Anger in Phuket over brazen Aussie who pilfered and shoplifted at will from local shops before his arrest

Outrage erupts in Phuket after Australian tourist Liam Allan Lakeman is caught shoplifting multiple football jerseys, a mobile phone, and other items. Locals demand he face the full force of Thai law amid growing frustration and anger at rising foreign crime.

The arrest of 15-year-old Australian shoplifter Liam Allan Lakeman, caught red-handed in a blatant spree across busy Phuket shopping centres, has sparked local outrage. The 25-year-old was finally caught on Saturday when an off-duty policeman spotted him fleeing a nearby leisure shop. The Australian was found with multiple football jerseys, a stolen mobile phone, and other paraphernalia afterwards. The incident alarmed local business owners and the wider public. It comes as complaints are mounting in Phuket about leniency toward foreign offenders, with calls for Mr. Lakeman to face the law to the fullest extent.

Amid recent warnings from foreign embassies about unrest and border tensions, Thailand now faces another concern. It centres on foreign behaviour and rising public anger linked to foreign tourists misbehaving. The situation is particularly notable in Phuket, where last Saturday saw the arrest of a young Australian man showing a blatant disregard for the law.

The dramatic arrest occurred inside a Phuket mall. It also shows how locals have grown frustrated with petty crimes by foreigners who believe Thailand is a playground without rules.

On Saturday, November 1, 25-year-old Australian tourist Liam Allan Lakeman learned otherwise. He was arrested after a shoplifting incident at Central Phuket Festival, one of the island’s busiest malls.

CCTV footage shows Australian tourist hiding Premier League jerseys and sparks anger among Phuket residents

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts show him hiding a Premier League football jersey under his clothes. The Premiership is extremely popular in Thailand, and branded jerseys sell at high prices. According to police, the suspect had already stolen from the same shop before. Staff recognised him. That detail immediately escalated tension.

When confronted by a store attendant, Lakeman allegedly tried to flee. However, an off-duty Thai police officer noticed the confrontation and acted. Moments later, Lakeman was tackled and pinned to the floor, face down.

Video recorded by witnesses captures the moment. In the footage, a man can be heard pleading repeatedly. “Please, please, please,” he says. He then asks for his phone. “Where’s my phone? Do you have my phone?” he cries while held down on the hard floor.

The off-duty officer, Lance Corporal Niratsai Charoenkijwattana, later explained the situation. He said he saw a woman chasing a man and struggling over stolen items. Therefore, he intervened. “He lifted his shirt, pulled out three shirts hidden in his pants, and threw them on the floor,” the officer reported. He also stated that staff told him the suspect had stolen before and was wearing a shirt previously taken from the store. That allegation angered employees further.

Police recover stolen jerseys and devices as public outrage grows over Australian tourist in Phuket

Later, police searched Lakeman. They retrieved three football jerseys, a mobile phone, and, according to one store report, a box of Bose wireless headphones taken from another retailer. Officers say Lakeman admitted to the theft on the spot. In a police interview video, he allegedly confessed to “taking” items to pay off credit card debt. That claim did little to soften public reaction. Instead, it fueled online calls for strict and severe punishment.

Thailand is still a country where the public feels the law is there to protect them, especially from violent crime, but also, in particular, crimes relating to property.

Meanwhile, local sentiment on Phuket social media pages exploded. Thai residents demanded a firm legal response. Many insisted that authorities must not allow the suspect to escape justice by paying a fine and flying home. Indeed, they were possibly referring to a notorious incident in March 2024. This saw two New Zealand brothers attack a motorcycle cop with his own gun.

Later, the brothers were suddenly released from prison and allowed to return to their country in July 2024. Of course, this may have been after paying compensation or negotiating with the injured party, which is allowed according to the Thai criminal code, where a wide array of offences are compoundable.

Rising foreign crime in Phuket sparks concern as locals report tensions and overcrowding on the island

Nonetheless, the rise of criminality linked with foreign tourists and expats is growing. The comments after Saturday’s shoplifting outrage reflect growing anger on the island. Over the past three years, Phuket has experienced a surge in long-stay foreign arrivals.

Many arrived from Russia and Israel during periods of conflict. Tourism officials welcomed the economic boost. However, residents now report overcrowding, higher crime, and rising rental prices pushed by outsiders.

Local business owners have also complained about petty theft, scams, unfair competition and disorderly behaviour by some foreigners. In fact, one shop owner commented online that another foreign man stole from his business two years ago.

Despite CCTV evidence and a police report, the suspect allegedly remained free and continued living in Phuket with his Thai wife. “He even came back to the same shop,” the owner claimed. He said he refused to confront the suspect out of concern for the man’s children. That allegation, whether proven or not, struck a nerve. Many Thai readers responded with frustration.

Low-value theft sparks outrage and raises questions about the legal consequences under Thai law

This incident, though involving low-value items, nonetheless touched a raw public nerve. It symbolised disrespect for Thai law. It also feeds into anger toward foreigners perceived as arrogant or dismissive of local rules.

In Thailand, petty theft is not treated lightly. Police emphasised that. They reminded the public that Section 334 of the Criminal Code allows up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ฿60,000. That is nearly ten times more than the AU$280 figure quoted in some foreign media. Therefore, the legal stakes are serious.

Phuket police have confirmed they will pursue the case fully. Officers stressed this was not an accidental misunderstanding. They stated the suspect had previously stolen from the mall. They also indicated he consciously attempted to repeat the crime. “He hoped to escape again but failed,” one officer said. Meanwhile, images released by police show Lakeman being questioned and appearing distressed. Yet Thai public sympathy has been limited. Instead, locals want punishment and deterrence.

Residents call for stricter rules and zero-tolerance policing as foreign crime has risen in Phuket since 2022

Phuket residents say they are tired. They point to foreign road rage incidents, drug arrests, violent domestic disputes and visa overstayers. They argue that crime has risen alongside foreign arrivals, especially since 2022.

Although many tourists behave well, frustration has built up around those who do not. Social media forums show locals calling for tougher entry rules, higher visa scrutiny, and zero-tolerance policing. Some tourism workers claim they are “at breaking point.” Even foreign tourism business leaders have said the tensions are real.

Thailand’s image is one of hospitality. Yet that hospitality has limits. When visitors cross legal boundaries, consequences follow. Police nationwide have emphasised renewed enforcement. This arrest fits that pattern. It also arrives during peak travel season, when Thailand hopes to avoid international negative publicity. Visitors are welcome, but they must respect the country.

For now, Lakeman remains in custody. He faces formal charges once proceedings are finalised. If convicted, he could serve jail time in Thailand, not Australia. That detail matters. Thai prisons are strict, and conditions are tough. Foreign offenders rarely receive special treatment. Therefore, the incident has become a warning to other foreigners tempted to break the law.

Consular involvement is routine but does not override Thai law in cases involving foreign offenders

Still, consular involvement is routine in such cases. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment. It can offer basic support but cannot interfere in local legal systems. In Thailand, the courts decide outcomes, not diplomats. Nonetheless, there is room for negotiation with aggrieved parties, as this would certainly be a compoundable offence.

Foreign visitors or expats should also take into account the tough economic environment that exists presently in Thailand. It is a particularly difficult time for small business concerns, such as the retailers at the local shopping centre.

This case may seem small in scale. However, it is symbolic of something larger. It highlights a shift in the Thai public mood and the nature of foreign tourists now coming to Thailand. At the same time, there is rising pressure to clamp down on foreign misbehaviour. It also reminds tourists that Thailand is not a lawless holiday playground. Instead, it is a sovereign country with firm expectations of its visitors.

Certainly, the stolen football jerseys and electrical devices have triggered a local conversation. Many Thai citizens want respect and order. They also want accountability. As one Phuket resident wrote online, “Thailand is kind, but our kindness is not weakness.” That sentiment now feels widely shared. It signals that public tolerance for disrespect is fading fast. The message is blunt: if you come to Thailand, show respect by keeping within the law.

