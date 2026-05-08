Wave of badly behaved foreign tourists hits Thailand’s already crisis-hit industry with numbers down 7%

Sex romps, fake payment scams, dine-and-dash disputes and a tourist accused of deliberately sneezing on a Phuket food stall have sparked nationwide outrage as PM Anutin Charnvirakul orders tougher policing, visa curbs and strict prosecutions for unruly foreign visitors.

Thailand’s tourism industry has been hit by a wave of foreign tourist scandals as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul orders a crackdown on misconduct in key resort centres amid falling arrivals and rising public anger. From public sex acts and dine-and-dash scams to a tourist accused of using his nose to pollute a Phuket food stall, a series of viral incidents has intensified pressure on authorities already facing a 7% drop in foreign arrivals. Meanwhile, the government is preparing tougher visa rules, tighter policing and stricter enforcement as ministers warn Thailand is prepared to accept fewer but “higher-quality” tourists.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered tougher enforcement against foreign tourists after a surge of misconduct cases in Thailand’s main resort centres. The intervention came as pressure mounted on the government over weakening tourism figures.

International arrivals fell 7% in April compared with the same month in 2025. Meanwhile, arrivals from Europe dropped nearly 16%, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The government had forecast 33.5 million foreign arrivals this year. However, officials now concede the figure could fall because of disruption linked to the Middle East war.

At the same time, public anger has intensified over a string of incidents involving foreign tourists. Several cases spread rapidly online during the past week. Consequently, business operators and residents demanded tougher action from police and immigration authorities.

Tourist misconduct cases and falling arrivals force the government into a tougher enforcement response

The incidents included public sex acts, fake payment scams, aggressive confrontations and disorderly conduct. One particularly inflammatory case emerged in Phuket.

A foreign tourist allegedly defecated on an open-air food stall after arguing with a street vendor. The incident caused outrage online. Moreover, local operators described growing frustration over unruly behaviour in tourist zones.

On Wednesday, Mr Anutin publicly addressed the controversy. He ordered authorities to strictly enforce laws against tourists violating public order. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, enforcement will target inappropriate conduct and disturbances affecting residents and visitors.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksmisangchan quoted the prime minister directly. She said tourists causing disturbances “must be prosecuted strictly according to the law, without exception”. Furthermore, the statement specifically referred to behaviour violating Thai cultural standards and offences connected to drugs.

Prime minister orders strict prosecutions as outrage grows over behaviour in tourist hotspots nationwide

Mr Anutin also instructed authorities to tighten inspections of entertainment venues nationwide. In addition, officials were ordered to maintain stricter public order controls in major tourism areas.

The comments followed several highly publicised incidents in Pattaya and Phuket. Earlier this week, residents in Pattaya reported seeing four foreign couples having sex in the sea. The incident immediately triggered backlash locally.

Soon afterwards, images and videos spread across social media platforms. Residents complained publicly about indecent behaviour occurring in crowded tourist areas.

Another incident in Pattaya also attracted widespread attention online. A foreign tourist attempted a backflip while standing on the roof bars attached to a moving songthaew. However, he lost balance during the stunt.

He then slammed face-first onto the road. Consequently, footage of the fall circulated heavily online. The incident added to criticism over reckless behaviour by some visitors in resort areas.

Public sex acts and reckless stunts in Pattaya intensify criticism of unruly foreign visitors online

Meanwhile, police in Phuket deported a Spanish man and a Peruvian woman after they admitted to having sex inside a moving tuk-tuk. Authorities acted quickly following public complaints.

Last month, officials also arrested and deported a French couple after footage showed them having sex on a Phuket beach. The clip later went viral online. Earlier this year, another French couple faced immigration penalties after videos emerged showing sexual activity inside a tuk-tuk in Phuket.

Authorities revoked their visas and blacklisted them from returning. Consequently, the repeated incidents intensified criticism of tourist behaviour in Phuket.

At the same time, restaurant operators in Phuket faced a separate wave of problems involving foreign customers. Three dine-and-dash incidents surfaced during a single weekend. As details spread online, concern quickly grew among local business owners. Several operators demanded stronger police action.

Phuket sex scandals and dine-and-dash disputes deepen pressure on tourism authorities nationwide

The first case occurred on Saturday, May 2. Details later appeared on social media through a restaurant owner’s post. According to the owner, two foreign customers ordered stir-fried noodles and fried rice without meat. Near the end of the meal, they complained about finding an insect in one dish.

The owner apologised immediately and offered the meal free of charge. However, she later reviewed CCTV footage from the restaurant. According to the owner, the footage suggested the customers planted the insect themselves.

She said the insect appeared dry and intact. Therefore, she believed it had not been cooked with the food. The owner also stressed her long experience in the business. She said she had operated the restaurant for more than 20 years without encountering a similar complaint. Moreover, she added that she would have freely provided food if the customers had simply asked.

A second incident emerged the same day in Patong. This case involved a foreign couple allegedly using a fake transfer receipt to avoid paying for food. Restaurant operators claimed the pair presented false digital proof of payment before leaving quickly.

Restaurant owner claims foreign diners planted an insect in the meal before refusing to pay full bill publicly

Furthermore, local businesses alleged the same couple repeated similar actions at several food stalls across Phuket. However, authorities have not confirmed whether legal complaints were formally filed. As of Tuesday night, no updates regarding arrests or investigations had been released publicly.

A third incident appeared through a video shared on the Phuket Times Facebook page. The footage showed a foreign couple refusing to pay at a street food stall. During the confrontation, the male tourist behaved aggressively toward stall operators.

Moreover, he was seen spitting before leaving the area. Witnesses recorded much of the incident on mobile phones. Meanwhile, CCTV cameras also captured clear images of those involved. Residents subsequently urged police to identify the suspects quickly and pursue legal action.

Elsewhere in southern Thailand, another incident emerged on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province. A local shop owner accused two foreign youths of taking drinks without paying. Details appeared on the public Facebook page “Koh Phangan”.

Police face mounting calls for action after fake payment scams and food stall confrontations online

According to the owner, a young female employee was alone in the shop during the incident. The two youths had reportedly purchased items earlier. However, they later returned demanding refunds and claiming the products were fake.

The employee rejected the allegation immediately. She reportedly explained that the shop sold legitimate products carrying proper tax stamps. According to the owner, the pair then walked directly to a refrigerator and removed two cans of beer.

They allegedly informed the employee that they would take the drinks instead. The owner said the employee allowed them to leave because she feared confrontation and wanted no trouble. Soon afterwards, the incident triggered a strong reaction online. Several users urged the owner to file a police complaint immediately. Others warned that failure to act could encourage repeat offences.

Koh Phangan shop owner warns businesses after foreign youths allegedly leave without paying locally

Meanwhile, scrutiny of Thailand’s tourism industry continues to intensify. Tourism remains one of the country’s most important economic sectors. However, recent misconduct cases have created growing concern among operators in Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Phangan.

Many incidents have spread rapidly online and drawn widespread criticism. Consequently, pressure on authorities has increased sharply in recent days.

Viral incidents and rising outrage increase pressure for tougher controls on foreign tourist conduct

Officials have not announced broader policy changes beyond stricter enforcement measures. Nevertheless, police and immigration officers continue monitoring incidents involving foreign tourists in major destinations.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained a firm public position throughout the controversy. Authorities insist that foreign tourists violating Thai law will face prosecution regardless of nationality.

At the same time, the prime minister’s government is preparing to scale back the country’s visa-on-arrival concessions from 93 countries to 58 in an anticipated visa reform. Furthermore, the visa granted to the 58 remaining countries will be for 30 days and not 60 days, as is presently the case.

Meanwhile, new Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surasak Phanjaroenworakul, has warned that Thailand is prepared for lower numbers of visitors or foreign tourists. Certainly, the policy of the new government is to attract higher-quality tourists.

Further reading:

Irishman’s madness on a Phuket highway sparks a viral video and online outrage over Free Visa access

Anger in Phuket over brazen Aussie who pilfered and shoplifted at will from local shops before his arrest

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New Zealand men face serious charges after a violent attack on a police officer in Phuket on Saturday

Russian murdered in Phuket at a residence converted into a cannabis factory. Main suspect just flew out

Hard-boiled Russians arrested for violent extortion deny charges. Tell police they are just normal tourists

Intimidated Russian couple ask Royal Thai police to join Thailand’s Witness Protection Programme in Ko Samui

Russian mafia gang extort young Russian couple out of $50k at a local coffee shop on Ko Samui

Drug party racket busted on Ko Samui with 47 year old Russian arrested in Immigration Bureau raid on home

A Russian man assaulted by protest leader at Pattaya rally leaving his 10-year-old daughter hysterical

The Russian couple arrested, charged and fined for having sex in public on a Pattaya beach shown on video clip

Russian faces counterfeit charges after gifting toy money to bar staff while also paying in baht

Stranded Russians offered free food in Phuket as Aeroflot begins to airlift over 21,000 stranded home to safety