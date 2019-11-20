Pope will pray at the tomb of the Thai martyr of the Catholic church Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung who was imprisoned by Thai authorities in 1941, accused of being a French spy under the dictatorship of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram.

Pope Francis arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday for a historic visit to the kingdom which will see thousands of Catholics from neighbouring countries flock to attend events which will be as celebratory as they are religious. The pontiff’s main mission is to forge closer links between faiths but always expect this pope to speak plainly about matters concerning human rights and the dignity of every person. It comes as this pope is facing unprecedented and increasingly strident criticism from conservatives in western countries.

Pope Francis has arrived in Thailand for his three-day visit to the kingdom where he will meet the leader of Thailand’s Buddhist faith, the Supreme Patriarch. He is also due to meet the Thai King, the Prime Minister and other top officials.

The visit has been planned by senior clergy of the Catholic Church in Thailand for months now with extensive preparations during which Pope Francis will meet Catholics not only in Thailand but all over Southeast Asia.

Arrived at midday at Don Mueang Airport

He arrived at Terminal 2 at Don Mueang Airport on the northside of Bangkok at around midday on Wednesday on a specially chartered Alitalia flight.

Joined by his cousin Sister Ana Rosa Sivori

He was joined by his cousin from Argentina, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, who has been working in Thailand since the 1960s. Sister Ana Rosa is currently the principal of a girl’s school in Udon Thani and has reportedly influenced her powerful cousin to make sure that she is never moved by the church from Thailand.

The pope’s cousin will act as his official interpreter for the duration of his visit to Thailand.

The pope is in Thailand for 3 days and will later travel to Japan.

Criticism of his radical policies and break with rigid conservative principles of his two predecessors

His visit comes at a time when he is facing a growing challenge from some quarters to his authority as Pope because of his radical policies and departure from the conservatism and principles of the two previous popes.

The pope has been harshly criticised by conservative voices in the United States and even in Italy where former deputy minister and Northern League leader Matteo Salvini has recently caused controversy by referring to Pope’s predecessor Pope Benedict, still living in the Vatican, as his pope.

Indeed, season observers of the Catholic church suggest that many conservative elements have begun to rally around the previous pope.

The current pope is the first pope in over six hundred years to be in office with a second pope.

The situation is even more unprecedented as Pope Benedict relinquished his role but is acknowledged by the current pope in office as Pope Emeritus. It is the first time in the history of Christianity that a pope has held this position.

Pope has praised Thailand for its religious freedom, tolerance of other faiths and family culture

The pope has praised Thailand for its religious freedom and is coming to a country where the tiny population of Catholics who make up only 0.6%, are nevertheless, a thriving community.

Many Thai Catholics work in middle-class professions in a community having a firm commitment to education and family life.

The Catholic church in Thailand also enjoys increased influence through its involvement in schools and hospitals throughout the nation.

A senior Vatican official has predicted that the Pope will emphasise the importance of human dignity in his key engagements including several well-attended masses.

Pope will take time to pray at the tomb of a Catholic Thai martyr who died in Bang Kwang prison

One significant item on the pope’s schedule harks back to a time when even as Catholics continued its advance in Thailand, they faced a challenging situation with rising nationalism under the dictatorship of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram.

The Pope will pray at the tomb of Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung who is buried under the altar of the Assumption Cathedral located in the older Bang Rak quarter of Bangkok.

Ordained a priest in 1926, son of Thai parents who converted to Catholicism – buried in Bangkok

Also known as Rev Benedikto Chunkim, the Catholic priest was ordained in 1926 at the same cathedral where he is buried.

He was one of six children of a Thai couple who converted to the faith. Rev Benedikto became famous all over Thailand for his evangelical preaching the Catholic faith.

Arrested by Thai authorities in 1941

However, in 1941 the then 46-year-old priest was arrested by Thai police while he summoned the faithful to mass and was accused of working with the French during the Franco Thai war.

The priest was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in Bang Kwang prison where he later contracted tuberculosis and was refused treatment. He died of his illness in 1944.

Following in the footsteps of Pope John Paul II whose visit to Thailand will never be forgotten

This visit by Pope Francis comes thirty-five years after the hugely successful visit of Pope John Paul II in 1984 and over 350 years after the first embassy was sent by the Vatican to the old Ayutthaya kingdom.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Vatican which were only formalised in 1969.

Security for the visit is extremely tight with many roads being closed for the series of events as Thailand’s hard-worked security services stage another high profile event just weeks after the ASEAN summit in Bangkok.

