually agitated during questioning.

Furthermore, police said the suspect panicked when officers approached his seat. He then attempted to push and kick a shoulder bag backwards beneath the seat using his feet. Officers said the movements appeared deliberate and suspicious.

Police discover meth, heroin, ecstasy and ketamine hidden inside the suspect’s shoulder bag during search

As a result, police decided to conduct further questioning. However, the suspect failed to produce a passport when requested by officers. That failure immediately increased police suspicion.

Officers then requested permission to search the suspect and inspect the bag. Police said the suspect consented to the search. During the inspection, officers uncovered multiple narcotics and psychoactive substances concealed inside the shoulder bag.

Police seized 564.74 grams of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice. Additionally, officers discovered 471.92 grams of mephedrone, classified as a Category 1 narcotic under Thai law.

Police also recovered 129.8 grams of heroin from the bag. Meanwhile, another package contained 51 grams of ecstasy, also known as MDMA. Officers further seized 54.6 grams of amphetamine. In addition, police discovered 582 grams of ketamine, classified as a Category 2 psychoactive substance. Authorities also confiscated two mobile phones, one MacBook computer, and 11,320 baht in cash. Police said all seized items were retained as evidence for the investigation.

Russian suspect charged over drug trafficking allegations after nearly a year-long visa overstay in Thailand

The suspect was immediately taken into custody at the checkpoint. Afterwards, investigators transferred him to Tha Chatchai Police Station for legal proceedings.

Police charged him with selling a Category 1 narcotic, specifically methamphetamine, without permission. Authorities said the drugs were allegedly intended for sale and public distribution. Furthermore, investigators confirmed additional inquiries would continue following the arrest.

Police also examined the suspect’s immigration history after the arrest. Authorities confirmed his Thai visa expired on June 15, 2025. However, investigators said the suspect remained in the country after that date.

According to police records, the suspect had repeatedly crossed Thailand’s borders before the arrest. Investigators said those crossings occurred through checkpoints in Chanthaburi and Nong Khai provinces.

Phuket checkpoint investigators continue expanding probe into Russian suspect and seized devices

Authorities did not disclose where the suspect boarded the Phuket-Pattaya bus. Likewise, police did not reveal the intended destination of the narcotics.

Investigators also withheld details about possible accomplices or wider trafficking links. However, police confirmed the investigation remains active.

The Tha Chatchai checkpoint serves as Phuket’s primary road entry point. Therefore, officers routinely inspect buses, commercial vehicles, and private cars entering the province. Police said the operation formed part of ongoing narcotics suppression and security enforcement measures across Phuket. Meanwhile, investigators continue examining the seized electronic devices and other evidence connected to the suspect.

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