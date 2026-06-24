British man's quest for his stolen passport ends in handcuffs after he threw acid at a woman in Pattaya

British tourist Richard Langford, 40, was arrested after a Pattaya guesthouse caretaker suffered horrific burns in an acid attack. Police say his frantic search for a Thai girlfriend spiralled into violence. The victim remains hospitalised as grave criminal charges loom.

A British man accused of throwing acid at a Pattaya guesthouse caretaker during a furious hunt for his Thai girlfriend has been arrested after a dramatic manhunt ended just 500 metres from the scene. Richard Langford, 40, was tracked down after a crucial tip-off as police pieced together a case involving a badly burned victim, a missing passport dispute, claims of violent behaviour and a visa overstay dating back to February. Meanwhile, 43-year-old caretaker Ms Wirawan Apimethithamrong remains in hospital with severe injuries as investigators prepare further charges over an attack that has stunned central Pattaya.

A British man was arrested in Pattaya on Wednesday after a guesthouse caretaker suffered horrific burns in an acid attack during his search for a Thai girlfriend. Richard Langford, 40, was detained near Soi Buakhao less than a day after the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim, Ms Wirawan Apimethithamrong, 43, remained in Chonburi Hospital with severe injuries to her face and body.

The attack unfolded outside Porn House guesthouse in Soi Arunothai 2 in Central Pattaya on Tuesday night. According to witnesses, Langford arrived looking for a Thai woman and one of her transgender friends.

British man hunts for girlfriend before caretaker is burned as a crucial tip-off points police to the suspect

He then began knocking on doors throughout the building. Residents quickly became alarmed. Staff soon realised he was not staying at the property. In response, Ms Wirawan approached him and attempted to remove him from the premises.

Moments later, chaos erupted. Witnesses said the caretaker was splashed with a corrosive substance. She suffered serious burns and required urgent medical treatment. As a result, emergency responders rushed her to hospital while police launched an immediate investigation.

By Wednesday morning, the hunt for the suspect had shifted across central Pattaya. At about 11am, reporters returned to the guesthouse seeking fresh information. However, a concerned resident arrived with a crucial lead. The man, riding a motorcycle with a sidecar, reported seeing the suspected attacker nearby. Notably, the sighting was only 500 metres from the scene.

The tip led reporters to Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 19 near Soi Buakhao. There, they found a foreign man matching the suspect’s description. He was locked in a heated argument with a Thai woman inside a Southern Thai curry restaurant. Witnesses said the dispute centred on money and a passport. At the same time, the foreigner repeatedly demanded the return of his belongings.

Arrested Brit claims missing passport dispute sparked confrontation before acid attack by accident

Those present described Langford as highly agitated. He shouted repeatedly at the woman across the restaurant. According to witnesses, he demanded his passport and money back. He also insisted he wanted to return to Britain. Shortly afterwards, Pattaya City Police were contacted and officers moved to the scene.

Police detained Langford along with Ms Supranee, 38, from Sisaket province. During questioning, the British national gave his version of events.

He claimed he went to the guesthouse searching for Ms Supranee and her transgender friend. According to Langford, the pair had his passport and refused to return it. He further claimed they had previously taken him to a room at the property.

As part of his account, Langford admitted knocking on numerous doors while searching for the women. He said the caretaker confronted him and ordered him to leave. He then made a more serious allegation. Langford claimed Ms Wirawan chased him and attacked him with a machete. Police have not confirmed that claim.

Suspect admits throwing liquid as girlfriend describes months of rows and violent outbursts

What is not disputed is that Langford threw liquid at the victim. He admitted doing so during police questioning. However, he insisted he did not know the substance was corrosive. He claimed he grabbed a nearby cup during the confrontation.

He said he believed the contents were water. Alternatively, he suggested it may have been toilet cleaner. He told investigators he only intended to defend himself. He also insisted he never intended to inflict serious injuries.

Separately, Ms Supranee gave investigators a sharply different account. She said she had been in a relationship with Langford for about five months. However, she described the relationship as increasingly troubled. According to her statement, Langford frequently lost his temper. She also alleged he damaged property and smashed several mobile phones during arguments.

On another front, investigators examined the dispute surrounding the missing passport. Ms Supranee said Langford recently lost the document. She later found it and kept it safe. Nevertheless, tensions between the couple continued to worsen.

Relationship turmoil led to a frantic search as police uncover a visa overstay, adding to Langford’s woes

Shortly before the attack, the relationship reached a breaking point. Ms Supranee said she and her transgender friend argued with Langford about his drinking and disruptive behaviour. Afterwards, they separated from him and left the area. In turn, Langford became enraged and began searching for them across Pattaya, according to police.

That search eventually brought him to the guesthouse. Investigators believe the confrontation with Ms Wirawan followed soon afterwards. Within minutes, the caretaker had suffered devastating burns and a major police investigation was underway.

As detectives expanded their inquiry, another problem emerged for the British suspect. Immigration checks revealed that Langford’s visa had expired in February 2026. Consequently, he had been living in Thailand illegally for several months.

Police have already begun legal action over the overstay offence. In parallel, investigators are preparing additional charges linked to the acid attack. Officers are gathering witness statements and collecting evidence from the scene. They are also coordinating with the victim’s family regarding a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, Ms Wirawan remains under medical care as doctors treat her injuries. Police said the investigation is continuing. Further charges are expected as detectives complete evidence collection in a case that has shocked residents in central Pattaya.

Further reading:

South Korean linked with live sex show on Facebook in May arrested in Pattaya at luxury condo with drugs

Digital Minister threatens crackdown on social media platforms with tighter regulation over sex stream

Unprotected sex stream on Facebook overnight stuns Thailand. Government orders robust police action

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off Facebook

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off his Facebook

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged following Nakhon Ratchasima clinic terror

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room