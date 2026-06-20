17th floor HORROR as a mentally ill younger sister stabs her sibling 50 times. Room drenched in blood

A mentally ill woman, 21, stabbed her older sister more than 50 times in a blood-soaked 17th-floor Bangkok condo horror. Police say she planned the killing over a mobile phone dispute and a secret about medication she flushed away.

A luxury Bangkok condo turned into a 17th-floor house of horrors on Friday when a mentally ill woman stabbed her older sister more than 50 times, leaving blood splashed across walls, furniture and blackout curtains. Police say the 21-year-old planned the slaughter, blaming the 23-year-old graduate for snooping through her phone and exposing a secret about medication she had flushed down a toilet. The suspect was later arrested and charged with premeditated murder after leading detectives to the hidden murder weapon.

A young woman butchered her older sister with more than 50 knife wounds inside a luxury Bangkok condominium on Friday morning. Police say the attack was planned. The suspected killer later told officers she wanted revenge over a mobile phone and a family secret.

The victim, identified only as Ms. Siuchong, 23, was found dead inside the family’s Sathorn condominium. Her younger sister, Ms. Siuhui, 21, was later arrested and charged with premeditated murder. Investigators said the suspect had been receiving psychiatric treatment and had recently suspended her university studies in Chiang Mai.

The alarm was raised at 11.08 am on June 19. Pol. Lt. Akkarawich Nuanla, a deputy investigator at Yannawa Police Station, received a murder report from the condominium. He immediately alerted senior officers. Shortly afterwards, police, forensic specialists and rescue workers converged on the scene.

Senior police and forensic teams descend on the luxury Sathorn tower after savage sister killing

The response included Pol. Maj. Gen. Chaikrit Pho-a, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6. Also present were Pol. Col. Naris Prarthanaporn and senior officers from Yannawa Police Station. At the same time, forensic officers and a Police Hospital pathologist began examining the crime scene.

The killing took place inside a condominium unit on the 17th floor of a 24-storey tower. The apartment contained two bedrooms and a living room. Inside one bedroom, investigators encountered a scene drenched in blood.

The victim was lying curled up at the foot of a bed near a window. She was wearing a pink nightgown. Blood stained the room from wall to wall. Notably, blackout curtains were soaked with blood. Officers documented wounds across nearly every part of her body.

Police counted three stab wounds to the chest. They found five wounds to the neck. In addition, six wounds marked both hands. Five more wounds covered her back. More than ten wounds scarred her right arm. Altogether, investigators estimated she suffered over 50 knife wounds.

Graduate found dead beside bed as investigators document more than 50 knife wounds to body

The victim had recently graduated from university and received her degree. By contrast, her younger sister had paused her studies because of mental health problems. According to family members, she was receiving treatment at a hospital on Ratchaphruek Road in Nonthaburi.

The family’s routine appeared normal earlier that morning. According to the victim’s father, Mr. Cheng, 69, four people lived in the condominium. They were himself, his wife and their two daughters.

At about 8.30 am, Mr. Cheng and his wife left for a market in the Saint Louis area. Both daughters remained inside the apartment. Roughly one hour later, the suspect called her mother. She asked to be collected for an ice-skating outing.

However, she gave unusual instructions. She reportedly told her mother not to come upstairs. Instead, she said she would wait downstairs. When the mother arrived, she picked up her younger daughter and asked about the victim. The suspect replied that her sister was sleeping.

Mother’s unanswered calls spark alarm before father returns and discovers daughter’s body

Soon afterwards, the mother attempted to call her eldest daughter. There was no answer. She called again. Once more, there was no response. In response, she asked her husband to try.

Mr. Cheng made several calls. None were answered. As concern mounted, he drove back to the condominium. He headed upstairs and entered the bedroom. There, he discovered his daughter’s body.

During interviews, Mr. Cheng revealed that his younger daughter’s condition had recently worsened. Days earlier, the family had taken her back to see a doctor. According to the father, doctors believed some symptoms pointed to medication withdrawal.

Initially, the family doubted that explanation. The prescribed medication appeared sufficient. Yet further questioning revealed a different picture. The suspect admitted she had secretly flushed all her medication down a toilet long ago.

Psychiatric treatment concerns emerge after suspect admits to secretly flushing prescribed medication

As a result, doctors prescribed replacement medication. They also instructed the family to supervise daily doses. Before that plan could begin, the fatal attack took place.

Following the discovery, police began tracing the suspect’s movements. Separately, officers contacted her mother and requested that she bring her daughter back to the condominium. Police then positioned themselves outside the building.

When the suspect arrived, officers moved in. Investigators noted that she appeared expressionless. She was escorted back into the apartment for questioning. Inside the bloodstained unit, police asked about the murder weapon.

According to investigators, she directed officers to a bookshelf in the living room. Hidden there was a kitchen knife measuring about 30 centimetres long. Officers seized the weapon immediately.

Expressionless suspect leads police to hidden kitchen knife after return to the murder scene

During questioning, the suspect explained her motive. She claimed her sister had secretly checked her mobile phone. She also blamed her for telling their parents about the flushed medication.

Police said the suspect admitted buying the knife at a supermarket before the attack. Furthermore, she confessed to waiting until both parents had left. Only then, investigators said, did she launch the attack.

The confession provided a chilling account of planning. Investigators believe the weapon was purchased in advance. They also believe the suspect selected a time when nobody else was present. As part of this, officers are examining all evidence recovered from the condominium.

Murder charge follows confession as forensic teams gather evidence from bloodstained condo

Meanwhile, forensic teams spent hours documenting the room. They photographed blood patterns and collected exhibits. In parallel, specialists prepared evidence for laboratory examination.

The victim’s body was later removed by volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation. It was then transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police Hospital. There, a detailed autopsy will establish the full extent of the injuries.

On another front, investigators continued interviewing family members and reviewing the suspect’s statements. The suspect was subsequently transferred to Yannawa Police Station. Police formally charged her with premeditated murder.

For now, the investigation remains under the supervision of Metropolitan Police Division 6 and Yannawa Police Station. Further forensic results are expected as detectives continue building the case.

Further reading:

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