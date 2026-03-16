Irishman’s madness on a Phuket highway sparks a viral video and online outrage over Free Visa access

Barefoot Irish tourist in underwear sparks chaos on Phuket road, opens car doors and climbs onto taxi bonnet. Viral videos trigger nationwide outrage, police arrest the 25-year-old and confirm deportation as online debate erupts over Thailand’s visa waiver policy.

A young Irish man in an out-of-control moment of madness on Saturday has sparked a viral debate over Thailand’s free visa policy for foreign tourists. The man confronted traffic in the Thalang area of the holiday island before jumping onto the bonnet of a taxi. Afterwards, he appeared bewildered and confused, with minor scrapes and scratches on his legs, when police arrived and detained him. The incident was later broadcast on Thailand’s Channel 7 TV station, igniting nationwide outrage over the behaviour of foreign tourists, particularly in Phuket. Many users called for the abolition of the country’s visa waiver or ‘free visa’ programme for tourists. Police later confirmed the man had been arrested and was being deported from Thailand while the Irish Embassy was informed.

A 25-year-old Irish tourist was arrested in Phuket after a roadside disturbance that quickly spread across Thai social media. The incident occurred on Saturday, March 14, on Choeng Thale–Ban Don Road in Thalang district. Soon afterwards, video clips began circulating widely online.

Consequently, the episode drew immediate attention from viewers across Thailand. In particular, residents in Phuket reacted strongly to the footage. The videos show the man walking barefoot along the road while wearing a blue T-shirt and white underpants. However, his behaviour quickly alarmed passing motorists.

Witnesses said the tourist walked directly along the highway while traffic continued moving around him. Soon afterwards, he began approaching vehicles as they passed. In several instances, he attempted to open car doors.

Viral roadside chaos in Phuket as Irish tourist walks into traffic and tries opening passing car doors

As a result, drivers slowed their vehicles or steered away from him. Meanwhile, some motorists recorded the encounter on mobile phones. These recordings were later uploaded to social media. Consequently, the footage spread rapidly across Thai networks and messaging groups.

Eventually, the man confronted a yellow-and-red taxi travelling along the same road. Video footage shows him moving toward the vehicle while it was still in motion. Moments later, he climbed onto the bonnet of the taxi.

He then lay across the windscreen while the vehicle remained stopped. As a result, the driver immediately halted the car in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, traffic slowed around the scene as other motorists watched.

The taxi driver later spoke with local news agencies about the encounter. At the time, he was transporting two foreign passengers to the airport. According to the driver, the Irish tourist suddenly approached the taxi while it was moving slowly.

Taxi driver recounts moment Irish tourist climbed onto bonnet while carrying passengers to airport

Soon afterwards, the man climbed onto the bonnet without warning. Therefore, the driver brought the car to an immediate stop. Meanwhile, he instructed his passengers to remain inside the vehicle. He also told them not to open the doors or leave the car for safety reasons.

The driver said he kept the taxi stationary for approximately five minutes. During that time, the man remained on the front of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver contacted police to report the situation.

Eventually, the tourist climbed down from the bonnet and moved away from the taxi. Only then did the driver step out to inspect the car. According to his statement, he found no damage to the vehicle. He also said the tourist did not appear to have suffered serious injuries. After checking the taxi, the driver resumed his journey and continued transporting his passengers to the airport.

Meanwhile, other video clips continued to circulate online. Channel 7 later shared additional footage of the same man approaching passing vehicles. In that recording, he again attempts to open car doors as traffic moves along the road.

Channel 7 footage spreads online showing tourist approaching cars and attempting to open doors

Consequently, the videos reinforced accounts from witnesses who described chaotic scenes along the highway. Drivers were forced to slow down while the man walked directly among moving vehicles.

Local residents soon contacted police to report the disturbance. Officers from Choeng Thale Police Station were then dispatched to the scene. When police arrived, they located the man sitting outside a nearby entertainment venue. At that point, officers observed scratches on his body. Therefore, police administered first aid at the scene. However, they reported that the tourist appeared heavily intoxicated.

Police then attempted to calm the man before questioning him. However, officers decided to postpone questioning due to his condition. Instead, he was taken into custody and transported to Choeng Thale Police Station. Authorities later confirmed that the man is a 25-year-old Irish national. However, his name was not released to the public.

Police confirmed that deportation procedures will follow the arrest. Meanwhile, Phuket authorities have contacted the Irish Embassy regarding the case. Embassy officials were informed that the man is currently being detained.

Irish Embassy contacted as detained tourist faces deportation after chaotic roadside disturbance

Coordination with embassy representatives will occur during the deportation process. Foreign nationals facing deportation are usually held in immigration detention while procedures are completed.

The deportation process involves administrative documentation and coordination with the person’s embassy. During this period, the foreign national remains in custody. Authorities confirmed that the Irish tourist must pay the cost of his own deportation. Consequently, he will remain detained until the paperwork is completed and travel arrangements are confirmed.

In many cases, foreign nationals awaiting deportation are held in immigration detention centres. In Bangkok, the Immigration Bureau operates the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre. Therefore, detainees often remain there until their departure from Thailand is arranged.

Authorities confirmed that the Irish Embassy has already been informed about the case. Meanwhile, immigration officials will proceed with administrative procedures before deportation takes place.

Online backlash grows as shocking footage triggers debate over tourist behaviour in Phuket

Online reaction to the incident was immediate and widespread. As the videos circulated, Thai social media users began posting thousands of comments. Many viewers expressed shock at the behaviour shown in the recordings. In particular, Phuket residents reacted strongly to the disruption along the public road. Several commentators described the conduct as reckless and dangerous.

Meanwhile, some online users suggested that the behaviour appeared to go beyond simple drunkenness. Consequently, speculation spread across social media discussions. A number of users argued that the man might have been under the influence of drugs. However, authorities have not confirmed that claim.

One user, identified as Cheewaporn Sathaporn, blamed Thailand’s visa policy for attracting problematic tourists. In her comment, she referred to the country’s “free visa” policy. She also mentioned the presence of drugs, writing that drugs had “hit the plague”. Her remarks were widely shared during the online discussion.

Debate grows online over drugs and the surge of cannabis shops in Phuket tourist districts

Meanwhile, other commentators pointed to changes in Phuket’s tourism landscape in recent years. The island has experienced rapid growth in cannabis shops since marijuana laws were relaxed.

Some social media users claimed that other narcotics also circulate in tourist areas. For example, several comments mentioned mushrooms. However, these claims appeared only in online discussions. Authorities have not confirmed any connection between drugs and the incident.

Criticism of tourism policy also appeared frequently in the online comments. One commentator wrote that successive Thai governments had opened the country to what he described as low-quality tourism. He argued that standards had declined and enforcement had weakened. In his post, he criticised state agencies for ignoring the concerns of residents.

“The relevant agencies can just watch, because it is not their own problem,” he wrote. He continued by claiming that officials focus only on their own interests. He also wrote that authorities had forgotten the well-being of the people.

Thailand’s visa waiver programme is under fire online after viral incident involving an Irish tourist

The ‘free visa’ or ‘visa waiver’ programme was singled out as the root cause. Ireland is one of 93 countries included in the visa waiver programme. In short, travellers can enter the kingdom with a passport but are subject to conditions. A prior visa is not required.

The present government is considering reducing this waiver from a 60-day initial period to 30 days. However, there has been pushback against the move.

Another commentator, Suvicha Mingkwan, described Phuket’s current tourism situation in harsh terms. She wrote that the island had become a “slum for foreign tourists” in 2026. According to her comment, the situation has created numerous problems for local communities. She added that law enforcement agencies now face constant challenges.

Meanwhile, other social media users argued that Thailand should be more selective about the tourists entering the country. Janejira Jannoi wrote that Thailand is a sovereign nation and therefore should choose its visitors carefully. Otherwise, she said, some visitors become a burden on society.

Calls grow online for tighter screening of tourists entering Thailand under the visa waiver scheme

Another commentator, Artluk Tosakul, also criticised current tourism policies. He wrote that Phuket has recently become “wild”. According to his comment, the situation stems from what he described as an “unfiltered free visa” policy. He argued that such policies attract “unqualified garbage tourists”.

However, another user responded with a lighter remark. A commentator identified as Jab Jab suggested that the Irish tourist may simply have been searching for Irish beer.

Meanwhile, several other users expressed concern about the broader impact of tourism. Phapada Hesnall warned against suppressing the criticism and genuine grievance felt by Thai citizens in the interest of protecting tourism. She asked whether the current situation was better than the period during the COVID-19 emergency.

“Everything is going very well today,” she wrote. However, she added that many people were now fighting and killing each other. She also said that residents who want to live peacefully were again being harassed.

Debate widens as some blame drugs while others accuse authorities of favouring tourists

At the same time, another commentator offered a different view. Tangkeenarak Siriwan wrote that Ireland should not be blamed for the behaviour of one tourist. Instead, she pointed to the availability of drugs in Thailand, particularly in Phuket.

Meanwhile, another social media user criticised what he described as preferential treatment for foreign tourists. Udomsuk Naulmano wrote that foreigners are treated as a protected group in Thailand. According to his comment, tourists can behave as they wish because the law protects them.

“Foreigners can do anything,” he wrote sarcastically. He also claimed that the Irish tourist might be deported at taxpayer expense.

However, authorities confirmed that this claim is incorrect. Officials stated that the man must pay for his own deportation. Meanwhile, immigration procedures will continue while he remains in detention.

Police emphasised that the investigation into the roadside disturbance is continuing. Officers are reviewing video footage and witness accounts. The recordings show the tourist walking directly along the highway among moving vehicles. They also show him approaching cars and attempting to open their doors.

Police review footage as drivers forced to slow down while a crazy tourist walked among moving vehicles

Consequently, drivers were forced to slow down or stop. The most widely shared footage shows the confrontation with the taxi driver. In that clip, the man jumps onto the bonnet and lies across the windscreen. The driver immediately halts the vehicle while traffic slows around the scene.

Eventually, the man climbs down from the car. Soon afterwards, the police arrive and take control of the situation. Officers then place the tourist under arrest and transport him to the police station.

The videos continue circulating online and remain widely viewed. Within hours of appearing online, the footage had spread across multiple Thai social media platforms. As a result, the incident became one of the most widely discussed news events in the last two days. Meanwhile, the Irish tourist remains in detention as deportation procedures move forward.

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