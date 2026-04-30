Swedish Finnish man arrested in Pattaya for online fraud exploit targeting hotel guests with damage bill

Swedish-Finnish IT specialist arrested in Pattaya hotel hack scam. 35+ victims targeted with fake damage claims. Police estimate a 100k baht loss as cyber police seize 25 devices in Wednesday’s Chonburi raid.

Thai cyber police have arrested a 42-year-old Swedish-Finnish IT specialist accused of hacking a Pattaya hotel system and running a phishing scam that hit more than 35 guests and caused losses of around 100,000 baht. Investigators say he used stolen customer data to build fake hotel websites and emails, then sent targeted messages demanding compensation for alleged room damage. Officers seized over 25 items of evidence in a Chonburi raid, including more than 20 devices, after a hotel complaint triggered a digital forensic probe that traced the operation back to him.

Thai cyber police have arrested a 42-year-old Swedish-Finnish man in connection with a hotel hacking and phishing scheme targeting guests in Pattaya. The arrest was announced at about 14:00 on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

Officers detained Mikael Toni Kristian at a residence in Tambon Takhian Tia, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi. Meanwhile, police described the case as a coordinated digital fraud operation linked to hotel guest data theft.

During the raid, officers seized 25 items of evidence from the residence. These included computers, hard drives, and mobile phones. In addition, investigators later confirmed that more than 20 electronic devices were connected to the alleged scheme.

After raid officers seize 25 items in Pattaya hotel hacking case with over 20 devices linked report

According to police, the equipment was used for hacking, communication, and data handling. Consequently, all seized devices were taken for forensic examination by cyber investigators.

Police said the suspect is an IT specialist with extensive technical experience. He has lived in Thailand for more than eight years. Meanwhile, investigators confirmed he lived with his Thai wife. She works at a hotel in Pattaya. According to authorities, this connection is relevant to how hotel data may have been accessed.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly used technical knowledge to access hotel customer databases. Specifically, he is believed to have obtained guest information without authorisation.

After that, police said he used specialised tools to decrypt the extracted data. As a result, personal and booking information became usable for targeting victims. Furthermore, investigators examined digital traces found on his mobile phone.

Fake hotel websites and emails used to trick over 35 victims in 100,000 baht phishing scam scheme

Following the data extraction, police said the suspect created fake websites. These websites were designed to impersonate the hotel’s official online presence. In addition, fraudulent email accounts were set up to match hotel communications.

Subsequently, these channels were used to contact former hotel guests directly. Messages appeared official and referenced real booking details.

According to investigators, the messages contained claims that guests had damaged hotel property. As a result, recipients were told to pay compensation.

Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly posed as a senior hotel employee in the communications. This detail increased the credibility of the demands. Consequently, many recipients believed the messages were genuine.

Victims were instructed to transfer money to accounts controlled by the suspect. Police said both Thai nationals and foreign tourists were affected. In total, more than 35 people were reported as victims. Furthermore, authorities estimated total financial damage at around 100,000 baht. However, investigators said the number of victims may still increase.

Investigation begins after hotel alert as cyber police trace digital evidence to the suspect’s home

Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 officials said the scam relied on realistic data usage. For example, booking information and personal details were incorporated into messages. Therefore, recipients believed the contact originated from legitimate hotel systems. Meanwhile, police said the structure of the messages suggested careful planning and technical preparation.

The investigation began after the hotel detected unusual communication patterns. Subsequently, the hotel filed a formal complaint with police.

After that, the cyber police launched a digital forensic investigation. Officers collected communication records, device data, and network evidence. Consequently, investigators traced activity back to the suspect’s residence.

On 29 April 2026, police executed the arrest operation in Chonburi. During the search, officers confiscated multiple devices used in the alleged operation. Meanwhile, investigators began reviewing stored data and communication logs. Authorities said the evidence is being analysed to confirm the full scope of activity. Further findings are expected as the examination continues.

Suspect used advanced tools for targeted messaging as police file fraud charges and urge reports

Police said the suspect used advanced digital tools throughout the operation. Specifically, these tools were used to decrypt and manipulate stolen data. In addition, investigators said the system allowed targeted messaging to selected guests.

As a result, the scheme operated with direct access to real customer records. However, police have not disclosed the full technical details of the tools used.

Authorities confirmed the suspect has been charged with computer-related offences and fraud. However, formal legal proceedings are still underway. Meanwhile, cyber police have urged potential victims to come forward.

They requested that affected individuals file complaints for verification. At the same time, investigators continue to assess additional digital evidence seized during the raid.

Police also issued guidance to hotel guests regarding payment requests. Specifically, they advised verification directly with hotels before transferring money. Furthermore, they stressed confirmation of any damage claims through official channels. The investigation remains active as cyber police continue examining seized devices and digital records linked to the case.

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